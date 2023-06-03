These 12 Miniature Banned Books Can Be Found In A Really Little Free Library That I Made

This (really!) little free library was found mounted to a tree along a walking path in Dobbs Ferry, a small Hudson River Town just north of New York City. The miniature library was filled with several tiny replicas of books that have been recently banned in schools across the state of Florida in a movement that may affect other schools, libraries, and institutions across the United States.

Take a book or leave one in this super small free library found mounted to a pair of trees along a walking path on the historic Old Croton Aqueduct State Park Here are the books found in the library and a bit of information about each title.

This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson (Author), David Levithan (Contributor)

“This candid, funny, and uncensored exploration of sexuality and what it’s like to grow up LGBTQ also includes real stories from people across the gender and sexual spectrums, not to mention hilarious illustrations.”

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss (Author), Marlon Bundo (Author), and EG (Gerald Kelley) Keller (Illustrator)

“Meet Marlon Bundo, a lonely bunny who lives with his Grampa Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States. But on this Very Special Day, Marlon’s life is about to change forever …”

Diary of Anne Frank by Anne Frank

“Discovered in the attic where she spent the last years of her life, Anne Frank’s remarkable diary has become a world classic—a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and an eloquent testament to the human spirit.”

Daddy’s Roommate by Michael Willhoite

“A young boy discusses his divorced father’s new living situation, in which the father and his gay roommate share eating, doing chores, playing, loving, and living.”

George Orwell’s 1984

“Winston Smith toes the Party line, rewriting history to satisfy the demands of the Ministry of Truth. With each lie he writes, Winston grows to hate the Party that seeks power for its own sake and persecutes those who dare to commit thought crimes. But as he starts to think for himself, Winston can’t escape the fact that Big Brother is always watching…”

Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates by Jonah Winter (Author) and Raúl Colón (Illustrator)

“On an island called Puerto Rico, there lived a little boy who wanted only to play baseball. Although he had no money, Roberto Clemente practiced and practiced until—eventually—he made it to the Major Leagues. As a right-fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, he fought tough opponents—and even tougher racism—but with his unreal catches and swift feet, he earned his nickname, “The Great One.” He led the Pirates to two World Series, hit three-thousand hits, and was the first Latino to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But it wasn’t just baseball that made Clemente legendary—he was was also a humanitarian dedicated to improving the lives of others.”

Two Dads by Carolyn Robertson (Author) and Sophie Humphreys (Illustrator)

“Having Two Dads is double the fun! Many families are different, this family has Two Dads. A beautifully illustrated, affirming story of life with Two Dads, written from the perspective of their adopted child.”

Rosa Parks: My Story by Rosa Parks

“Rosa Parks is best known for the day she refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus, sparking the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott. Yet there is much more to her story than this one act of defiance. In this straightforward, compelling autobiography, Rosa Parks talks candidly about the civil rights movement and her active role in it. Her dedication is inspiring; her story is unforgettable.”

Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin

“Author and photographer Susan Kuklin met and interviewed six transgender or gender-neutral young adults and used her considerable skills to represent them thoughtfully and respectfully before, during, and after their personal acknowledgment of gender preference. Portraits, family photographs, and candid images grace the pages, augmenting the emotional and physical journey each youth has taken. Each honest discussion and disclosure, whether joyful or heartbreaking, is completely different from the other because of family dynamics, living situations, gender, and the transition these teens make in recognition of their true selves.”

The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

“The Catcher in the Rye describes the adventures of well-off teenage boy Holden Caulfield on a weekend out alone in New York City, illuminating the struggles of young adults with existential questions of morality, identity, meaning, and connection.”

Woke Baby by Mahogany L. Browne (Author) and Theodore Taylor III (Illustrator)

“Woke babies are up early. Woke babies raise their fists in the air. Woke babies cry out for justice. Woke babies grow up to change the world.

This lyrical and empowering book is both a celebration of what it means to be a baby and what it means to be woke. With bright playful art, Woke Baby is an anthem of hope in a world where the only limit to a skyscraper is more blue.”

If you’re in the Dobbs Ferry area, you can search for this little free library and feel free to place a banned title inside so that everyone has a chance to read whatever they want!

This piece is part of the Tiny Doors of Dobbs Ferry project.