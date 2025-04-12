ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever felt personally attacked by a meme about iced coffee addiction or felt the urge to organize your entire life with label makers, this one's for you. Between our collective obsession with avocado toast (which we'll defend until death) and our inability to pass up anything that promises to make us look effortlessly put together, these 21 finds tap directly into the millennial psyche. Each item validates our generation's entirely reasonable need to make everything in life both aesthetic and slightly overpriced.

Look, we know we're easy targets. Yes, we'll spend half a paycheck on a Dyson Airwrap while eating ramen for dinner. Sure, we've turned everything bagel seasoning into a personality trait and transformed our beds into Squishmallow sanctuaries. But at least we're saving the turtles with our extensive collection of metal straws and tote bags covered in ironic sayings. From laminated eyebrows that give us main character energy to eco-friendly alternatives that ease our climate anxiety, these trends aren't just purchases – they're cultural markers of a generation that learned to cope with chaos through careful curation and overpriced self-care.

Box of colorful plush toys for millennials.

Review: "Love these so soft and cute. My favorite part was that it was a surprise box." - Reanna Daniels

    #2

    Because Millennials Love Succulents Almost As Much As They Love Killing Them, This 20-Pack Of Live Succulents Is Either A Dream Come True Or A Recipe For Disaster

    A variety of colorful succulents in a wooden tray, ideal for millennial decor enthusiasts.

    Review: "Great product, great packaging, really happy with price and health of these succulents. They are a nice size to start in my bird bath planter, with some left over. Very satisfied with this company and product. Don’t hesitate to order! They look healthy, just like the picture." - Carla C

    #3

    Millennials Will Do Just About Anything To Save The Planet (And Post About It On Instagram), Which Is Why Silicone Pasta Straws Are The New 'I'm A Functioning Member Of Society' Badge

    A hand holding iced coffee with a pasta straw, appealing to millennial tastes.

    Review: "We love these silly straws! They are just the right color and texture to look actually like a penne noodle, and the texture is a lot like a cooked pasta too. They are the right size for about a 12 or 16 oz cup. They hold their shape when being used, and clean up easily. My family is fighting over them and I wish there were more than 4 in a package. So fun." - NR

    But if you are serious about sustainability, These 21 Home Switches Are Actually Saving The World.

    #4

    Millennials Have Officially Traded In Their Instant Ramen For Air Fryers , Because Adulting Means Cooking "Healthy" Fries

    Modern air fryer cooking chicken thighs, capturing millennial kitchen trend.

    Review: "The air fryer itself is great. It has many modes and lets you cook at a great range of temperatures. It also comes with a little guide book with recommendations and recipes even. It looks great and is very easy to clean!" - Stephane Nouafo

    #5

    Plantar Fasciitis Is The New " Adulting Pain" And Cork Sandals Are Here To Save The Soles (And Sanity) Of Every Millennial

    Brown sandals on feet with a gold anklet, tapping into millennial nostalgia on wooden flooring.

    Review: "Everything about these are amazing!! I’ll be starting my third year with them and they are still holding up and look amazing! They have the look and feel of the top brands, but the price of a dupe. Amazing price, fit, comfort and durability!" - Libby R.

    #6

    When Your Bank Account Says "No" But Your Instagram Aesthetic Says "Yes", A Stack Of Dainty Gold Jewelry Is The Ultimate Form Of Self-Care (And Subtle Flex)

    Gold earrings on a woman's ear, showcasing millennial fashion trends.

    Review: "Packaging came super cute and reusable for when you’re not wearing. I wear them on the daily without any issues. I’ve had issues in the past with fantasy jewelry and starter earrings, but these have not caused me any issues. Very sturdy and value for its price. I definitely recommend! The size is perfect, the color is bright and does not cause irritation." - Jennifer Perera

    A person using an avocado slicer in a kitchen setting, showing a useful millennial kitchen gadget.

    Review: "I love this slicer! Works great, the plastic knife and pitter are both very durable, and it's compact and stylish in design. Works really great and it seems like the plastic should be durable for a long time!" - gothicserpent

    hkh11984_1 avatar
    Holly Hobby
    Holly Hobby
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fact: Avocados are not keeping anyone from owning homes.

    The generational call-out continues as we explore more items that have us simultaneously feeling seen and slightly offended. Whether embracing our collective quirks or justifying our spending habits, these next finds prove millennials might be predictable, but at least we're consistent.

    Two Stanley mugs with creative designs placed on a granite countertop, capturing millennial style appeal.

    Review: "Love the color. Love the size. Love the cup! This is my second Stanley. I have the 40oz but wanted a bit smaller. This is perfect. Not too heavy when filled. Stays cold for 12+ hours. Highly recommend." - cdk

    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s a video on YouTube and a young lady displays her collection of these style cups, I believe 18k’s worth…but only one mouth to drink from.

    A colorful jigsaw puzzle in progress, featuring vibrant patterns, pieces scattered and sorted in trays on a wooden floor.

    Review: "I am glad it had the letters on the back of the pieces. It would have been a nightmare to put together without being able to narrow down the area where the piece goes. Saved a lot of time searching. Nice to have the poster, also. Very enjoyable to do this puzzle. Some people say looking at the letters on the back is cheating but if it was they wouldn't put them there!" - Whataguy

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, they put letters on the back of today's puzzles?! Yeah, that's totally a cheat...poor things.

