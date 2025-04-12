ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever felt personally attacked by a meme about iced coffee addiction or felt the urge to organize your entire life with label makers, this one's for you. Between our collective obsession with avocado toast (which we'll defend until death) and our inability to pass up anything that promises to make us look effortlessly put together, these 21 finds tap directly into the millennial psyche. Each item validates our generation's entirely reasonable need to make everything in life both aesthetic and slightly overpriced.

Look, we know we're easy targets. Yes, we'll spend half a paycheck on a Dyson Airwrap while eating ramen for dinner. Sure, we've turned everything bagel seasoning into a personality trait and transformed our beds into Squishmallow sanctuaries. But at least we're saving the turtles with our extensive collection of metal straws and tote bags covered in ironic sayings. From laminated eyebrows that give us main character energy to eco-friendly alternatives that ease our climate anxiety, these trends aren't just purchases – they're cultural markers of a generation that learned to cope with chaos through careful curation and overpriced self-care.