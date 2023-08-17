 The Continuation Of My Comic Series “Origin” | Bored Panda
The Continuation Of My Comic Series “Origin”
10points
User submission
Comics

The Continuation Of My Comic Series “Origin”

hforet.71
Community member

Here is the conclusion with a surprising twist.

Now we know the story about who Cody is. You can also say that he’s starting over by telling Karen the full truth. Not just with her, but with Samson also!

For those who don’t know who Seth is, please scroll all the way to the bottom, to the two comics, “The Confrontation.” And “The Confrontation II.” And it will explain the whole story from the beginning. :) Till then thank you for your support.

More info: webtoons.com | Facebook | patreon.com | Instagram | deviantart.com

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

The Continuation Of My Comic Series "Origin"

hforet.71
hforet.71
Author, Community member

Hello. My name is Holly Foret and I've been a writer for 38 years, and an artist for 20! But just recently I have combined them both into doing comics. Particularly...animal comics, and anything related to the subject of animal rescue, and how to deal with animals who are traumatized from abuse. I give them a voice, showing everyone how they cope with it. As well as how they learn to get along with others. And sometimes the subjects may get a little intense cause, let's face it. . .life isn't always picture perfect. But it's based on real life experiences that they go through with their humans, and each other...

