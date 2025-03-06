ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Kohney, the mastermind behind "The Other End Comics," has been serving up daily doses of dark humor and absurdity since 2014. His webcomic series offers a hilarious take on everyday life, relationships, and just random quirky moments, making it a must-have for fans of funny comics and relatable storytelling.

With a unique art style and a knack for highlighting life's bizarre twists, Neil has cultivated a dedicated following across platforms like Webtoon and GoComics as well as Instagram. That's why if you're looking for a comic that makes you laugh while questioning your sanity, "The Other End Comics" just might be your go-to destination one of these days.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1

Neil Kohney comic illustrating a humorous Cinderella scene with dark humor.

    #2

    Comic by Neil Kohney showing a comical scene with fruits in a bowl, emphasizing dark humor.

    #3

    Astronaut on moon, comic style, with a dog on Earth. Dark humor theme by Neil Kohney.

    #4

    Comic by Neil Kohney showing a humorous dialogue about ordering and enjoying a pile of salt.

    #5

    Comic by Neil Kohney featuring characters with dark humor at a sandwich shop, one holding a bag and the other a toy gun.

    #6

    Comic strip by Neil Kohney featuring dark humor about being part machine, with a humorous twist involving paper.

    #7

    Neil Kohney comic with dark humor featuring two characters in a witty exchange.

    #8

    Medieval chess comic by Neil Kohney using dark humor with a knight and horse watching a collapsing tower.

    #9

    Comic by Neil Kohney illustrating dark humor with a neighbor's grass being compared to a long chimney.

    #10

    Comic by Neil Kohney shows a person doing a cannonball, creating a splash. The lifeguard sits shocked by the pool. Dark humor theme.

    #11

    Comic strip by Neil Kohney featuring a dinosaur talking about sports with dark humor.

    #12

    A bear in a shirt speaks about ethics in a comic, titled "The Other End," using dark humor in a human resources setting.

    #13

    Comic by Neil Kohney showcasing dark humor with a deforested landscape, two characters, and a critter discussing candy bars.

    #14

    Comic by Neil Kohney depicting dark humor with a father and son discussing the size of their dog for dinner.

    #15

    Comic by Neil Kohney using dark humor, featuring a character with an exaggerated leg injury discussing art style.

    #16

    A comic by Neil Kohney depicting a man sneezing, releasing a horned creature, and a comedic explosion.

    #17

    Comic by Neil Kohney with dark humor featuring a talking remote demanding new batteries from a person.

    #18

    Comic by Neil Kohney featuring dark humor with a burglar triggering a self-destruct sequence leading to an explosion.

    #19

    Comic by Neil Kohney with a humorous ghost revealing its true form as an unusual creature.

