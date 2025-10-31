ADVERTISEMENT

Gift exchanges are meant to be thoughtful, but sometimes the best gifts are the ones that make everyone laugh. That’s the philosophy behind Prank-O, a company that specializes in prank gift boxes – packages that look like bizarre, useless products but are really just disguises for the real gift inside.

Their catalog features an endless list of fake inventions, from over-the-top gadgets to absurd household solutions – each box designed to make recipients believe, even for a few seconds, that you’ve given them the most ridiculous gift ever.

Scroll down and explore a collection of the funniest creations from the brilliant minds behind Prank-O. We’ve selected the most upvoted gift boxes and flyers that are guaranteed to make you laugh! And don’t forget to tell us – which one fooled you the most?

More info: pranko.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Jigsaw puzzle prank box showing a tiny moon image with 12000 pieces, a hilarious fake gift to confuse friends.

    #2

    Baby using a Crib Dribbler feeding system prank box featured in hilarious fake flyers and gift boxes prank-O collection.

    #3

    Wearable cat tree prank gift box showing an elderly woman with cats, a funny fake flyer from prank-o.

    #4

    Baby held above clear surface with rubber gloves holding a baby vomiting prank flyer from Prank-O collection.

    #5

    Funny prank-O pet tail extensions gift boxes showing dogs and cats with fake fluffy tails for confusing friends.

    #6

    Hilarious prank gift box showing Poopsie Daisy seeded food additive turning pet waste into flowers.

    #7

    Prank-O hilarious fake gift box for a personal cleansing wheel designed to confuse and amuse your friends.

    #8

    Hilarious fake flyer showing rodent care service with a hamster on a leash from prank-O gift boxes collection.

    #9

    Fake flyer showing a humorous marriage and divorce service by Pastor Jerry Landford, part of prank flyers collection.

    #10

    Hands with colorful bandaged fingers playing a prank board game featuring a pile of needles to confuse friends.

    #11

    Packaging of funny Prank-O wildlife feeders including hot tub, toilet, and trampoline designs for squirrels.

    #12

    Family Blankeerz prank gift box showing a large wearable blanket that covers up to eight people.

    #13

    Prank-O fake gift box featuring a humorous personal task appendage hand to avoid germs and confuse friends.

    sallymoen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I think a kind of hand is used to acclimate feral dogs and cats to human touch, to spare the human hands from harm

    #14

    Cheese printer prank box showing a sandwich with faces printed on the cheese, a funny prank-O gift to confuse friends.

    #15

    Pet Sweep animal-powered debris removal system prank gift box with dog wearing dust boots cleaning floors.

    #16

    PetTalk animal translator collar fake gift box from Prank-O, designed to hilariously confuse friends with pet translations.

    #17

    Elderly woman wearing a bird feeder snack hat with birds and a squirrel perched, a funny prank-o gift box idea.

    #18

    Earwax candle kit prank gift box from The Best Of Prank-O, designed to hilariously confuse friends with fake flyers.

    #19

    Family playing Fire Chief board game with fire helmets and toy extinguishers, a fun prank-o gift box idea.

    #20

    Hilarious fake gift box prank showing a child with a fake fire pit to confuse friends with prank flyers and boxes.

    #21

    A hilarious prank flyer showing a cheesy pizza slice with a baby’s face and body printed on the cheese surface.

    #22

    Fake flyer for Vogel's Turkey Farm, featuring hilarious turkeys for prank-O with fake offers to confuse your friends.

    #23

    Fake flyer for corned beef composting humorously offering scheduled pickup, recipes, and limericks as part of prank-o gifts.

    #24

    Illustration of humorous fake flyer featuring prank cargo socks with calf mule design and multiple pockets.

    #25

    Man in bed using a prank alarm clock and griddle combo cooking pancakes and eggs on a breakfast tray.

    #26

    Travel ice cream maker prank gift box showing fake tire attachment for fresh ice cream on the go to confuse friends.

    #27

    Fake gift box prank showing NapSack sleep hood for naps anytime, a hilarious prank-O item to confuse friends in meetings and sports.

    #28

    Fake flyer showing a Pasta Recycler prank gift box designed to confuse friends with hilarious fake product claims.

    #29

    Fake flyer advertising splitting the cost of a dairy cow with free milk and dairy products as a prank joke.

    #30

    Funny fake flyer for Uncorked Yoga with Helen Bradford promoting confusing yoga classes involving wine and dumbbells.

    #31

    Prank-O fake gift box of Cast & Blast rod and rifle connector, designed to hilariously confuse your friends.

    #32

    PetPetter prank gift box for hilarious fake flyers and gift boxes to confuse friends with fake pet petting device.

    #33

    Junk drawer starter kit with 35 fake items for hilarious prank gifts to confuse friends in prank-O collection.

    #34

    500 piece prank puzzle box featuring nature scenes, designed as a funny fake gift to confuse friends.

    #35

    Novel prank-O exhaust BBQ grill gift box with a fake flyer showing a man grilling from a car tailpipe.

    #36

    Fake flyer prank showing adopt an eagle event with girl holding eagle, cage image, and humorous details for prank-O gift boxes.

    #37

    Hilarious prank flyer showing Santa offering to deliver gifts inside, part of fake flyers that confuse friends prank collection.

    #38

    Funny fake flyer offering to buy leftover gravy with a turkey illustration, part of prank flyers and gift boxes collection.

    #39

    Child laughing while playing with a fake fire prank set, featuring flames and a toy fuel can for hilarious confusion.

    #40

    Fake hand tool used to avoid germs by opening a door, featured in prank-O hilarious fake flyers and gift boxes collection.

    #41

    Connect-a-Cord prank gift box showing a fake power cord extending from 1 to 50 feet for hilarious confusion.

    #42

    Fake flyer for a neighborhood push-mower show featuring skill contests and a special guest, part of prank-o humor.

    #43

    Prank-O fake flyer for Catch and Cook dining experience featuring humorous chicken-catching and roast chicken dish.

    #44

    Funny prank flyer for trampoline spotters, featuring a humorous fake wanted poster to confuse friends.

    #45

    Fake flyer for Bat Cafe prank showing a couple with headlamps drinking coffee in a cave, part of hilarious prank flyer collection.

    #46

    Fake flyer prank warning about wasps on printer with image of wasp, part of hilarious prank-O gift box collection.

    #47

    Hilarious fake flyer advertising birdhouses with witty descriptions in a prank flyer to confuse friends creatively.

    #48

    Fake flyer for gutter bling featuring jewel and exotic wrap designs, part of hilarious prank-O fake flyers collection.

    #49

    Fake gift box for extreme motion controlled video game chores, designed to hilariously confuse friends with prank flyers.

    #50

    Box packaging for a prank gift product called Pudding Pouch, a funny fake gift for hilarious prank-o fans.

