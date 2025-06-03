83 Disgusting Food Pics That Might Ruin Your Appetite
You’ve likely heard the expression, “We eat with our eyes.” Dishes can look more appetizing due to their visual appeal. It’s why you’re likely to salivate upon seeing the bright pink cross-section of an excellently grilled ribeye on Instagram.
On the flip side, you’re likely to lose your appetite from odd-looking food photos. If you haven’t seen one, here are some examples from a Facebook group aptly called That’s Not Dinner. That’s a Hate Crime.
Feel free to scroll through, but proceed with caution if you’re about to eat.
Tastes vary between individuals. Some may prefer food on the bland side, while others want their taste buds bursting with flavors. But there are a few who are into combinations that many would find to be “strange.”
Memories could be a trigger, according to Australia-based psychologist Kelly Anderson. As she told ABC Australia, “Food is the biggest reinforcer of memories.”
Let’s say you enjoyed putting peanut butter on your burgers as a child. As odd a combination as it may seem for the general public, it will immediately transport you to much simpler times when you have it again as an adult.
On the contrary, people who haven’t had the same experience will likely think something is wrong with you.
“Like anything in our life, it's a combination of a whole heap of things going on in the environment, and our brain stores it as a picture,” Anderson explained.
If you’re not an adventurous eater, the sight of a banana pizza may be off-putting for you. As Indian celebrity chef and MasterChef Season 4 judge Ranveer Brar told Business World, a person’s first impressions of food are “everlasting.” It’s why he puts great importance on how a dish is plated.
“Respecting food is sacrosanct, whether in preparation or presentation,” Brar said, adding that colorful dishes should not have more than three different hues on one plate.
A little too long?!? Did you load up enough fuel for 10x the meat and completely forgot about it?
Visual appeals aside, Brar emphasized the importance of flavor, saying, “Taste has always and will always be king.” While he acknowledges the popularity of foodie photography on social media, he believes it will be “a very short phase.”
“We shall soon overcome to realize that the foundation of cuisine is the taste and flavor," he said.
Readers, we’d also like to hear from you. Which of these photos did you find most unappealing? What about them threw you off? Share your insights in the comments below!
Banana gravy.
That time I tried to meal prep eggs by baking them and it came alive in my oven.