ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, it’s extremely common to be stressed out at work. Whether you’re always on a tight deadline, your boss is breathing down your neck every day or your colleagues love to sabotage you, your workday probably isn’t going to be pleasant if you're just trying to avoid getting fired. But one thing you should never have to worry about while on the clock is whether or not you’ll make it out alive.

Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of the most terrifying photos people have taken while working. From operations on dangerous animals to warnings that one wrong move could cost workers their lives, these photos might totally creep you out, pandas. So good luck making it through this list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you appreciate your mundane office job more than ever before!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

414-Pound Gorilla On The Exam Table

Veterinarians in a medical room performing surgery on an anesthetized gorilla with monitoring equipment and PPE.

Surgeox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Sign Outside A Construction Area

    Safety sign on construction fence emphasizing worker safety and importance in jobs that should pay more.

    Garcoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A Bear Wakes From Hibernation During A Routine Collar Check

    Worker lying inside a narrow cave tunnel facing a bear, illustrating unsettling and creepy moments from jobs that should pay more.

    inni0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Regardless of what you do for a living, it’s probably going to become boring at some point. If you sit at a computer all day, your career might have been mundane from the very first week. But even if you spend all day on your feet running around a hospital, the days might begin to blur together after enough years on the job. However, if you find yourself in life-threatening situations frequently while you’re working, you might not ever be able to relax. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most of us don’t agree to put our lives on the line when we sign our employment contracts, but some brave individuals do. And according to Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHM), there are certain professions that are much more dangerous than others. First up on their list is being a logging worker. Apparently, this is one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States, as the machinery and trees cause over 50 fatalities per year.  
    #4

    Coast Guard Coming Out Of Manasqan Inlet Early This Week

    Coast Guard crew navigating rough seas on a small rescue boat showing one of the jobs that should pay more with unsettling conditions.

    diasehstahwstaht Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Amazon Won't Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These "Motivational" Messages All Day Long

    Warehouse worker’s positive affirmation screen showing a timer and calming phrases in an industrial setting.

    Forest_of_Mirrors Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland

    Lighthouse keeper job on a tall isolated rock surrounded by rough ocean waves in a creepy unsettling work setting.

    fyflate89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another career choice that you should only choose if you’re not afraid of losing your life is being a pilot or flight engineer. ISHM reports that about 70 of these professionals tragically pass away each year due to the dangerous aircrafts that they’re operating and monitoring. However, the majority of fatalities occur in crashes of privately owned planes and helicopters, so you don’t need to worry about flying commercial.

    It’s no surprise that working in oil, gas and mining is also incredibly dangerous. Choosing to work in this field is like taking your life in your hands, as transportation incidents and contact with objects and equipment tragically claim about 20 lives each year.
    #7

    This Has To Be A First. A Firefighter Gives Mouth-To-Mouth To A Snake Suffering From Smoke Inhalation And Saves Its Life

    Man handling large snake in outdoor setting, highlighting creepy and unsettling jobs that should pay more based on workers’ photos

    XxJessusxX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Divers Beneath An Oil Rig

    Underwater divers inspecting large metal structure, illustrating jobs that should pay more based on unsettling worker photos.

    nsfwdreamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Work In A Stephen King Novel

    Swarm of birds surrounding a grain storage facility, illustrating one of the jobs that should pay more from unsettling worker photos.

    SpellHorror3289 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Roofers also live on the edge, sometimes literally, as falls, slips and trips are huge hazards in this career field. Nearly 100 roofers lose their lives in the United States each year. So if you ever feel the desire to crawl up onto your roof, try to suppress that impulse. Even the professionals have accidents every now and then, so it’s really not worth risking your life to go up there. 
    #10

    Two Fishermen In Australia Have Caught A Bizarre "Doomsday Fish" That Looks Like A Demonic Horse

    Two fishermen holding a large, unusual deep-sea fish on a boat at night, highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    WhattheDuck9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site

    Rows of mannequins inside a truck, illustrating creepy and unsettling photos related to jobs that should pay more.

    MetaKnowing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    When Water Buffalo Are Part Of The Brazilian Police Force

    Two uniformed officers riding large water buffalo on a street, illustrating jobs that should pay more based on unsettling photos.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One job that’s surprisingly dangerous is being a garbage collector. This profession may seem pretty straightforward, but apparently, transportation incidents are quite common in the field. Unfortunately, some garbage collectors don’t make it home after the end of a shift after being struck by a garbage truck or another vehicle while on the job. And in a similar vein, delivery drivers aren’t always safe either. We all know that it’s dangerous to get behind the wheel, period. So if you’re spending all day, every day driving, you might end up in a tragic accident eventually. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hippo Dentist At Work

    Zoo worker in blue uniform cleaning the wide open mouth of a large hippo, showing unsettling job conditions.

    j_curic_5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Another Day At Work, Pretending I`m An Astronaut

    Underwater commercial diver working on oil rig supports in deep blue water, illustrating jobs that should pay more.

