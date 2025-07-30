The Animal World Through Barry Levin’s Paintbrush

ADVERTISEMENT

Connecticut artist Barry Levin has spent a lifetime immersed in the animal world — not just as an observer, but as an active caretaker since his earliest years. This personal connection to animals forms the foundation of his artwork, shaping every brushstroke and compositional choice.

Barry’s educational path uniquely prepared him for his artistic journey. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Art for Medical Illustration from Hartwick College, blending scientific precision with visual storytelling. This dual focus continues to inform his creative process, as he meticulously researches each potential subject to ensure anatomical and behavioral accuracy.

But for Barry, the act of painting is only the tip of the iceberg. His studio overflows with photographic references — the result of extensive field photography and years of image collection. From this massive archive, only a select few subjects make it to canvas. He often draws from multiple references to create scenes that transcend a single photograph, offering a richer view of the natural world.

Barry Levin’s artwork is currently featured in the Nature’s Neighbor exhibition, on view through September 13 at The Art Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, located at 125 Phelps Way in Pleasantville, New York. The gallery is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More info: rockefellergallery.com | animalsbybarry.com

