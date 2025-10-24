Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of the most terrifying photos people have taken while working. From operations on dangerous animals to warnings that one wrong move could cost workers their lives, these photos might totally creep you out, pandas. So good luck making it through this list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you appreciate your mundane office job more than ever before!

Unfortunately, it’s extremely common to be stressed out at work . Whether you’re always on a tight deadline, your boss is breathing down your neck every day or your colleagues love to sabotage you, your workday probably isn’t going to be pleasant if you're just trying to avoid getting fired. But one thing you should never have to worry about while on the clock is whether or not you’ll make it out alive.

#1 414-Pound Gorilla On The Exam Table Share icon

#2 This Sign Outside A Construction Area Share icon

#3 A Bear Wakes From Hibernation During A Routine Collar Check Share icon

Regardless of what you do for a living, it’s probably going to become boring at some point. If you sit at a computer all day, your career might have been mundane from the very first week. But even if you spend all day on your feet running around a hospital, the days might begin to blur together after enough years on the job. However, if you find yourself in life-threatening situations frequently while you’re working, you might not ever be able to relax. ADVERTISEMENT Most of us don’t agree to put our lives on the line when we sign our employment contracts, but some brave individuals do. And according to Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHM), there are certain professions that are much more dangerous than others. First up on their list is being a logging worker. Apparently, this is one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States, as the machinery and trees cause over 50 fatalities per year.

#4 Coast Guard Coming Out Of Manasqan Inlet Early This Week Share icon

#5 Amazon Won't Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These "Motivational" Messages All Day Long Share icon

#6 Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland Share icon

Another career choice that you should only choose if you’re not afraid of losing your life is being a pilot or flight engineer. ISHM reports that about 70 of these professionals tragically pass away each year due to the dangerous aircrafts that they’re operating and monitoring. However, the majority of fatalities occur in crashes of privately owned planes and helicopters, so you don’t need to worry about flying commercial. It’s no surprise that working in oil, gas and mining is also incredibly dangerous. Choosing to work in this field is like taking your life in your hands, as transportation incidents and contact with objects and equipment tragically claim about 20 lives each year.

#7 This Has To Be A First. A Firefighter Gives Mouth-To-Mouth To A Snake Suffering From Smoke Inhalation And Saves Its Life Share icon

#8 Divers Beneath An Oil Rig Share icon

#9 I Work In A Stephen King Novel Share icon

Roofers also live on the edge, sometimes literally, as falls, slips and trips are huge hazards in this career field. Nearly 100 roofers lose their lives in the United States each year. So if you ever feel the desire to crawl up onto your roof, try to suppress that impulse. Even the professionals have accidents every now and then, so it’s really not worth risking your life to go up there.

#10 Two Fishermen In Australia Have Caught A Bizarre "Doomsday Fish" That Looks Like A Demonic Horse Share icon

#11 Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site Share icon

#12 When Water Buffalo Are Part Of The Brazilian Police Force Share icon

One job that’s surprisingly dangerous is being a garbage collector. This profession may seem pretty straightforward, but apparently, transportation incidents are quite common in the field. Unfortunately, some garbage collectors don’t make it home after the end of a shift after being struck by a garbage truck or another vehicle while on the job. And in a similar vein, delivery drivers aren’t always safe either. We all know that it’s dangerous to get behind the wheel, period. So if you’re spending all day, every day driving, you might end up in a tragic accident eventually. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Hippo Dentist At Work Share icon

#14 Another Day At Work, Pretending I`m An Astronaut Share icon

#15 A Door I Work Beside At Night Share icon

As annoying as it may be to constantly be reminded of workplace safety regulations, these are crucial to making sure that everyone returns home to their pets or families at the end of the day. When it comes to why workplace safety is so important, SafetyIQ notes that it actually makes employees more productive. When everyone perfectly understands protocol and doesn’t have to worry about being in danger, they can execute their jobs seamlessly and efficiently. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The Smoke Column From A Wildland Fire I Worked Share icon

#17 I've Seen Plenty Of Weird Things Come In To The Goodwill I Work At. This Takes The Cake As The Creepiest Share icon

