These 19 Comics By Neil Kohney Might Just Prove That Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Therapy
Neil Kohney, the mastermind behind "The Other End Comics," has been serving up daily doses of dark humor and absurdity since 2014. His webcomic series offers a hilarious take on everyday life, relationships, and just random quirky moments, making it a must-have for fans of funny comics and relatable storytelling.
With a unique art style and a knack for highlighting life's bizarre twists, Neil has cultivated a dedicated following across platforms like Webtoon and GoComics as well as Instagram. That's why if you're looking for a comic that makes you laugh while questioning your sanity, "The Other End Comics" just might be your go-to destination one of these days.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com