    HannahAquanaut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A Door I Work Beside At Night

    Warning sign with safety instructions on a door, highlighting risks in unsettling work environments that jobs should pay more for

    WalkerVingamedev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As annoying as it may be to constantly be reminded of workplace safety regulations, these are crucial to making sure that everyone returns home to their pets or families at the end of the day. When it comes to why workplace safety is so important, SafetyIQ notes that it actually makes employees more productive. When everyone perfectly understands protocol and doesn’t have to worry about being in danger, they can execute their jobs seamlessly and efficiently.    

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    The Smoke Column From A Wildland Fire I Worked

    Dense smoke billowing over tall trees during a forest fire, highlighting dangerous and unsettling working conditions.

    LAZERLUKE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    I've Seen Plenty Of Weird Things Come In To The Goodwill I Work At. This Takes The Cake As The Creepiest

    Creepy and unsettling worker photo showing a vintage doll mannequin in old-fashioned attire holding a yellow yarn ball.

    ridinretro1973 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear

    View looking down a narrow, dark industrial shaft with a worker's dusty boot on a metal grate ladder edge.

    DrBreveStule Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the same time, prioritizing workplace safety will in turn reduce the risk of accidents and fatalities. In 2023, the total cost of workplace injuries was a whopping $176.5 billion, and no company wants to be hit with a massive lawsuit after an employee lost a limb or broke their back. Mitigating risks and making sure that employees are safe will save everyone time, money and heartache. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    This Rabbit Having Dental Work Creeped Me Out

    Close-up of a rabbit’s mouth held open with dental tools showing unsettling teeth in a creepy job setting.

    k90de Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Out Of This World

    Astronaut performing a spacewalk with Earth visible below, highlighting jobs that should pay more based on worker photos.

    memezzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Jump Every Time I Walk By This At Work

    Mannequin in red pants kneeling inside metal cage, showing unsettling workplace scenario in creepy jobs that should pay more.

    wudelhoven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to creating a safe work environment, SafetyIQ notes that it’s crucial to understand and detect any potential issues. You might not be able to prevent 100% of accidents, but you can certainly ensure that workers are well informed of the risks and how to stay safe. Everyone should be properly trained, and employees should be frequently reminded of protocol. Meanwhile, employers should foster a work environment that encourages everyone to stay safe and look out for one another.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    That One Night I Worked As A Security Guard At This Weird Pizza Place

    Creepy and unsettling photos showing animatronic characters in a dimly lit shipping and receiving area.

    awjeezrickyaknow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Noble Globetrotter 2 Reported To Have Suffered Damage And Taken On Water During Hurrcaine Ida. Having Worked On Boats This Scares Me More Than Any Storm Did

    Stairs submerged in green water inside an industrial facility, illustrating unsettling work conditions that highlight jobs needing higher pay.

    Rideintobattle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Just A Few Pictures Of Me On The Wind Turbine Job In Jeffers, MN

    Wind turbine worker performing maintenance high above farmland, showcasing one of the jobs that should pay more based on unsettling photos.

    proglysergic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How are you feeling about these terrifying photos, pandas? Have you gained a newfound appreciation for the safety of your cubicle? Keep upvoting the photos that give you the heebie-jeebies, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered any danger in your own workplace. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring unsettling photos from people’s jobs, look no further than right here

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I'm Not Sure If This Qualifies For Megalophobia, Ascending One Massive Tree To Work In Another. We Don't Get Many Large Trees In The UK, But There Are A Couple Of Giants Here And There

    Tree worker high up in large tree wearing safety gear and harness in a job that should pay more based on unsettling photos

    Frubbit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    My View Of My Beloved Coworker Coming To Assist Me At My Night Job

    Creepy and unsettling photo of a dark hallway with a shadowy figure under a glowing exit sign, highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    noodleisacat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Found This When I Walked Into The Stock Room At My Work

    Warehouse worker wearing a creepy clown mask and gloves standing behind a cardboard box in storage, unsettling job photo.

    mboy601 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Removing A Giant Hornets Nest

    Worker covered in insects while wearing protective gear, depicting one of the creepy and unsettling jobs that should pay more.

    BreakfastTop6899 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Guy Turns Off Malfunctioning Flamethrower

    Technician managing large flame effects on field, illustrating a job that should pay more from unsettling worker photos.

    OldManCleaning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Longways Down

    Worker gripping a handle inside a wind turbine tower with an aerial view of the turbine blades and ground below.

    memezzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Workplace At The North Sea

    View from a worker’s boots inside a dirty industrial setting showing a creepy and unsettling job site environment.

    Martinvims Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Now That Is A Serious Wave

    Stormy seas crashing over ship deck showing dangerous and unsettling working conditions at sea jobs

    Roger_Weston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    How I Get From The Taxi To My Jobsite

    Workers in a suspended basket transferring between ships over rough ocean water in a dangerous job environment

    Johnny_Mac66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    The View From An Oil Rig In The Gulf Of Mexico During Tropical Storm Barry

    Rough ocean waves crashing against an offshore oil rig, showcasing one of the jobs that should pay more.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    View From My Office On The Oil Rig

    View from a high industrial structure showing worker boots and heavy equipment, illustrating jobs that should pay more.

    WesternCanadian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Cod Fishing

    Fishermen battling rough seas at night on a fishing boat in a creepy and unsettling work environment.

    IAmAlaskan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    I Work At A Movie Theater. I Think One Of The Jurassic World Actors Came To Say Hi

    Dimly lit storage room with open red door revealing a dark figure resembling a dinosaur, highlighting unsettling job photos.

    Bin-o-Refrigerators Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There

    Dark, narrow basement stairs descending into shadowy tunnel, highlighting creepy and unsettling work environments in jobs that should pay more.

    t3chnick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Was Doing Electrical Work At A Hairstylist Convention And Walked Into The Wrong Door. There Was Fuzzy Classical Music On The Radio

    Mannequin heads lined up on tables in a dim room, illustrating creepy and unsettling photos from jobs that should pay more.

    Image_of_glass_man Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Alone At Work, Passed By This Room And Nearly Got A Heart Attack. It's An Old Military Barrack That's Now Being Partly Used As A Daycare

    Creepy mannequin dressed in work clothes sitting on a chair in a dim, empty room in unsettling worker photo.

    kapsura Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    I Work As A Student Dive Technician For My University, Here Are Some Pictures I Took While At Work. Here Is Our Current Manifold, This Structure Is Nearly 20ft Tall

    Underwater views of a rusted shipwreck structure showing eerie and unsettling details from workers' photos.

    If I could get a sound recording underwater while the wave maker is running I could make it even worse. Best I can describe it is like this: loud mechanical bangs and moans completely surrounding you. Plus due to the way sound propagates underwater you can't really tell where it's coming from, makes it really fun.

    CaptainBenHawkeye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My Job Involves Exploring A Lot Of Liminal Spaces. These Are Pics From My Latest Site Visit

    Creepy and unsettling photos of dark, empty industrial and office spaces revealing jobs that should pay more.

    I design fire alarm systems. I have to scope out a lot of older buildings that we have little information about. I first got my foot in the door by being proficient with Autocad.

    Sketch_Crush Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Brother Sent Me This Picture Of Him At Work. He Is Phd Student In Marine Biology, Works As An Assistant Professor Part Time, His Plan Is To Become A Professor Eventually

    Underwater divers navigating through dense kelp forest, showcasing one of the unsettling jobs that should pay more.

    MessyGuy01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    The Job Supervisor Was Holding The Ladder

    Construction workers using a backhoe to hold a ladder with a worker fixing a light, showing unsafe job conditions.

    benfolderon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Took This At Work Yesterday. It’s The Coupling Chamber At A Dam

    Industrial work environment with large machinery and wet concrete floor in a creepy and unsettling jobs setting.

    electricabo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Chicken Freezer I Work In

    View looking down an industrial shaft with metal grating and worn work boots, showing a creepy job site setting.

    Sir_doggy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    I Took This A Few Years Ago At One Of My Job Sites

    Warehouse storage racks and conveyor system creating a creepy and unsettling industrial work environment.

    juangq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    POV, You Found The Pond At My Work (Underground Mine). The Ceiling Is 60 Feet From The Water, And The Water Is 50 Feet Deep. It’s Crystal Clear

    Underground industrial workspace with water and metal walkway, highlighting jobs that should pay more from unsettling worker photos.

    Shansman115 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Had To Use The Employees' Bathroom At My New Job. Didn't Notice This Until The 3rd Day In

    Creepy doll with tattoos and marks hanging upside down in a dimly lit room, unsettling worker photo.