#18 Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear Share icon

At the same time, prioritizing workplace safety will in turn reduce the risk of accidents and fatalities. In 2023, the total cost of workplace injuries was a whopping $176.5 billion, and no company wants to be hit with a massive lawsuit after an employee lost a limb or broke their back. Mitigating risks and making sure that employees are safe will save everyone time, money and heartache. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Rabbit Having Dental Work Creeped Me Out Share icon

#20 Out Of This World Share icon

#21 I Jump Every Time I Walk By This At Work Share icon

When it comes to creating a safe work environment, SafetyIQ notes that it’s crucial to understand and detect any potential issues. You might not be able to prevent 100% of accidents, but you can certainly ensure that workers are well informed of the risks and how to stay safe. Everyone should be properly trained, and employees should be frequently reminded of protocol. Meanwhile, employers should foster a work environment that encourages everyone to stay safe and look out for one another. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 That One Night I Worked As A Security Guard At This Weird Pizza Place Share icon

#23 Noble Globetrotter 2 Reported To Have Suffered Damage And Taken On Water During Hurrcaine Ida. Having Worked On Boats This Scares Me More Than Any Storm Did Share icon

#24 Just A Few Pictures Of Me On The Wind Turbine Job In Jeffers, MN Share icon

How are you feeling about these terrifying photos, pandas? Have you gained a newfound appreciation for the safety of your cubicle? Keep upvoting the photos that give you the heebie-jeebies, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered any danger in your own workplace. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring unsettling photos from people’s jobs, look no further than right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I'm Not Sure If This Qualifies For Megalophobia, Ascending One Massive Tree To Work In Another. We Don't Get Many Large Trees In The UK, But There Are A Couple Of Giants Here And There Share icon

#26 My View Of My Beloved Coworker Coming To Assist Me At My Night Job Share icon

#27 Found This When I Walked Into The Stock Room At My Work Share icon

#28 Removing A Giant Hornets Nest Share icon

#29 Guy Turns Off Malfunctioning Flamethrower Share icon

#30 Longways Down Share icon

#31 My Workplace At The North Sea Share icon

#32 Now That Is A Serious Wave Share icon

#33 How I Get From The Taxi To My Jobsite Share icon

#34 The View From An Oil Rig In The Gulf Of Mexico During Tropical Storm Barry Share icon

#35 View From My Office On The Oil Rig Share icon

#36 Cod Fishing Share icon

#37 I Work At A Movie Theater. I Think One Of The Jurassic World Actors Came To Say Hi Share icon

#38 Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There Share icon

#39 Was Doing Electrical Work At A Hairstylist Convention And Walked Into The Wrong Door. There Was Fuzzy Classical Music On The Radio Share icon

#40 Alone At Work, Passed By This Room And Nearly Got A Heart Attack. It's An Old Military Barrack That's Now Being Partly Used As A Daycare Share icon

#41 I Work As A Student Dive Technician For My University, Here Are Some Pictures I Took While At Work. Here Is Our Current Manifold, This Structure Is Nearly 20ft Tall Share icon If I could get a sound recording underwater while the wave maker is running I could make it even worse. Best I can describe it is like this: loud mechanical bangs and moans completely surrounding you. Plus due to the way sound propagates underwater you can't really tell where it's coming from, makes it really fun.

#42 My Job Involves Exploring A Lot Of Liminal Spaces. These Are Pics From My Latest Site Visit Share icon I design fire alarm systems. I have to scope out a lot of older buildings that we have little information about. I first got my foot in the door by being proficient with Autocad.

#43 My Brother Sent Me This Picture Of Him At Work. He Is Phd Student In Marine Biology, Works As An Assistant Professor Part Time, His Plan Is To Become A Professor Eventually Share icon

#44 The Job Supervisor Was Holding The Ladder Share icon

#45 Took This At Work Yesterday. It’s The Coupling Chamber At A Dam Share icon

#46 Chicken Freezer I Work In Share icon

#47 I Took This A Few Years Ago At One Of My Job Sites Share icon

#48 POV, You Found The Pond At My Work (Underground Mine). The Ceiling Is 60 Feet From The Water, And The Water Is 50 Feet Deep. It’s Crystal Clear Share icon

