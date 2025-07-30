Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush
Colorful bird perched on a branch in a detailed painting capturing the animal world through Barry Levinu2019s artistic brushwork.
User submission
Animals

The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush

lisapainting Lisa D'Amico PhD
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Connecticut artist Barry Levin has spent a lifetime immersed in the animal world — not just as an observer, but as an active caretaker since his earliest years. This personal connection to animals forms the foundation of his artwork, shaping every brushstroke and compositional choice.

Barry’s educational path uniquely prepared him for his artistic journey. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Art for Medical Illustration from Hartwick College, blending scientific precision with visual storytelling. This dual focus continues to inform his creative process, as he meticulously researches each potential subject to ensure anatomical and behavioral accuracy.

But for Barry, the act of painting is only the tip of the iceberg. His studio overflows with photographic references — the result of extensive field photography and years of image collection. From this massive archive, only a select few subjects make it to canvas. He often draws from multiple references to create scenes that transcend a single photograph, offering a richer view of the natural world.

Barry Levin’s artwork is currently featured in the Nature’s Neighbor exhibition, on view through September 13 at The Art Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, located at 125 Phelps Way in Pleasantville, New York. The gallery is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More info: rockefellergallery.com | animalsbybarry.com

RELATED:

    The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush

    The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush

    The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal art
    Vote arrow up

    10

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    10

    Open list comments

    0

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Read less »
    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Visual Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Visual Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Visual Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT