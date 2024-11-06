Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

If You Also Think Frodo Couldn’t Have Done It All Without Sam’s Help, This Face-Off Is For You To Choose The Best Sidekick Of All Time
Entertainment, Movies & tv

If You Also Think Frodo Couldn’t Have Done It All Without Sam’s Help, This Face-Off Is For You To Choose The Best Sidekick Of All Time

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The heroes outshine their sidekicks most of the time, but the latter deserve a lot more attention in many cases. Without their help, mental and physical support, and incredible loyalty, the heroes may not have gotten the job done. Always at the protagonists’ side through thick and thin, let’s give them the attention they really deserve.

Let’s decide who the best sidekick is! 🦹‍♀️

Bored Panda Face-Off

Progress:

Winner
as the winner

Leaderboard

Expand list

Select

The Finals

Choose a card
Choose a card
Choose a card
Choose a card
Ic_user
Ic_user

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda