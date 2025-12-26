“They Are So Ungrateful”: Mom Films Son’s Reaction To Angel Tree Gifts, Gets 2M Views And A Lot Of Opinions

ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, one of the biggest highlights of the holiday season is gift time—the tearing of wrapping paper, the little rush of excitement, and the anticipation of seeing what’s inside. It’s a moment filled with joy, surprise, and sometimes big expectations. But as we all know, not every gift is going to be a perfect match, especially for kids who wear their emotions right on their sleeves.

That’s exactly what happened in a now-viral video shared by a mom who wanted her children to learn gratitude for the Angel Tree gifts they received. In the clip, she films both her son and daughter opening their presents but it’s her son’s reaction that caught everyone’s attention. He doesn’t hide his disappointment after unwrapping a pair of Skechers, and the moment quickly sparks debate online. Keep scrolling to see how the internet reacted and where opinions landed.

RELATED:

A mom shared that she wanted her kids to truly appreciate the gifts they received through an Angel Tree program this Christmas

Wrapped Angel Tree gift with gold ribbon in low light, symbolizing mom filming son’s reaction and gift ungratefulness.

Image credits: Matej/Pexels (not the actual photo)



She decided to film her son and daughter as they opened their presents, hoping it would be a sweet holiday moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother films son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts for incarcerated parents, sparking 2M views and many opinions.

Two children opening Angel Tree gifts at a table, capturing son’s reaction in a viral mom’s video on TikTok.

Image credits: justmookiiee

Child opening Angel Tree gifts, showing reaction to toy doll while mother films for TikTok video.

Image credits: justmookiiee

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy sitting at a table with Christmas decorations, reacting to Angel Tree gifts being shown by an adult hand.

Image credits: justmookiiee

ADVERTISEMENT

Young boy reacting to Angel Tree gifts while sitting at a table with holiday-themed decorations and items nearby

Image credits: justmookiiee

Child reacting to Angel Tree gifts on holiday-themed table as mom films for viral TikTok video about ungratefulness.

Image credits: justmookiiee

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy showing ungrateful reaction to Angel Tree gifts as a woman holds out a shoe during a filmed family moment on TikTok.

Image credits: justmookiiee

The full video quickly made its way online, where viewers could watch their unfiltered reactions

Buying Christmas presents can be a costly affair, and not everyone has the means to go all out during the holidays

Christmas is often called the season of joy, love, and togetherness but let’s be real, it’s also the season of spending. Between gifts, decorations, food, and last-minute extras, costs can pile up fast. According to a Gallup report, Americans in 2025 expect to spend an average of $1,007 on holiday gifts alone. That’s a lot of wrapping paper and receipts. Even when people try to budget, the pressure to make the holidays “special” often wins. It’s no wonder wallets feel lighter by December’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are also a huge moment for the economy, and gift-giving plays a big role in that. Around 86% of consumers say they plan to buy gifts this season, whether it’s for family, friends, coworkers, or even neighbors. From Secret Santa exchanges to thoughtful presents for loved ones, most people are participating in some way. Even those who claim they’re “keeping it simple” usually end up buying at least a few gifts. The spirit of giving is hard to escape during the holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to how much people expect to spend, the numbers vary widely. About 31% say they’ll spend up to $499, while 18% plan to spend between $500 and $999. Another 37% predict they’ll spend $1,000 or more, which shows just how big the season can get. Meanwhile, 8% say they won’t spend anything or don’t celebrate, and 5% are still unsure. Holiday budgets really do look different for everyone.

Spending habits also change depending on income, and that’s becoming more noticeable. Americans in households earning less than $50,000 now expect to spend about $651 on gifts, which is over $100 less than last year’s average of $776. Rising costs have made many people rethink how much they can realistically afford. For these families, the holidays are still meaningful but often require tougher financial choices.

