Person Wins A “10-Minute Break” At Work, People Can’t Stop Talking About It
30points
People, Work4 hours ago

Person Wins A “10-Minute Break” At Work, People Can’t Stop Talking About It

Jonas Grinevičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Corporations are not your friends. Some of you Pandas way in the back might not have heard us, so let’s repeat it, shall we? Corporations are not your friends! True, some companies might be better than others when it comes to culture, wages, and career growth. Unfortunately, they’re often the exception. There are so many delusional managers who are completely out of touch with reality that it’s utterly ridiculous.

Case in point, redditor u/No-Satisfaction-749 went viral on the well-known r/antiwork subreddit after sharing a photo of the ‘prize’ she ‘won’ at her former workplace, a law firm. The OP revealed that she was rewarded with—[drumroll]—a 10-minute break. Yup, you read that right. No, we can’t stop facepalming either. Remember, this is a law firm we’re talking about.

The redditor’s post resonated with so many people, they started sharing their own awful experiences at work and opinions about just how cheap some companies can get with what they offer. If this won’t convince you we’re living in a clown world, we don’t know what will.

Bored Panda has reached out to u/No-Satisfaction-749 vis Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

There are plenty of good ways to motivate your employees. Giving them an extra 10-minute break isn’t one of them

A redditor went viral after sharing how she quit her job at a law firm not long after ‘winning’ this insulting ‘prize’

Image source: No-Satisfaction-749

Redditor u/No-Satisfaction-749, the author of the post, shared how she quit soon after getting [cough] ‘rewarded’ [cough] with the 10-minute break. Getting a ‘prize’ like that is bizarre. It’s ridiculous. And anyone who thinks that this sort of stuff motivates anyone seriously needs to get their head out of the clouds and talk to someone who isn’t a mid or senior-level manager.

Oh, but that’s not the worst of it. You see, the 10-minute break had some extra rules and conditions that made it look more like an insult than anything else. Not only did you have to give a day’s notice before taking your break, you also couldn’t use it to extend your regular breaks. Moreover, the coupon expires in a month.

It almost sounds like a bad April Fools’ joke. Alas! That’s just how some corporate employees think that management works. Who needs good benefits, cost-of-living adjustments, flexible work hours, and supportive bosses who don’t demean you when you get silly little breaks?!

Some internet users shared their similar experiences with awful workplace motivation

Image source: CG1991

Image source: SophAmelia75

Image source: spiralmoon77

Image source: Invisigoth510

Image source: PyrettaBlaze518

Image source: Kingcannibal12

David Radin, the director of business development at Dale Carnegie’s leadership training institute in the US, explained to BBC Worklife that not enough attention is given to the human side of leading employees. “You don’t become a leader because of your position. You become a leader because people want to follow you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Canadian philanthropist, researcher, and management consultant Andrew Fass told the BBC that mid-level executives ought to inspire others by considering how they themselves would like to be inspired by the leaders above them.

“Become a role model by understanding how you want to be managed. Once you understand how you want to be managed, you can apply it to others,” Fass explained.

Bored Panda has recently written about why the best way to quit is actually not to quit, but to negotiate a severance package. That way, you create a situation where everyone wins. Your boss and coworkers can have an easier transition while they look for someone to replace you and you help train them.

Meanwhile, you’ll end up with a financial cushion as you look for another job, take some well-deserved time off, or work on a passion project. In some cases, compromises can work wonders. In other cases, there’s nothing left to be said, and it’s best to part ways as soon as possible. Nobody can make that decision for you.

Meanwhile, here’s how some other people reacted to the coupon for the extra break at work

Image source: knobwobble

Image source: NegativeTypo

Image source: ForensicExpert6

Image source: Whitn3ydrapes

Image source: fgrocerycops

Image source: jsowers897

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

natie marie
natie marie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually a joke in Outer Worlds, a game where it’s a dystopian future in late stage capitalism where the world is controlled by The Board. If you read on some of the terminals people receive a15 mins extra break as a reward. So, in a game, commenting on how ridiculous that is, they actually get more of a break. Every time I play this game the closer to reality it feels. Which is quite scary.

1
1point
reply
POST
