Gift exchanges are meant to be thoughtful, but sometimes the best gifts are the ones that make everyone laugh. That’s the philosophy behind Prank-O, a company that specializes in prank gift boxes – packages that look like bizarre, useless products but are really just disguises for the real gift inside.

Their catalog features an endless list of fake inventions, from over-the-top gadgets to absurd household solutions – each box designed to make recipients believe, even for a few seconds, that you’ve given them the most ridiculous gift ever.

Scroll down and explore a collection of the funniest creations from the brilliant minds behind Prank-O. We’ve selected the most upvoted gift boxes and flyers that are guaranteed to make you laugh! And don’t forget to tell us – which one fooled you the most?

