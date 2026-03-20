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The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 Preview: Release Date, Time, How To Watch
Man in black scrubs with stethoscope talking to people in a hospital scene from The Pitt Season 2 episode.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 Preview: Release Date, Time, How To Watch

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The Pitt season 2 delivered its most controversial storyline with episode 11. As the Fourth of July shift continues, Dr. Robby and his staff contend with ICE agents disrupting the ER. 

The episode ends on a shocking cliffhanger with fan-favorite Nurse Jesse’s arrest, leaving viewers desperate for answers regarding his fate. However, viewers will have to wait until next week for episode 12

Highlights
  • After a controversial episode 11, The Pitt season 2 will return next week with its next chapter.
  • The upcoming episode will explore the aftermath of Nurse Jesse’s arrest and rising tensions in the ER.
  • With staff shortages and escalating chaos, the Fourth of July shift could potentially push Robby over the edge.

Here’s a full guide to the next episode’s release schedule, timing, and streaming details.

RELATED:

    When does The Pitt season 2, episode 12 come out?

    Two medical professionals in black scrubs discuss in a hospital corridor in The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 preview.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    The Pitt season 2, episode 12 premieres on March 26, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET. 

    New episodes are released weekly, every Thursday, with the season finale scheduled to drop on April 16, 2026. 

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    Like the inaugural season, the second installment will also comprise fifteen episodes. The series follows a real-time format, with each episode of season 2 exploring roughly one hour on the Fourth of July.

    How to watch The Pitt season 2?

    Doctors in a hospital discussing a case in The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 preview scene with medical equipment around.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Episode 12 will exclusively stream on HBO Max. The medical drama is a part of the service’s original programming, and fans can catch up on previous episodes on the platform. 

    To watch the next episode, new viewers can purchase an ad-supported subscription to the streamer at $10.99/month or $109.99/year. 

    Subscribers can also upgrade to the ad-free standard or premium packs. These are priced at $18.49/month ($184.99/year) and $22.99/month ($229.99/year), respectively.

    What to expect from episode 12?

    Doctor in black scrubs talking to colleagues in a hospital setting scene from The Pitt Season 2 episode 12 preview

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    The twelfth episode, titled 6:00 P.M., should ideally mean that Dr. Robby and his team’s shift is about to end. Similar to season 1, their shift will undoubtedly be extended due to unforeseen events. 

    The next episode will also tackle the aftermath of Nurse Jesse’s arrest. Fans have speculated that Victoria Javadi, who recorded the ICE agent’s aggressive actions, will lead the charge to ensure that Jesse is freed. 

    A tense scene from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12 with a man in scrubs being restrained by an agent in a hospital setting.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    The cliffhanger ending has raised a burning question about “Code Hula Hoop,” which was reported in Central 14. 

    A preview for the next episode suggests that the code refers to violence against hospital staff, especially after a disoriented and combative new patient, Curtis Larson, choked Nurse Emma in episode 11. 

    A medical professional wearing gloves works with equipment while another checks a monitor in The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Given that Katherine LaNasa’s Nurse Dana faced a similar incident in season 1, she will likely be a central figure in the next episode. 

    Several doctors and nurses preemptively left the shift because of ICE, leaving Robby short-staffed, and their absence will be felt as new patients continue to arrive in the ER. 

    Meanwhile, Robby is facing a slow descent into depression, leaving viewers wondering how much more stress he can handle before lashing out.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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