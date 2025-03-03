ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Nature sends her thanks for choosing eco-friendly dryer balls over sheets that'll outlive your great-grandchildren in landfills. We've rounded up 21 super simple swaps that let you save the planet without actually trying – because doing good should feel as easy as your Sunday morning coffee run. Whether you're wrapping leftovers in cute beeswax instead of clingy plastic or upgrading to reusable containers that won't leave your grandkids dealing with your sandwich bag choices, each switch proves going green doesn't require growing your own organic kale or living in a treehouse.

Kick those one-and-done products to the curb while keeping your lazy streak intact. Trade chemical-bomb mothballs for cedar rings that smell like a fancy closet, or swap those endless paper towel runs for a roll of reusable ones that actually look cute on your counter. Watch your ChomChom roller eliminate pet hair (and the guilt of tossing sticky sheets), while silicone air fryer liners make paper ones look positively prehistoric. From makeup wipes you can actually wash to plant-based trash bags that decompose faster than your New Year's resolutions, every swap helps you level up your eco game without sacrificing convenience.