Parents often feel a lot of pressure during the holidays, especially when it comes to the financial strain of buying gifts for their children

Parents, in particular, often feel the pressure around Christmas spending. A YouGov survey found that among parents buying gifts for their children, 45% plan to spend up to £100 per child, while 49% say they’ll spend even more. Many parents admit they worry about meeting expectations, especially with kids comparing gifts with friends or siblings. The desire to create magical memories can quickly clash with financial reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking closer at those numbers, only 6% of parents say they typically spend less than £30 per child, while 15% spend between £31 and £50. On the other end, one in five parents, about 20%, say they usually spend more than £200 per child. That’s a huge range, showing how different families approach holiday gifting. No matter the amount, most parents agree the emotional weight of gift-giving can be heavy.

That’s why programs like Angel Tree are so meaningful during the holidays. Angel Tree is a holiday charity program run by various organizations that provides new toys, clothes, and gifts for children, seniors, and families in need. Local donors pick paper “angel” tags from decorated trees in stores or churches, each listing a child’s or senior’s wish. These programs help bring joy and essentials to people who might otherwise go without. They also allow incarcerated parents to send gifts “from” them, helping maintain an emotional connection during a difficult time.

In this particular case, the woman’s son didn’t seem too thrilled with his Angel Tree gift at first. And honestly, as a kid, it’s not unusual to feel disappointed when a present doesn’t match what you imagined. Still, as the mother mentioned at the start of the video, the moment was meant to be a lesson in gratitude and understanding the bigger picture. What do you think—was this a teachable moment or just a normal kid reaction?

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people felt the son’s response came across as ungrateful and were quick to call it out

Comment criticizing ungrateful children's behavior in response to Angel Tree gifts, highlighting parenting concerns and appreciation issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reading How ungrateful, relating to mom filming son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts.

Comment by Lyn stating she would never have posted this, with 1442 likes, discussing ungrateful reaction to Angel Tree gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment screenshot showing a critical opinion about ungratefulness related to Angel Tree gifts during Christmas season.

Social media comment criticizing son's ungrateful reaction to Angel Tree gifts in viral video shared by mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a social media post reacting to a mom filming her son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post reading ungrateful at its finest, reflecting reactions to Angel Tree gifts video.

Comment criticizing ungrateful behavior in reaction to Angel Tree gifts, highlighting the son's rude response and disrespect.

Comment on social media reading seem to be a bit ungrateful related to mom filming son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media by alexisjones024 emphasizing the importance of teaching children to be humble and grateful.

Comment on social media about teaching children gratitude in response to Angel Tree gifts reaction video with millions of views.

Comment from user jayeelleesse expressing disappointment in son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts, sparking opinions online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were more understanding, pointing out that kids don’t always get excited about practical gifts like shoes

Comment showing a mom filming her son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts, sparking 2M views and many opinions online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a child's reaction to Angel Tree gifts and feelings of disappointment.

Comment from social media user mariah.rene27 discussing son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts and perceptions of ingratitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Sadie shares her perspective on mom filming son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts sparking opinions online

Comment from user Hayley discussing ungratefulness and kids' behavior, related to Angel Tree gifts and reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on social media about son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts, sparking opinions on ungratefulness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a TikTok comment from user KateD reacting to a video about Mom filming Son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts.

Mom filming son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts, capturing an ungrateful response that sparked 2 million views and opinions.

Comment from Kendra Moore about loving sneakers and understanding son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts, sparking ungratefulness debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok comment on a video showing a mom filming her son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts generating 2M views and opinions

Comment defending a child's reaction to Angel Tree gifts, mentioning empathy and highlighting the child's feelings.

Comment on social media from Samaria defending a kid’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts, sparking 3302 likes and many opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Lisa Vaughn defending son’s reaction to Angel Tree gifts, discussing ungratefulness and kids’ preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment reacting to son's reaction to Angel Tree gifts, sparking debate on gratitude and childhood expectations.

Comment expressing that a boy is disappointed about Angel Tree gifts, highlighting ungrateful reactions and viewer opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT