You’ve likely heard the expression, “We eat with our eyes.” Dishes can look more appetizing due to their visual appeal. It’s why you’re likely to salivate upon seeing the bright pink cross-section of an excellently grilled ribeye on Instagram.

On the flip side, you’re likely to lose your appetite from odd-looking food photos. If you haven’t seen one, here are some examples from a Facebook group aptly called That’s Not Dinner. That’s a Hate Crime.  

Feel free to scroll through, but proceed with caution if you’re about to eat.

#1

Plate of meatballs with waffle underneath and drizzled with ketchup, an example of disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

Mark Robert Monde Report

    #2

    Close-up of two beige, dense, moldy food pieces stacked on a wooden surface in disgusting food pics.

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm assuming this is undercooked bread, it's making my stomach churn

    #3

    Chocolate cake covered in green grapes with a gooey texture, one of the disgusting food pics to ruin appetite.

    Ari Brickner Report

    Tastes vary between individuals. Some may prefer food on the bland side, while others want their taste buds bursting with flavors. But there are a few who are into combinations that many would find to be “strange.” 

    Memories could be a trigger, according to Australia-based psychologist Kelly Anderson. As she told ABC Australia, “Food is the biggest reinforcer of memories.”

    #4

    Slice of watermelon with ketchup on a white plate, one of the disgusting food pics to ruin your appetite.

    Skylar Haley Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love watermelon and I love ketchup but no way on this earth to they belong together

    #5

    Plate with odd food combination including chocolate pudding, boiled egg, pasta salad, brownie, and watermelon slice, a disgusting food pic.

    Novalee Rose Tupper Report

    #6

    Pizza topped with cooked rotini pasta and a thick meat sauce, an unusual and unappetizing food combination.

    Ivy Fraise Report

    Let’s say you enjoyed putting peanut butter on your burgers as a child. As odd a combination as it may seem for the general public, it will immediately transport you to much simpler times when you have it again as an adult. 

    On the contrary, people who haven’t had the same experience will likely think something is wrong with you.

    “Like anything in our life, it's a combination of a whole heap of things going on in the environment, and our brain stores it as a picture,” Anderson explained.

    #7

    Rare steak slices with an unusual red center, featured in disgusting food pics that might ruin your appetite.

    Autumn Fyre Report

    ragnhild avatar
    Nilsen
    Nilsen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only unheard of, but clumsily coloured with red

    #8

    Bowl of instant noodles mixed with melting ice cream and sauce, a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite.

    Leah Rose Report

    #9

    Bowl of unusual food with sliced bananas floating in a thick, savory-looking soup, highlighting disgusting food pics.

    Leah Rose Report

    If you’re not an adventurous eater, the sight of a banana pizza may be off-putting for you. As Indian celebrity chef and MasterChef Season 4 judge Ranveer Brar told Business World, a person’s first impressions of food are “everlasting.” It’s why he puts great importance on how a dish is plated. 

    “Respecting food is sacrosanct, whether in preparation or presentation,” Brar said, adding that colorful dishes should not have more than three different hues on one plate.
    #10

    Washed block of cheese mixed with colorful clothes inside a washing machine drum, a disgusting food pic impacting appetite.

    Leah Rose Report

    #11

    Takeout container with meat, beans, and mashed potatoes covered in melted cheese, a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite

    Dan Hewett Report

    #12

    Burnt food on a grill showing a smoking fail, an example of disgusting food pics that might ruin your appetite.

    Leia Wilkes Report

    blacke4dawn avatar
    BlackestDawn
    BlackestDawn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little too long?!? Did you load up enough fuel for 10x the meat and completely forgot about it?

    Visual appeals aside, Brar emphasized the importance of flavor, saying, “Taste has always and will always be king.” While he acknowledges the popularity of foodie photography on social media, he believes it will be “a very short phase.” 

    “We shall soon overcome to realize that the foundation of cuisine is the taste and flavor," he said.
    #13

    Undecorated homemade cake from a boxed mix with a bite missing, illustrating disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    #14

    Canned cheeseburger with a dry, unappetizing patty and bun, illustrating disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Alexander R. A. Schelasin Report

    #15

    Close-up of a sandwich with chunky, unappetizing egg salad on white bread, an example of disgusting food pics.

    Jonathan Pedrick Report

    Readers, we’d also like to hear from you. Which of these photos did you find most unappealing? What about them threw you off? Share your insights in the comments below!
    #16

    Plate with three pieces of undercooked meat, mashed orange vegetables, mustard sauce, and green broccoli, a disgusting food pic.

