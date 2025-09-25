ADVERTISEMENT

While still waiting for the weekend, we’ve got a special treat for you, Pandas – one that’s dark, witty, and full of unexpected twists.

Comic artist ToothyBj, who describes his work as “dark with good intentions,” has become a favorite for those who enjoy humor with a sharper edge. His comics are clever, a little unsettling, and always guaranteed to surprise.

Scroll down to check out his latest strips as well as a selection of the best comics from our previous features that we’ve gathered for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New parents celebrate the birth of their baby boy while Toothy Bj comic shows a humorous shadow confronting the infant at night.

toothy.bj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Toothy Bj excitedly trades 2000 wheels of cheese for gold while a shopkeeper looks on and questions the purchase.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Toothy Bj comic strip showing a knight and dragon celebrating treasure while playful mischief unfolds in a cave setting

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Toothy Bj comic featuring dogs at a restaurant with a playful water hose mishap during a date.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Toothy Bj comic showing a mother hugging her son while he faces teasing and frustration in a colorful cartoon style.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sixtyeight-fivesix avatar
    Socrates
    Socrates
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he keeps that red hat, I’m sure he won’t have a problem doing that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two elderly fruit flies with walking aids talk at night in a comic by Toothy Bj titled Fruit Flies.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Toothy Bj comic with a person in a bear costume approaching gamers and a snake complaining about unpaid rent.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Toothy Bj comic showing a child learning words while a parent reacts emotionally and later studies a book in low light.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately this is very true nowadays, I'm glad that when I was a kid we had no social media

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Toothy Bj comic showing a couple in bed texting and a humorous twist with eyes in the dark, set in Nazareth 1 B.C.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Toothy Bj comic showing person interacting with fruits, highlighting orange's difficulty to peel and a dark fruit's easy peel.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two characters in a Toothy Bj comic with playful dialogue and surreal swirling fly imagery in a colorful outdoor setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white comic panels illustrating dirty hands, a faucet, and a man in a hat, signed by Toothy Bj.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Toothy Bj comic showing a woman accepting an award and reacting to her mother's blunt comment on stage.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tash815 avatar
    T (she/her)
    T (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminds me of how Kathy Bates' mom gaslighted her for years into thinking she didn't thank her when she won an Oscar.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Toothy Bj comic with a person summoning Cthulhu who turns out to be late for work at a fast food job.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Toothy Bj comic showing a driver worried about driving recklessly to get a five-star rating from a passenger.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon by Toothy Bj showing praying mantises celebrating as one bursts through a door wearing a red tie.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Toothy Bj comic showing a family picking a tree with personified trees in a nighttime lot setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Toothy Bj comic with a woman introducing her dog Stan and a man reacting with relief and humor.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip by Toothy Bj showing an art teacher reacting angrily to a student drawing Classic Academia style.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon by Toothy Bj showing a man fiercely defending a Garfield mug during a family discussion at a table.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Toothy Bj cartoon showing a girl with a green caterpillar and a van labeled Poke Terminator in a suburban setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Medieval fantasy characters at a quest board with one character saying I can't read in a Toothy Bj comic style.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon by Toothy Bj showing a Victorian doctor advising a mother to feed her baby from a lead bottle.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Toothy Bj comic of a dog candidate debating, referencing bones and election posters in a humorous political setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Toothy Bj comic with a fish and person discussing human behavior and nuclear war on a couch at night.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Cartoon by Toothy Bj showing social media platforms as medieval houses with Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook characters in a castle.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two cartoon characters exchanging jokes, one struggling to write with a book titled Your Mom Jokes, featuring Toothy Bj style.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic by Toothy Bj showing a customer ordering pizza, a woman holding a baby 20 years ago, and dropping the baby with a whoops.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Toothy Bj comic showing character breaking spaghetti, then Italian flag crashing through wall with speech bubble.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Toothy Bj comic featuring a gorilla and monster in a domestic quarrel with kids in the background.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Toothy Bj comic showing a spooky face warning about antibiotic misuse and resistant bacteria as a future health threat.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Toothy Bj comic with two coworkers discussing office T-shirt rules and personal identity at work.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Comic strip by Toothy Bj showing trees reacting to one being cut down and planning a rescue mission.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Toothy Bj comic featuring a character reacting to Valentine's Day and seeking refuge in a single people safe room.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Cartoon by Toothy Bj showing a rainbow protecting two figures from a hostile man and a leprechaun demanding gold.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    technically was written to love the other people not to love someone of a different gender

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Toothy Bj comic character ready for a journey with a spear, camping gear, and others lining up toward Elon’s house.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Toothy Bj comic showing furries in government and a hooded man with the power to stop them in a city setting.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Toothy Bj character finishing a comic, preparing to post it, and praying to algorithm gods by candlelight.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Comic strip featuring dogs with playful dialogue about walks and belly rubs, showcasing Toothy Bj's humorous style.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Toothy Bj cartoon showing a stressed man overwhelmed with child support paperwork in a dimly lit room.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Toothy Bj comic strip showing two characters discussing a French hat stereotype with humor and expressive gestures.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Toothy Bj comic strip showing cloud characters in a dramatic encounter leading to rain and a child playing outdoors.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Toothy Bj comic showing a courtroom scene with a man dancing and a judge overruling an objection.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Toothy Bj cartoon of a performer playing guitar on stage facing flying rats and a crowd of snakes at tables.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Toothy Bj comic showing a person working from home and humorously struggling with holding in farts during remote work.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Comic strip by Toothy Bj showing a character having a heart attack and another trying to help in a humorous scene.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Milk carton holding press conference, denying retirement, with Greek yogurt and cheese reacting, cartoon by Toothy Bj.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Comic strip by Toothy Bj showing a tiny dog holding a sword and a character comforting a scared child.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Four-panel Toothy Bj comic showing a girl with a ghost angel and devil debating while a blue-haired boy waits by a car.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Toothy Bj comic showing a prisoner punching another and reflecting on being the biggest guy in prison.

    toothy.bj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!