#49 Had To Use The Employees' Bathroom At My New Job. Didn't Notice This Until The 3rd Day In Share icon

#50 Working 2000ft Above The Ground Share icon

#51 The Entrance To The Break Room At My Job Share icon

#52 Medical Mannequin I Worked With Today Share icon

#53 Jumbled Wax Figures With Bags Over Their Heads At My Place Of Work Share icon

#54 Metal Can Sneak Into Your Eye From Grinding, Even With Safety Glasses. Wear Goggles If Possible. Black Dot On The Right Of My Eye Is Getting Tweezered Out In 2 Hours Share icon

#55 This Photographer Is Playing A Fight Or Flight Game With Polar Bear Share icon

#56 We Lost Power At Work Yesterday. Not One Dog Was Barking Share icon

#57 I Work At My Old School As A Janitor And Work Normally When There's No One Else In The School With Me Share icon

#58 14 Years Working Offshore. I Worked As A Deluge Testing Engineer For A Fire Suppression Company (Still Do, But Onshore For The Last 3 Years) Share icon

#59 This Guy Share icon

#60 This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I'm Being Watched Share icon

#61 Doai Station In Japan Share icon

#62 Wind Turbine Foundation Pour With Tb130 Telebelts Share icon

#63 Checking Signs Like This Is A Decent Part Of My Job Share icon

#64 How Safe Is This? Share icon

#65 Updating Power Line Share icon

#66 What I Find At 3am When I Come To Work Share icon

#67 Next Time You Moan About The Price Of Your Fish Remember This Share icon

#68 Found A Hole Behind Some Shelves At Work That Leads To Underground Tunnels Share icon

#69 This Door In The Basement Where I Work Share icon

#70 My Cousin Runs Logistics For A Petroleum Company In Fort Mcmurray, Alberta. She Travels Roads Like This Between Job Sites Multiple Times Per Week Share icon

#71 Just Started A New Job. Coworkers Say It’ll Get So Cold Inside, Even My Paycheck Will Say Minus Share icon

#72 Night Shift At An Art Museum Share icon

#73 The Walk In Oven At The Bakery I Work At Share icon

#74 Something About The Idea That There’s A Paralyzed Person Behind The Robot’s Lifeless Eyes Is Oddly Terrifying Share icon

#75 This Industrial Washing Machine At My Job Share icon

#76 Just Started A New Manufacturing Job Share icon

#77 Just Another Day In The Hole. 2100 Ft To Be Exact Share icon

#78 Installing A Glass Rail On Every Floor Share icon

#79 Crack In The Foundation/Wall Of The Basement Of The Building I Work At Share icon

#80 Power Went Out In The Hangar At Work Share icon

#81 I Work At A Really Old Cinema Complex And I Found This Abandoned Area In The Projection Room Share icon

#82 The Aquarium I Used To Work For Host Catering Events, This Is One Of The Halls They Use Share icon

#83 My Fiance Send Me This, He Works As A Wind Turbine Techican Share icon

#84 I Work In A Courthouse At Night. I've Been In Every Room Except This One. I Have No Idea What's In Here Share icon It's down a back stairway and is at the basement level. it doesn't seem to attach to the main basement, because its in the other direction. in fact, this door is on the outer wall of the building, which means whatever offshoot behind here was specifically built for its own purpose. its an extension of the building but underground.



a few floors up, there's an old sign painted on a door that says "to subway". there has never been a subway here, I think the closest subway to me is more than 3 hours away.

#85 The Basement At Work Share icon

#86 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak Share icon

#87 My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo Share icon

#88 Oil Well Drilling Looks Absurdly Dangerous Share icon

#89 Protecting High Tension Wires With Harness Share icon

#90 I'm A Plumber. I Had To Open Up A Customer's Wall To Do Some Work And Found This Share icon

#91 Not The Sign You Want To See At The Start Of A Job Share icon

#92 The Path I Walk To Go To Work Share icon

#93 Saw This Door At Work And Wanted To Open It So Badly. Not Just Locked, But Barred Shut Share icon

#94 My View As I Walk Into My Night Cleaning Job Share icon

#95 Working One Of My Job Sites To Remove 1000-Feet Of PACM Share icon

