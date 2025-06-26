ADVERTISEMENT

With such a long-running animated TV show as the Simpsons (it’s been 35 years since they aired!), you’d expect the main characters to be safe from their demise, because what would the show do if they’re gone? Well, sometimes a show tries to defy your expectations and unalive one of its characters. 

Recently, such a thing happened to everyone’s beloved Marge Simpson. This caused people to scramble, thinking — what now, is she going to be gone forever? Well, the answer to that is a tad complicated.

    Marge Simpson floating among clouds, symbolizing her death and emotional impact on animated character deaths.

    Image credits: The Simpsons / Fox

    The latest The Simpsons episode stunned fans as it offed one of the most beloved characters — Marge Simpson

    Marge is far from the first character to die during the show’s 36 seasons. For example, in Bleeding Gums Murphy’s death, the saxophone-playing friend of Lisa dies in season 6. Or Snowball II, the family’s cat, is run over in season 15. And, of course, how could anyone forget the dramatic passing of Maude Flanders, who was sent to Heaven. 

    The Simpsons characters mourning at Marge’s grave, highlighting animated character deaths in a graveyard setting.

    Image credits: The Simpsons / Fox

    Granted, none of these characters were the main ones, and none of them were from the family the show focuses on. So, with a main character’s death being shown in the latest episode, the 36th season finale “Estranger Things” caused quite a commotion. 

    This led to some folks discussing — is Marge Simpson gone from now on? Well, the answer is that no, not exactly.

    Bart and Lisa Simpson in an intense conversation, highlighting Marge’s death and other animated character deaths.

    Image credits: The Simpsons / Fox

    The thing about this episode is that it took place in the future. It was shown that the mother figure of the Simpsons family would be the first one to go to heaven.  So, while, yes, she dies, it doesn’t happen on the main timeline most of the storylines are happening on. That means that the show won’t be affected in any way. 

    Bart, Homer, and Marge Simpson seated in a car, highlighting Marge’s death on The Simpsons and animated character deaths.

    Image credits: The Simpsons / Fox

    In fact, it isn’t the first time a main character was offed in the Simpsons. There are numerous Treehouse Horror episodes, where characters meet their demise in various ways. There are also plenty of other episodes with flash-forwards showing possible futures. All of these, typically, exist on the borders of canon, meaning that it’s completely official. 

    The Simpsons characters sitting in the living room, highlighting Marge’s death and other animated character deaths.

    Image credits: The Simpsons / Fox

    Yet, the deaths of characters like Maude and others are canon, as they mark the character’s departure from the show. 

    But they shouldn’t worry — this episode only shows what might happen in the future and doesn’t influence the main timeline, meaning Marge is safe… for now

    Marge’s death scene on The Simpsons with characters embracing among clouds, symbolizing animated character deaths.

    Image credits: The Simpsons / Fox

    The discussions about her passing made us remember other memorable animated deaths

    Speaking of official deaths, the discussions of Marge’s passing reminded us of other deaths in animation that left a mark on pop culture’s history. 

    There is nothing more shocking than microwaving some popcorn, and turning on a cute animated flick with the family, only to be met with a shocking passing — either in the beginning moments of the film or the climactic ending. Most of you have probably shed at least a singular tear during these moments, and if you didn’t, then you’re a stronger person than us here at Bored Panda.

    Bambi’s Mother — Bambi

    Two animated deer in a snowy landscape, referencing Marge’s death on The Simpsons and other animated character deaths.

    Image credits: Bambi / Disney

    For instance, starting from the classics — Bambi’s mother from the Bambi movie. She gets shot by a hunter while looking for food. This leaves the little fawn mourning, causing him to go on an adventure to learn the truth about his father, while leaving many a child with teary eyes in their mother’s arms.

    Mufasa — The Lion King

    Scene from an animated character death moment showing a lion cub mourning over an adult lion’s fallen body.

    Image credits: The Lion King / Disney

    Mufasa from The Lion King is another great example. He gets betrayed by his brother, Scar, who pushing him and his son into a wildebeest stampede. There, Mufasa loses his life when he’s violently trampled by the wildebeest. 

    Coral — Finding Nemo

    Clownfish character underwater with a worried expression, evoking themes of animated character deaths.

    Image credits: Finding Nemo / Pixar

    Similarly to both of them, there’s also Coral, Nemo’s mother from Finding Nemo. She dies after being attacked by a barracuda along with most of her eggs. Apparently, being a parent in an animated movie puts you at quite a risk of death. These deaths from classical movies were some of the first heartbreaks in life for many folks. 

    Ellie Fredricksen — Up

    Elderly animated couple embracing in a warmly lit room, evoking emotions tied to animated character deaths and memories.

    Image credits: Up / Pixar

    If we’re talking about slightly more modern examples, Ellie Fredricksen dying in the heartbreakingly beautiful montage at the beginning of “Up” made everyone tear up — the shots of her collapsing, then spending time in the hospital, and then passing away from unspecified illness. The montage ends with her husband at the funeral, tugging everyone’s heartstrings. If this montage didn’t make you cry, you’re lying.

    Bing Bong — Inside Out

    Character Bing Bong from Inside Out in a dark sphere-filled environment reacting emotionally, related to animated character deaths.

    Image credits: Inside Out / Pixar

    While Inside Out is a largely cheerful movie, it tackles some serious themes — like the intense mix and clash of emotions every teen experiences while transitioning between the stages of life. So when Bing Bong, Riley’s happy-go-lucky imaginary friend, sacrifices himself — in one of the film’s more emotional scenes — to save Joy and Sadness, audiences were not only stunned but also confronted with the reality of losing their own childhood imagination while growing up.

    Peter Parker — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Spider-Man with damaged costume and a person facing him, illustrating animated character deaths including Marge’s on The Simpsons.

    Image credits: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse / Sony

    On the other hand, there was one modern animation death that not only broke hearts but also flabbergasted people. We’re talking about Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He dies when the particle collider explodes, and Kingpin defeats and ends him. You know, no one expects an original Spider-Man to die, so this took some people by surprise. 

    Besides these aforementioned ones, there are even more examples of animated deaths that left a mark on people’s memories. Well, at least, unlike them, Marge Simpson is not doomed and will continue appearing in the upcoming episodes. 

    What animated death impacted you the most? Share it with us in the comments!

    Many fans had mixed reactions, ranging from being simply stunned to wondering what comes next for the show

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Marge’s death on The Simpsons alongside mentions of other animated character deaths.

    Image credits: OneManRepublic

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Marge’s death on The Simpsons as a key animated character death moment.

    Image credits: BlackPatriarch1

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Marge’s death on The Simpsons, showing surprise and confusion about the event.

    Image credits: pimpinyapops

    Tweet discussing Marge’s death on The Simpsons and references to other animated character deaths in future timelines.

    Image credits: wesleyshears

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing animated character deaths, referencing family guy and Brian’s death in the context of Marge’s death.

    Image credits: onelerv

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Marge’s death on The Simpsons and referencing other animated character deaths.

    Image credits: thegiftofmayhem

    Tweet text about The Simpsons ending with Marge’s death, expressing frustration over the character’s death in the show.

    Image credits: KTAxSPACEMAN

    Tweet discussing Marge Simpson’s death becoming canon, referencing Marge’s death on The Simpsons and animated character deaths.

    Image credits: DomiiRuki

    Tweet about Marge Simpson's death on The Simpsons, reflecting on animated character deaths and unemployment.

    Image credits: YungPrsonOnline

    Tweet about Marge Simpson’s death in 2025, highlighting reactions to iconic animated character deaths.

    Image credits: SnaxzDaMan225

