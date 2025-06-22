23 Ways Life Changed Over The Years: Share Your Thoughts If Then Was Better Than Now
From handwritten letters to text messages and from landlines to smartphones, a lot of things have changed. Some think things change for the better, however, others think they change for the worse. Whether you're nostalgic for slower days or thriving in the modern digital world, you can vote on 23 drastic changes over the years that affected us all. Share whether you would prefer the way things used to be or as they are now. Heads up: Some of these choices are hard! 👀
Would you prefer living your life with social media and global access at your fingertips or without it?
I read "global access" to mean the internet. I'm not giving that up just to avoid social media.
Do you prefer the smell and feel of a paperback book to the convenience of carrying thousands of books on a Kindle and bringing them anywhere you want?
When you start getting older you appreciate the ability to enlarge the font and the backlight.
Waiting for the new episode to air each week on TV or binge-watching the whole season in one sitting?
no way 36% of people (at the time) prefer waiting for a show to air once a week at 8 so if you are into it you need to schedule your life around it? and if for whatever reason you could not make it and you couldn't tape it you just missed the whole episode. hated that so much.
Do you prefer browsing through a store, feeling fabrics and trying them on, or online shopping with endless options and fast shipping?
I need to see and inspect what I'm buying. I'll buy some things online, but it's not the same and I don't like regret purchases, then having to go through the hassle to mail them back.
Printed family photo albums or instantly accessible photos on your phone gallery?
Would you prefer to have a private handwritten journal or document your thoughts in the notes app?
Writing a handwritten birthday card or sending a text to wish someone a happy birthday?
I like making cards for people. It's more personable and appreciated. I find texts are fair-weathered and passive. But can appreciate a text as someone has thought about it enough to care to reach out.
Would you prefer long phone calls or quick & convenient texting anytime?
Depends on who it is. I love longer calls with my boyfriend. I would like more quick texts from others.
Going in line for a midnight movie premiere or watching a brand-new release from your couch in pajamas?
If I went to a midnight movie at my age, I'd fall asleep waiting in line.
Playing board games with your friends (without anyone looking at their phones) or playing online games with them?
I've tried playing online games. Some can be fun-ish. It just gets on my nerves that I need more time to learn how to play the game, as in the very basics of what buttons to press.
Watching general knowledge competitions on TV or streaming a new show on Netflix?
The simple, unbreakable flip phone or the all-in-one, newly released power smartphone?
Pros and cons for each ones. Personally, I need to a smartphone just to find out what time the bus comes, and many other things. But I would love to have a less fragile phone.
Walking the aisles of a video rental store and hoping they’ll have the tape you’re searching for versus endlessly going through streaming platforms but nothing you’d like to watch.
Flirting and dating through mutual friends or serendipitous meetings vs swiping and matching at lightning speed?
I was way too shy and anxious to flirt with someone that may or may not be interested in dating. Online, I could at least assume they're looking.
Listening to the radio and discovering new music by surprise vs algorithm-perfect playlists based on your taste?
I found some cool, random music by buying albums blind, based solely on the cover art. Now I often buy music blind because the limited edition LP will sell out before the release date. I prefer the former.
Owning shelves of CDs, vinyl, or books vs. having unlimited access to music and books but nothing physical to show for it?
I've been collecting LPs and CDs for over 40 years. I'm not stopping now!
Reading a thick Sunday newspaper over breakfast or catching up on headlines through notifications?
Doing research at the library vs. Googling anything or asking ChatGPT in seconds?
If only I had kept my encyclopaedia Brittanica from when I was growing up in the 60s😂
Talking to a friendly customer service rep who may not be able to solve your problem vs a bot that’s fast but cold?
Owning fewer clothes and wearing them for a long time or buying something new each month and refreshing your wardrobe?
Is hard for me to find clothes that fit. When I do, I didn't want them wearing out after a few washings.
Having close relationships with neighbours or not even knowing their names?
I used to know our neighbours. I miss hanging out with people next door. But not all of them made good friends.
Buildings with classical design details or modern designs that are sleek and efficient?
Would you prefer buying magazines to keep up with celebrities and what’s trending or checking it on your phone anytime you want?
most of these options are still available today so luckily we don't have to choose between the one and can just select whatever is convenient.