    The104Skinney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Working 2000ft Above The Ground

    Views from high on a communication tower showing unsafe working conditions related to jobs that should pay more.

    According_South_2500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job

    Dimly lit narrow stairway to basement with hanging cords and industrial walls, showcasing unsettling work conditions.

    toad_goblin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Medical Mannequin I Worked With Today

    Hospital mannequin with wide eyes lying on a bed, highlighting creepy and unsettling jobs that should pay more.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Jumbled Wax Figures With Bags Over Their Heads At My Place Of Work

    Creepy and unsettling workplace scene showing workers with covered faces in an industrial setting, highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    golden_blaze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Metal Can Sneak Into Your Eye From Grinding, Even With Safety Glasses. Wear Goggles If Possible. Black Dot On The Right Of My Eye Is Getting Tweezered Out In 2 Hours

    Close-up of a human eye showing clear iris details, illustrating unsettling moments from jobs that should pay more.

    dayoffmusician Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    This Photographer Is Playing A Fight Or Flight Game With Polar Bear

    Wildlife worker in white suit startled by a polar bear near icy terrain, illustrating jobs that should pay more based on creepy photos.

    snappy_barrister Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    We Lost Power At Work Yesterday. Not One Dog Was Barking

    Dimly lit narrow hallway in a workplace, illustrating creepy and unsettling conditions related to jobs that should pay more.

    Xbabydollx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Work At My Old School As A Janitor And Work Normally When There's No One Else In The School With Me

    Empty dimly lit auditorium with worn seats, evoking a creepy and unsettling atmosphere related to jobs that should pay more.

    smile-dummie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    14 Years Working Offshore. I Worked As A Deluge Testing Engineer For A Fire Suppression Company (Still Do, But Onshore For The Last 3 Years)

    Views from offshore oil rig and ship windows showing rough seas and industrial equipment for jobs that should pay more.

    Stuntm4nMik3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    This Guy

    Worker in orange safety gear performing high-rise construction tasks on a steel structure, illustrating jobs that should pay more.

    StrikingStation3756 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I'm Being Watched

    Dark tight crawl spaces beneath metal structures, showing unsettling and creepy work environments for low-paying jobs.

    LordEldritchia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Doai Station In Japan

    Dimly lit empty tunnel with railroad tracks, illustrating unsettling conditions related to jobs that should pay more.

    Maya-kardash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Wind Turbine Foundation Pour With Tb130 Telebelts

    Workers pouring concrete over large steel rebar structure at night on a construction site, highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Checking Signs Like This Is A Decent Part Of My Job

    Danger sign warning about formaldehyde exposure in a workplace, highlighting unsettling conditions workers face.

    Killerwill9000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    How Safe Is This?

    Worker digging a narrow trench between two walls, illustrating one of the jobs that should pay more from unsettling photos.

    Background-Dog8192 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Updating Power Line

    Worker performing maintenance on electrical transmission line, highlighting jobs that should pay more based on creepy photos.

    pun420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    What I Find At 3am When I Come To Work

    Storage room with creepy baby dolls suspended behind a mesh fence, highlighting unsettling jobs that should pay more.

    Brian728 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Next Time You Moan About The Price Of Your Fish Remember This

    Worker in an orange protective suit handling industrial equipment surrounded by thick smoke in a creepy unsettling job scene

    PvtMeatFace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Found A Hole Behind Some Shelves At Work That Leads To Underground Tunnels

    Creepy and unsettling work environment showing a damaged wall labeled The Pit with a dark hole underneath.

    fetuscarnitas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    This Door In The Basement Where I Work

    Dimly lit industrial door with warning sign seen in creepy and unsettling photos from jobs that should pay more workers.

    bnrshrnkr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    My Cousin Runs Logistics For A Petroleum Company In Fort Mcmurray, Alberta. She Travels Roads Like This Between Job Sites Multiple Times Per Week

    Snow-covered road at night with a full moon, illustrating creepy and unsettling worker photos for jobs that should pay more.

    wadems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus

    Safety posters about avoiding frostbite and hypothermia in a work environment, highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    Intelligent_Tub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Night Shift At An Art Museum

    Creepy and unsettling photos taken by workers highlighting jobs that should pay more, featuring dark and eerie scenes.

    ExchangeInevitable Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    The Walk In Oven At The Bakery I Work At

    Industrial metal oven interior showing worn and dirty surfaces from jobs that should pay more based on worker photos

    Every-Lawyer-9706 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Something About The Idea That There’s A Paralyzed Person Behind The Robot’s Lifeless Eyes Is Oddly Terrifying

    Alt text: Paralysed worker controlling robot servers in a Japanese cafe, highlighting jobs that should pay more from unsettling photos.

    tepalvant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    This Industrial Washing Machine At My Job

    Warning sign showing amputation hazard from turning cylinder, highlighting dangerous work conditions in jobs that should pay more.

