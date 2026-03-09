Untold Truth Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen’s Disappearance And The Explosive Rift That Surprised Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, few celebrity siblings captured public attention quite like Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

From the age of nine months, the Olsen twins built a career on TV shows Full House, Two of a Kind, and So Little Time, earning no less than $80,000 per episode at one point. Yet by the mid-2010s, they all but disappeared from the public eye.

Highlights A source close to Mary-Kate and Ashley Wilson shares the real reason why they stay away from the limelight, and the story behind their alleged rift.

One of the twins made a life-altering choice, which seemingly did not sit well with the other, leading to the feud.

The insider also addressed the recently surfaced AI-made photos of the Olsen twins, used for a fake Louis Vuitton advertisement.

After a series of images surfaced recently, a source close to the Olsen twins shared the truth behind their voluntary reclusion from the spotlight and their rumored falling out.

“They literally spent their WHOLE lives being famous,” one user said in defense of their decision. “It makes sense that they just want to be left alone.”

An insider addressed the disappearance and rumored rift between Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19

For years, the twins were almost always spotted together, be it on the red carpet or in paparazzi photos of their personal outings. But things changed over the years.

The 2004 movie New York Minute was their last project together. They jointly owned businesses, but were not spotted together as much as before in the last decade.

In October 2023, an insider told OK! Magazine that things were not well between the two. Mary-Kate was allegedly “struggling to accept this new version of her sister” after Ashley became a mother.

Image credits: Getty/Stephen Lovekin

Ashley gave birth to her son, Otto, with husband Louis Eisner, a New York-based painter and sculptor, in early 2023. Despite the change, Mary-Kate wanted Ashley “to be the same as she always was” and blamed her brother-in-law for setting boundaries, the insider claimed.

Another source close to the twins recently reaffirmed this version of events to The Sun.

“Over the years, they have drifted,” the insider said. “Ashley becoming a mum really shifted the dynamic. Mary-Kate saw her sister in a very different light, and it was a tough transition to accept the new her.”

Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

“Overnight, Ashley’s priorities completely changed, and her family unit became her number one, which meant her sister did have to take a back seat for the first time ever.”

The two still spend time together, but primarily for work.

As Bored Panda reported, they made a surprise appearance together at New York Fashion Week in September 2025.

The Olsen twins’ businesses reportedly caused an argument in the past

Image credits: Getty/Gisela Schober

The source who spoke to The Sun also shared what led the twins to move away from the spotlight.

“Mary-Kate and Ashley lead a very quiet and actually relatively normal life now,” the insider told The Sun. “The life of a child star can be pretty murky at times. Things did go on that children shouldn’t have to see; it meant they were incredibly close.”

Image credits: WSJ. Magazine/Ethan James Green

“They had fame so early on and worked so hard from a young age, it was burnout really. When they found their passion for fashion, that was it, and they decided no more doing something for other people.”

However, that same business turn was the beginning of another personal issue for the twins.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, 39, together own and operate a billion-dollar fashion empire, centered around their luxury brand The Row, the contemporary label Elizabeth and James, and a fashion-focused holding company Dualstar Entertainment Group.

In September 2008, two years after launching The Row, a report claimed that the sisters’ individual priorities were causing a clash between them.

Image credits: Warner Bros

“Ashley really wants to be a respected businesswoman and be taken seriously,” an insider told In Touch. “MK does too, but she hasn’t been willing to give up her lifestyle and act like an adult for their job.”

“Ashley came to a difficult decision. She decided that MK should not be involved with The Row. She asked her sister to step back from her current responsibilities until she has her personal life together.”

Recently, fans were fooled by an Olsen twins’ AI-generated fake Louis Vuitton ad

Some recently surfaced AI-generated photos from a fake Louis Vuitton advertisement featured two individuals who were strikingly similar to the Olsen sisters in appearance, but with gaunt, bony faces, larger eyes, and long fingers with sharp nails.

The ad led some to mistakenly believe that the twins had returned to the entertainment industry, but many remained skeptical.

“They look more like 59,” one person wrote. Another said, “I believe they’re both heavy smokers, and that’s about the worst thing you can do to age yourself, aside from roasting in the sun.”

Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

A third wrote: “I’ll never understand why they age the way they do.” One more commented, “Hollywood really did a number on them.”

“Definitely AI, they don’t look like that at all, and why would they be modeling for LV when they have their own luxury brand?” one user said. “That’s not what their eyes look like at all. They’re both the wrong color — first tip off that it’s AI,” another chimed in.

“Yeah, this screams fake; they would never do this,” said a third individual. Another person said, “It’s AI. We’ve seen pics of them this year, and they look fine lol.”

The insider confirmed to The Sun that the photos of the twins weren’t real: “The pictures circulating online are really cruel and in no way resemble how the twins now look. People have always been fascinated with their appearance, and can unfortunately now manipulate that.”

“The Olsen twins deserved better.” The internet reacted to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen choosing to stay away from the spotlight