    #10

    Millennials May Not Be Able To Afford Actual Therapy, But They'll String Up Some Fairy Lights In Their Tiny Apartment And Call It Self-Care

    Fairy lights hanging on curtains above a couch with emoji pillow, evoking a nostalgic millennial vibe.

    Review: "Love it so much that I bought another one for my bedroom." - Zheng Yang

    Jar of everything bagel sesame seasoning blend in hand, featuring sea salt, garlic, and onion, evoking millennial nostalgia.

    Review: "Way bigger size than the grocery stores sell and the taste really is 10/10. All I ask is that you try it ONCE and you’ll see it’s superb!" - amazon customer

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just looked it up: the McCormick 20 oz container is not only a way better value, but a better blend - with it, garlic is first, whereas this blend has garlic as something like fourth or fifth in the ingredients. Then again, I'm only a dirty Xennial, so I guess I shouldn't even be reading this list! /s 😁

    #12

    For The Millennials Who Can Barely Keep Themselves Alive, Let Alone A Succulent, Artificial Plant Sets Are The Ultimate Low-Maintenance Decor Solution

    Colorful miniature church model with plants, perfect for millennial home decor enthusiasts.

    Review: "These look real, I don’t have a green thumb, so they are perfect for me. I love the planters they are in, I have them in my entryway, outside of my apt door… so cute, and a reminder that Spring I will soon be here." - Marilyn L. Mason

    Vintage mesh tote bag hanging on a door, triggering millennial nostalgia with its retro design.

    Review: "The material of this beach bag is woven fabric, not plastic, and I'm very impressed with the quality for the price. There's plenty of room for two beach towels, and the zipper pocket is large." - The Millet’s

    #14

    Looks Like Millennials Are Hungry For Punny Humor, And This Food Puns Coloring Book Is The Mac To Their Cheese

    Food puns coloring book with a pineapple and a sushi-themed motivational poster.

    Review: "I color for a stress reliever and this one makes me laugh." - Brianna H

    #15

    Skinny Jeans May Have Been Left Behind In The 2010s, But Millennials Will Cling To Their Leggings Forever, Because Comfort (And A Little Bit Of Compression) Is The New Cool

    Person in black leggings standing in bedroom, illustrating millennial fashion trends.

    Review: "These are SO cute and comfortable, I absolutely love them. They aren't see through at all and the material feels durable. Sizing is accurate and they fit perfectly all around. Great leggings for a great price. Will definitely be purchasing more!" - AME19

    Person wearing glasses and a cozy sweater, appealing to millennial urge for comfort and nostalgia.

    Review: "They look so good and so strong. I really like them." - Ly_Apa

    #17

    When You're Willing To Take Out A Small Loan For Salon-Quality Hair At Home, The Dyson Airwrap Is The Ultimate Investment In Your Instagram Aesthetic

    Hair styling tool in hand and a woman smiling with styled hair.

    Review: "Absolutely love my Dyson air wrap! I've been wanting it for years and it was so worth the wait and the money. It's super easy to use and gives me healthy shiny soft curls. I got asked multiple times if I had just been to the salon. 100% recommend buying it!!" - Jennifer Castillo

    #18

    At This Point, Millennials Are Basically Mainlining Podcasts Through Their Apple AirPods , Because Who Needs Human Interaction When You Have True Crime And Self-Improvement?

    Person holding wireless earbuds case; earbud worn in ear, reflecting millennial tech trends.

    Review: "First time ever buying AirPods and I love them. I have tiny ears but the fit was perfect. I can walk around and do chores in the house without having for of them falling off. Connecting them was a breeze. I have yet to see how long the battery last as I plan to use them everyday to listen to music. The Spatial Audio is was captivated me the most as I feel as if in at a concert at the comfort of my home. I love how tiny the case is as compared to other models that they can fit in my pocket. Although I will definitely recommend buying a case as the case is very sensitive to scratches." - Ranchosponch

    #19

    Millennials May Not Have Been Alive When The Band Was Actually Cool, But They'll Still Pay Top Dollar For A Vintage Band T-Shirt To Prove Their Ironic Musical Taste

    Millennial fashion urge: woman in graphic tee taking a selfie in her room.

    Review: "Size was accurate. Material is good quality, not thin. It looks like a faded graphics concert shirt. Very pleased with fit. Look and comfort." - dtitan

    #20

    Because Let's Face It, Millennials Constantly Lose Everything, Apple Airtags Are The Ultimate Adulting Hack

    Hand holding a black carbon fiber wallet with an Apple logo, evoking millennial nostalgia.

    Review: "I got because my bf loses his wallet 24/7😂 came very quick! and also works amazing." - Ally

    And for everything else, we have 21 Life Hacking Items For When Adulting Is Actually The Worst.

    #21

    It's Safe To Say Millennials Have A Borderline Unhealthy Obsession With Laminated Brows, And Nyx Eyebrow Gel Is Fueling The Addiction

    NYX brow glue tube held in hand next to a woman showcasing perfectly styled eyebrows.

    Review: "LOVE!! Keeps my eyebrows in place all day but doesn't make them look dry or crusty. It looks natural but works perfectly. The product also lasts a while and doesn't dry out or anything." - Jessica

    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a man, I need this…my eyebrows have a mind of their own.

