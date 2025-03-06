ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Kohney, the mastermind behind "The Other End Comics," has been serving up daily doses of dark humor and absurdity since 2014. His webcomic series offers a hilarious take on everyday life, relationships, and just random quirky moments, making it a must-have for fans of funny comics and relatable storytelling.

With a unique art style and a knack for highlighting life's bizarre twists, Neil has cultivated a dedicated following across platforms like Webtoon and GoComics as well as Instagram. That's why if you're looking for a comic that makes you laugh while questioning your sanity, "The Other End Comics" just might be your go-to destination one of these days.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com