    ScRuBlOrD95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Just Started A New Manufacturing Job

    Warning sign showing workplace hazard with machinery causing injury, illustrating jobs that should pay more based on unsettling photos.

    das065 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Just Another Day In The Hole. 2100 Ft To Be Exact

    Underground mining work with heavy machinery, dusty conditions, and a masked worker in a hazardous environment.

    Stony_1987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Installing A Glass Rail On Every Floor

    Two workers on a balcony stairwell taking unsettling photos highlighting jobs that should pay more based on creepy work scenes

    gamy_prophecy04 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Crack In The Foundation/Wall Of The Basement Of The Building I Work At

    C*****d and stained wall in an industrial setting, illustrating unsettling conditions related to jobs that should pay more.

    p24p1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Power Went Out In The Hangar At Work

    Dimly lit empty industrial hallway with green emergency exit light, illustrating creepy and unsettling jobs that should pay more.

    goblinwitch95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    I Work At A Really Old Cinema Complex And I Found This Abandoned Area In The Projection Room

    Creepy and unsettling photo of a cramped work space with exposed wiring and a ladder leading to a dark hole.

    g3mm4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    The Aquarium I Used To Work For Host Catering Events, This Is One Of The Halls They Use

    Underwater tunnel dining setup with chairs and candlelit tables, showcasing one of the jobs that should pay more.

    meechy318 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    My Fiance Send Me This, He Works As A Wind Turbine Techican

    Wind turbine towering into foggy sky, an unsettling photo highlighting jobs that should pay more for challenging conditions.

    commanderConquerer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    I Work In A Courthouse At Night. I've Been In Every Room Except This One. I Have No Idea What's In Here

    Dimly lit basement staircase leading to a dark, old door and rusty pipes in a creepy work environment photo.

    It's down a back stairway and is at the basement level. it doesn't seem to attach to the main basement, because its in the other direction. in fact, this door is on the outer wall of the building, which means whatever offshoot behind here was specifically built for its own purpose. its an extension of the building but underground.

    a few floors up, there's an old sign painted on a door that says "to subway". there has never been a subway here, I think the closest subway to me is more than 3 hours away.

    burritosandblunts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    The Basement At Work

    Narrow, dimly lit basement stairs with black walls leading to a cluttered, eerie storage area in unsettling worker photo.

    VV935 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak

    Large call center with numerous cubicles and a no-talking sign highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    nikanj0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo

    Construction worker climbing a tall ladder on an unfinished concrete wall in unsettling and creepy job site photo

    _boomknife_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Oil Well Drilling Looks Absurdly Dangerous

    Oil rig worker in a dirty tank top and hard hat operating heavy machinery in a muddy drilling site outdoors

    solateor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Protecting High Tension Wires With Harness

    Worker in a safety harness repairing high-voltage cables precariously above a tall structure in unsettling job conditions.

    setsuid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    I'm A Plumber. I Had To Open Up A Customer's Wall To Do Some Work And Found This

    Unsettling photo of a creepy doll face in the wall framing taken by workers, highlighting jobs that should pay more.

    Bfizzle62 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Not The Sign You Want To See At The Start Of A Job

    Danger sign about no safe PPE and shock hazards, illustrating creepy and unsettling jobs that should pay more.

    Glass-Ebb9867 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    The Path I Walk To Go To Work

    Foggy nighttime street with a dimly lit sidewalk and fence, illustrating unsettling photos taken by workers.

    pakkmann666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Saw This Door At Work And Wanted To Open It So Badly. Not Just Locked, But Barred Shut

    Warning signs on a door stating danger, no trespassing, and instructions not to open, showcasing unsettling job hazards.

    CatDadMilhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    My View As I Walk Into My Night Cleaning Job

    Dimly lit hallway with red exit signs creating a creepy scene, illustrating unsettling photos from jobs that should pay more.

    noodleisacat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Working One Of My Job Sites To Remove 1000-Feet Of PACM

    Danger asbestos warning tape on construction fence showing hazardous job site that should pay more based on workers' unsettling photos

    ZombieLeftist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    This Isn't Safe Right?

    Worker in a deep hole surrounded by dirt and roots, illustrating jobs that should pay more based on unsettling photos.

    LuckyLogan_2004 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!