The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 Preview: Release Date, Time, How To Watch

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The Pitt season 2 delivered its most controversial storyline with episode 11. As the Fourth of July shift continues, Dr. Robby and his staff contend with ICE agents disrupting the ER.

The episode ends on a shocking cliffhanger with fan-favorite Nurse Jesse’s arrest, leaving viewers desperate for answers regarding his fate. However, viewers will have to wait until next week for episode 12.

Highlights After a controversial episode 11, The Pitt season 2 will return next week with its next chapter.

The upcoming episode will explore the aftermath of Nurse Jesse’s arrest and rising tensions in the ER.

With staff shortages and escalating chaos, the Fourth of July shift could potentially push Robby over the edge.

Here’s a full guide to the next episode’s release schedule, timing, and streaming details.

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When does The Pitt season 2, episode 12 come out?

Image credits: HBO Max

The Pitt season 2, episode 12 premieres on March 26, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

New episodes are released weekly, every Thursday, with the season finale scheduled to drop on April 16, 2026.

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Like the inaugural season, the second installment will also comprise fifteen episodes. The series follows a real-time format, with each episode of season 2 exploring roughly one hour on the Fourth of July.

How to watch The Pitt season 2?

Image credits: HBO Max

Episode 12 will exclusively stream on HBO Max. The medical drama is a part of the service’s original programming, and fans can catch up on previous episodes on the platform.

To watch the next episode, new viewers can purchase an ad-supported subscription to the streamer at $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Subscribers can also upgrade to the ad-free standard or premium packs. These are priced at $18.49/month ($184.99/year) and $22.99/month ($229.99/year), respectively.

What to expect from episode 12?

Image credits: HBO Max

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The twelfth episode, titled 6:00 P.M., should ideally mean that Dr. Robby and his team’s shift is about to end. Similar to season 1, their shift will undoubtedly be extended due to unforeseen events.

The next episode will also tackle the aftermath of Nurse Jesse’s arrest. Fans have speculated that Victoria Javadi, who recorded the ICE agent’s aggressive actions, will lead the charge to ensure that Jesse is freed.

Image credits: HBO Max

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The cliffhanger ending has raised a burning question about “Code Hula Hoop,” which was reported in Central 14.

A preview for the next episode suggests that the code refers to violence against hospital staff, especially after a disoriented and combative new patient, Curtis Larson, choked Nurse Emma in episode 11.

Image credits: HBO Max

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Given that Katherine LaNasa’s Nurse Dana faced a similar incident in season 1, she will likely be a central figure in the next episode.

Several doctors and nurses preemptively left the shift because of ICE, leaving Robby short-staffed, and their absence will be felt as new patients continue to arrive in the ER.

Meanwhile, Robby is facing a slow descent into depression, leaving viewers wondering how much more stress he can handle before lashing out.