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    #17

    Close-up of a pancake covered with lumpy, unappetizing gravy, illustrating disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Banana gravy.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #18

    Grilled octopus with lime pieces on a barbecue grill, showing unusual and disgusting food pics.

    Marcus Barrett Report

    #19

    Plastic container with unappetizing mixture of broccoli, sausage pieces, pasta shells, and a sauce, showcasing disgusting food pics.

    Christina Leaisure Report

    #20

    Close-up of a greasy, melted cheese and noodle food item that looks unappetizing in disgusting food pics.

    Leah Rose Report

    #21

    Gray Skittles candy bag with dull, joyless candies spilled on a surface, depicting a disgusting food image.

    Leah Rose Report

    #22

    Hormel bubblegum flavored bacon pack with colorful bubbles and candy-like background in a food product display.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #23

    Raw hamburger patty with sauce and melted cheese in a bun on a black plate, one of the disgusting food pics.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #24

    Hot dogs placed on sushi rice to mimic sushi, a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite.

    Jarod Reynoso Report

    #25

    Hand holding a partially unwrapped block of cheese, a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite.

    Jarod Reynoso Report

    #26

    Container of mixed seafood with shrimp and imitation crab, appearing unappetizing in disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Grazz Hall Report

    #27

    Holiday poutine with dill, cranberry sauce, and chunks of meat on fries, an unusual dish from Iowa restaurants.

    Drew Dunn Report

    #28

    Close-up of pizza slices topped with olives and red onions, part of disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #29

    Disgusting food plate showing oddly cooked egg, baked beans in a heart-shaped bowl, mushrooms, toast, hash brown, and sausage.

    Autumn Fyre Report

    #30

    Crushed soda can filled with stagnant liquid on granite surface depicting disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Jarod Reynoso Report

    #31

    Alt text: Unappetizing toast with cream and avocado designed to look like a Jabba the Hutt figure, a disgusting food pic example.

    Jarod Reynoso Report

    #32

    Cocktail glass filled with marinara sauce and a meatball, rimmed with grated cheese and a spaghetti strand.

    Leah Rose Report

    #33

    Close-up of a messy, oversized burger with multiple undercooked patties and melted cheese dripping, a disgusting food pic.

    Michael Rolfe Report

    #34

    Pickle cake decorated with birthday candles, a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite in a kitchen setting.

    Cheryl Gehman Ellis Report

    #35

    A fresh tomato next to a pile of ketchup shaped like a tomato, illustrating disgusting food visuals.

    Leah Rose Report

    #36

    Plate of greasy, unappetizing cooked potatoes and ground meat in a dull, creamy sauce, a disgusting food pic.

    Joan Krebs Report

    #37

    Two overcooked and greasy folded omelets on a white plate, fitting the disgusting food pics keyword.

    Grant Simpson Martin Report

    #38

    Watermelon bowl filled with noodles, topped with cucumber slices and a halved boiled egg in a disgusting food pic.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #39

    Plate of food with cooked sausage, ham, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, and Yorkshire puddings in a disgusting food pic.

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    #40

    Bacon pizza topped with a spiral of orange sauce being drizzled, featured in disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Heather Varnadoe Report

    #41

    Boiled egg sandwich on plain bread, a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite on a wooden cutting board.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #42

    Person holding a plate with burnt bread, broken sauce, and unclean rim in a disgusting food pic.

    Dustin Cook Report

    #43

    Bowl of thick brown slop made from oats, protein powder, coffee, and milk, one of the disgusting food pics.

    MJ Joel Report

    #44

    Slice of pizza topped with pickles and white sauce on a paper plate, an example of disgusting food pics.

    Stephanie Holly Report

    #45

    Pizza topped with sliced turkey, pickles, orange bits, and yellow marshmallow chicks creating a disgusting food visual.

    Hailey Greenwood Report

    #46

    Cold pork and beans popsicle with visible slices of meat, highlighting one of the disgusting food pics that might ruin your appetite.

    Emilio Xavier Olivares Report

    #47

    Plate of fries covered in melted cheese curds and brown gravy, a classic but messy dish in disgusting food pics.

    Robyn Filley Report

    #48

    Close-up of a rare steak showing its texture and pink center on a stained plate in disgusting food pics.

    Tesela Davis Report

    #49

    Block of spam carved with a square hole on a paper plate next to a can, showcasing a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite.

