From handwritten letters to text messages and from landlines to smartphones, a lot of things have changed. Some think things change for the better, however, others think they change for the worse. Whether you're nostalgic for slower days or thriving in the modern digital world, you can vote on 23 drastic changes over the years that affected us all. Share whether you would prefer the way things used to be or as they are now. Heads up: Some of these choices are hard! 👀

#1

Would you prefer living your life with social media and global access at your fingertips or without it?

Hand holding smartphone displaying social networks folder with popular apps for then vs. now poll discussion.

Tracy Le Blanc Report

beebe2112 avatar
Grape Walls of Ire
Grape Walls of Ire
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read "global access" to mean the internet. I'm not giving that up just to avoid social media.

    #2

    Do you prefer the smell and feel of a paperback book to the convenience of carrying thousands of books on a Kindle and bringing them anywhere you want?

    Person in brown sweater browsing books on wooden shelves in a library as part of then vs now poll concept

    Abby Chung Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you start getting older you appreciate the ability to enlarge the font and the backlight.

    #3

    Waiting for the new episode to air each week on TV or binge-watching the whole season in one sitting?

    Two people watching Netflix on a TV in a cozy room with exposed brick walls in a then vs now poll context.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    no way 36% of people (at the time) prefer waiting for a show to air once a week at 8 so if you are into it you need to schedule your life around it? and if for whatever reason you could not make it and you couldn't tape it you just missed the whole episode. hated that so much.

    #4

    Do you prefer browsing through a store, feeling fabrics and trying them on, or online shopping with endless options and fast shipping?

    Luxury handbags and shoes displayed on shelves in a brightly lit store for a then vs. now poll comparison.

    Shatta Pilabut Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need to see and inspect what I'm buying. I'll buy some things online, but it's not the same and I don't like regret purchases, then having to go through the hassle to mail them back.

    #5

    Printed family photo albums or instantly accessible photos on your phone gallery?

    Two people sitting on the floor looking at a photo album, reflecting in a then vs. now poll comparison.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are still make albums of big holidays or important events.

    #6

    Would you prefer to have a private handwritten journal or document your thoughts in the notes app?

    Person holding a pen and writing in a notebook next to a floral mug with a Be Happy message for then vs now poll.

    Lisa from Pexels Report

    #7

    Writing a handwritten birthday card or sending a text to wish someone a happy birthday?

    Young woman smiling while holding a smartphone, participating in a then vs now poll in a bright setting

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like making cards for people. It's more personable and appreciated. I find texts are fair-weathered and passive. But can appreciate a text as someone has thought about it enough to care to reach out.

    #8

    Would you prefer long phone calls or quick & convenient texting anytime?

    Beige rotary dial vintage telephone on a dark countertop symbolizing then vs now poll concept.

    Nic Wood Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on who it is. I love longer calls with my boyfriend. I would like more quick texts from others.

    #9

    Going in line for a midnight movie premiere or watching a brand-new release from your couch in pajamas?

    Couple relaxing on a couch watching Netflix on a laptop, illustrating entertainment habits for Then vs Now poll.

    Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I went to a midnight movie at my age, I'd fall asleep waiting in line.

    #10

    Playing board games with your friends (without anyone looking at their phones) or playing online games with them?

    Gamer wearing headphones playing on a triple monitor setup with RGB keyboard in a Then vs Now Poll gaming environment.

    RDNE stock project Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've tried playing online games. Some can be fun-ish. It just gets on my nerves that I need more time to learn how to play the game, as in the very basics of what buttons to press.

    #11

    Watching general knowledge competitions on TV or streaming a new show on Netflix?

    Person holding a remote control with legs crossed on a table representing a then vs now poll comparison.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    #12

    The simple, unbreakable flip phone or the all-in-one, newly released power smartphone?

    Hands holding a flip phone and a can of drink showing a then vs now poll comparison of technology and lifestyle changes.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pros and cons for each ones. Personally, I need to a smartphone just to find out what time the bus comes, and many other things. But I would love to have a less fragile phone.

    Walking the aisles of a video rental store and hoping they’ll have the tape you’re searching for versus endlessly going through streaming platforms but nothing you’d like to watch.

    Hand inserting a VHS tape into a player with a stack of tapes nearby, illustrating a Then vs. Now poll concept.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    #14

    Flirting and dating through mutual friends or serendipitous meetings vs swiping and matching at lightning speed?

    Elderly couple holding hands across table in cozy room, reflecting on moments for then vs now poll discussion.

    Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was way too shy and anxious to flirt with someone that may or may not be interested in dating. Online, I could at least assume they're looking.

    #15

    Listening to the radio and discovering new music by surprise vs algorithm-perfect playlists based on your taste?

    Collection of vintage radios displayed on white shelves showcasing the then vs. now poll concept.

    ClickerHappy Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I found some cool, random music by buying albums blind, based solely on the cover art. Now I often buy music blind because the limited edition LP will sell out before the release date. I prefer the former.

    #16

    Owning shelves of CDs, vinyl, or books vs. having unlimited access to music and books but nothing physical to show for it?

    Person browsing through vinyl records in a store, illustrating a then vs now poll concept with changing music formats.

    Eduardo Romero Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been collecting LPs and CDs for over 40 years. I'm not stopping now!

    #17

    Reading a thick Sunday newspaper over breakfast or catching up on headlines through notifications?

    Person holding and reading a newspaper indoors, illustrating a then vs. now poll comparison concept.

    Karolina Grabowska Report

    #18

    Doing research at the library vs. Googling anything or asking ChatGPT in seconds?

    Person browsing books in library near shelves, illustrating a then vs now poll concept comparing past and present.

    Pixabay Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only I had kept my encyclopaedia Brittanica from when I was growing up in the 60s😂

    #19

    Talking to a friendly customer service rep who may not be able to solve your problem vs a bot that’s fast but cold?

    Two men discussing golf equipment at a store counter in a casual setting for then vs now poll.

    Jopwell Report

    #20

    Owning fewer clothes and wearing them for a long time or buying something new each month and refreshing your wardrobe?

    Clothes hanging on a wooden rack with soft lighting, illustrating a then vs now poll concept.

    Pavel Danilyuk Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is hard for me to find clothes that fit. When I do, I didn't want them wearing out after a few washings.

    #21

    Having close relationships with neighbours or not even knowing their names?

    Couple welcoming a guest at the door indoors, smiling and engaging in a friendly then vs now poll conversation.

    Cottonbro studio Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to know our neighbours. I miss hanging out with people next door. But not all of them made good friends.

    #22

    Buildings with classical design details or modern designs that are sleek and efficient?

    Modern glass building reflecting the sky, illustrating urban development for the Then vs Now poll concept.

    Expect Best Report

    #23

    Would you prefer buying magazines to keep up with celebrities and what’s trending or checking it on your phone anytime you want?

    Woman lying on bed reading a magazine, illustrating a Then vs Now poll on lifestyle and trends comparison.

    Kaboompics.com Report

