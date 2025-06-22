From handwritten letters to text messages and from landlines to smartphones, a lot of things have changed. Some think things change for the better, however, others think they change for the worse. Whether you're nostalgic for slower days or thriving in the modern digital world, you can vote on 23 drastic changes over the years that affected us all. Share whether you would prefer the way things used to be or as they are now. Heads up: Some of these choices are hard! 👀

#1 Would you prefer living your life with social media and global access at your fingertips or without it? Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Do you prefer the smell and feel of a paperback book to the convenience of carrying thousands of books on a Kindle and bringing them anywhere you want? Share icon

#3 Waiting for the new episode to air each week on TV or binge-watching the whole season in one sitting? Share icon

#4 Do you prefer browsing through a store, feeling fabrics and trying them on, or online shopping with endless options and fast shipping? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Printed family photo albums or instantly accessible photos on your phone gallery? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Would you prefer to have a private handwritten journal or document your thoughts in the notes app? Share icon

#7 Writing a handwritten birthday card or sending a text to wish someone a happy birthday? Share icon

#8 Would you prefer long phone calls or quick & convenient texting anytime? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Going in line for a midnight movie premiere or watching a brand-new release from your couch in pajamas? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Playing board games with your friends (without anyone looking at their phones) or playing online games with them? Share icon

#11 Watching general knowledge competitions on TV or streaming a new show on Netflix? Share icon

#12 The simple, unbreakable flip phone or the all-in-one, newly released power smartphone? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Walking the aisles of a video rental store and hoping they’ll have the tape you’re searching for versus endlessly going through streaming platforms but nothing you’d like to watch. Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Flirting and dating through mutual friends or serendipitous meetings vs swiping and matching at lightning speed? Share icon

#15 Listening to the radio and discovering new music by surprise vs algorithm-perfect playlists based on your taste? Share icon

#16 Owning shelves of CDs, vinyl, or books vs. having unlimited access to music and books but nothing physical to show for it? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Reading a thick Sunday newspaper over breakfast or catching up on headlines through notifications? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Doing research at the library vs. Googling anything or asking ChatGPT in seconds? Share icon

#19 Talking to a friendly customer service rep who may not be able to solve your problem vs a bot that’s fast but cold? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Owning fewer clothes and wearing them for a long time or buying something new each month and refreshing your wardrobe? Share icon

#21 Having close relationships with neighbours or not even knowing their names? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Buildings with classical design details or modern designs that are sleek and efficient? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT