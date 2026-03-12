ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what people from classical paintings would look like if they suddenly stepped into our modern world? Ukrainian artist Alexey Kondakov has already answered that question – and the results are both surprising and amusing.

Using clever Photoshop edits, Kondakov takes elegant figures from famous classical artworks and places them into everyday contemporary settings. Whether they’re riding public transport, hanging out on the street, or casually blending into modern city life, the contrast between centuries-old paintings and today’s reality creates scenes that feel both surreal and strangely relatable.

We’ve featured Kondakov’s work on Bored Panda before, and our readers clearly loved it. This time, we’ve gathered some of the most popular pieces from his series – the ones our community enjoyed the most. Scroll down to see how these classical characters might look if they were living among us today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | alksko.com | store.alksko.com

#1

#1

alksko

    #2

    #2

    alksko

    #3

    #3

    alksko

    #4

    #4

    alksko

    #5

    #5

    alksko

    #6

    #6

    alksko

    #7

    #7

    alksko

    #8

    #8

    alksko

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Keep your filthy hands off of her, Augustus.

    #9

    #9

    alksko

    #10

    #10

    alksko

    #11

    #11

    alksko

    #12

    #12

    alksko

    #13

    #13

    alksko

    #14

    #14

    alksko

    #15

    #15

    alksko

    #16

    #16

    alksko

    #17

    #17

    alksko

    #18

    #18

    alksko

    #19

    #19

    alksko

    #20

    #20

    alksko

    #21

    #21

    alksko

    #22

    #22

    alksko

    #23

    #23

    alksko

    #24

    #24

    alksko

    #25

    #25

    alksko

    #26

    #26

    alksko

    #27

    #27

    alksko

    #28

    #28

    alksko

    #29

    #29

    alksko

    #30

    #30

    alksko

    #31

    #31

    alksko

    #32

    #32

    alksko

    #33

    #33

    alksko

    #34

    #34

    alksko

    #35

    #35

    alksko

    #36

    #36

    alksko

    #37

    #37

    alksko

    #38

    #38

    alksko

    #39

    #39

    alksko

    #40

    #40

    alksko

    #41

    #41

    alksko

    #42

    #42

    alksko

    #43

    #43

    alksko

    #44

    #44

    alksko

    #45

    #45

    alksko

    #46

    #46

    alksko

    #47

    #47

    alksko

    #48

    #48

    alksko

    #49

    #49

    alksko

    #50

    #50

    alksko

    #51

    #51

    alksko

    #52

    #52

    alksko

    #53

    #53

    alksko

    #54

    #54

    alksko

    #55

    #55

    alksko

    #56

    #56

    alksko

    #57

    #57

    alksko

    #58

    #58

    alksko

    #59

    #59

    alksko

    #60

    #60

    alksko

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    This is giving child trafficking vibes.