    Marcia Fischer Report

    #50

    Pizza topped with whole cooked purple onions and greens on a wooden surface, an example of disgusting food pics.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #51

    Coleslaw popsicles made of shredded cabbage and carrots on sticks, a disturbing disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite.

    Elizabeth Nesbitt Report

    #52

    Dried fish packed in plastic bags, showcasing disgusting food pics that might ruin your appetite.

    Aiden Yisraella Spiess Report

    #53

    Hand holding a bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup with pickle flavoring in a grocery store, unusual food product packaging.

    Tetsuya Kuroko Report

    #54

    Fried food shaped like a shark served with fries and dipping sauce, a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite.

    Dominic Benevento Report

    #55

    Sandwich with pickled vegetables, jalapeños, and sauce on a soft bun, part of disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Emily Swall Report

    #56

    Close-up of disgustingly combined broccoli and meat slices with seasoning, an unappetizing food pic from disgusting food photos.

    Matthew C Lewis Report

    #57

    Open-faced sandwich with unevenly sliced tomatoes and strange mayonnaise design on white bread, a disgusting food pic.

    Angela Whaley Gillaspie Report

    #58

    Plate with salmon, mash, gravy, and alphabet spaghetti showing one of the most disgusting food pics that might ruin your appetite.

    J.R. Barnes Report

    #59

    Close-up of a hand roll with unappetizing filling, featuring rice and seaweed in a disgusting food pic.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #60

    Breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs and gravy, an unappetizing food pic that might ruin your appetite

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #61

    Plastic container holding a burger cake with sprinkles on top, displayed among other unusual food items in a store shelf.

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    #62

    Takeout container filled with fries covered in brightly colored sauces in a disgusting food pics collection.

    Leah Rose Report

    #63

    Close-up of four slices of toast with unevenly spread chocolate topping on a plate, showing unappetizing food texture in disgusting food pics.

    Grumps Hall Report

    #64

    Foamy, bubbling food in a glass baking dish inside an oven showing a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite

    That time I tried to meal prep eggs by baking them and it came alive in my oven.

    Brian Nelson Report

    #65

    Candy dispenser filled with colorful candy and a hot dog inside, a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite.

    Hecate Hearn Report

    #66

    Open-faced sandwich covered with green peas and onions in a brown sauce on a white plate, a disgusting food pic.

    Leah Rose Report

    #67

    Frosted pastries topped with melted cheese on a white disposable plate, a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite.

    Emily Swall Report

    #68

    Plate of grayish creamy food with spinach over white rice, an example of disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    Leah Rose Report

    #69

    Partially melted and congealed cheese on a broken omelet on a black plate, depicting disgusting food pics.

    Leah Rose Report

    #70

    Slices of meatloaf topped with carrot pieces on plastic plates arranged on a stainless steel surface, disgusting food pics.

    Dustin Cook Report

    #71

    Two burnt and oddly shaped hot dogs with mustard and ketchup on buns, shown in disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #72

    Unbaked dish with jalapeno slices and cheese cubes in a glass baking pan, example of disgusting food pics.

    Anonymous member Report

    #73

    Two flat tortilla shells topped with hamburger meat, processed cheese slices, sour cream, and taco sauce in a disgusting food pics collection.

    GrayJackfruit702 Report

    #74

    Cheeseburger cut into small pieces with individual dill pickle chips on a plate in disgusting food pics.

    Leah Rose Report

    #75

    Moldy sandwich with visible text on the cheese, showing a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite.

    David Bowman Report

    #76

    Shrimp sandwich made with raisin bread, an unusual and unappetizing combination in disgusting food pics.

    Dusk Ricks Beloved Report

    #77

    Plate with a questionable pizza topped with baked beans and fried instant noodles, a disgusting food pic that might ruin appetite.

    Leah Rose Report

    #78

    Disgusting food photo showing a gelatin mold filled with dentures, highlighting an unappetizing and unsettling dish.

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    #79

    Stack of pancakes covered in an unappetizing red sauce on a paper plate in disgusting food pics.

    Mike Snyder Report

    #80

    Pink cake with the phrase dream big fart loud and a green frog decoration, an example of disgusting food pics that might ruin appetite

    Rachel Nahiara Report

    #81

    Cake topped with multiple raw egg yolks in a baking tray, a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite.

    Jarod Reynoso Report

    #82

    Two slices of bread spread with an unappetizing white substance, featured in disgusting food pics.

    James UncIe Wang Report

    #83

    Ham and cheese sandwich made with a raw onion instead of bread, showing a disgusting food pic that might ruin your appetite.

    Emily Swall Report

