Mom Refused To Let Go Of Her Son’s Ex When They Split Up 10 Years Ago, Makes His Wife Uncomfortable

Sometimes a man’s mother might develop a very close relationship with her son’s girlfriend, considering her a second child long after the couple’s relationship is over and by doing so stepping into some grey area where it becomes difficult to distinguish whether she is not hurting her own son by doing so. At least this has been the discussion online after this Redditor shared her story of maintaining a relationship with her son’s ex-girlfriend and refusing to disinvite her from family events when asked by the man’s current wife because the ex is part of the family and “has been there longer”.

A woman brought it to Reddit when her son’s wife opened up to her about not being comfortable with her husband’s ex-girlfriend being invited to all the family events, and asked if she could disinvite her from family stuff – which, however, had a very long history and the man’s mother told his wife that her son’s ex is part of the family and “has been there longer.”

The woman explained that her son and his now ex-girlfriend dated while they were still in high school and split up when they were in college. However, the man’s parents continued to invite the young woman to their family events, because they considered her family, while she saw them as her parental figures.

Initially, the man wasn’t happy about his ex-girlfriend being part of the family, but eventually moved on. Nevertheless, the man was livid with his mother’s response to his wife, claiming she was choosing his ex-girlfriend over his wife.

Naturally, when it comes to human relationships, every situation is unique and the decisions should take into consideration the context with its specific details. However, certain guidelines and potential issues of family staying in touch with one’s ex-partner after a breakup were discussed by Everyday. They cited Ian Goldsmith, who explained that in such cases a person might end up feeling that their family is being disloyal.

Goldsmith noted that the longer the relationship, the more likely that partner will develop connections to the in-laws. And while it often occurs when there are children involved, there might be various other reasons; the psychologist listed getting close to one’s partner’s siblings, being employed in a family business, and not having a healthy relationship with one’s own parents.

Goldsmith explained that even if family members are staying in touch with one’s ex for “good reasons”, it can still feel like a betrayal and there might be some awkwardness and frustration involved. Everyday recommended talking the issue through with one’s family members and setting boundaries that both sides can agree on, emphasizing the need for open communication.

April Masini for Elitedaily pointed out the importance on the side of ex-partner to make sure that one is staying friends with their partner’s family for the right reasons, that is, not trying in such a way to get back with their ex or get back at them, rather doing so after processing the breakup and because one genuinely wants to.

However, Masini added that if one’s ex doesn’t want them to stay friends with their family, it might be best to respect their wishes. Even after becoming close friends with an ex’s family, it often might be a good idea to prioritize the feelings of an ex and “back off”.



When it comes to this specific situation, Redditors were divided in their judgments: some, like user acegirl1985, were siding with the man’s parents and emphasizing that the man’s ex-girlfriend had terrible parents and therefore got unofficially adopted by the man’s parents.

Others were skeptical about parents adopting their child’s girlfriend. Reddit user NeedPanache commented that “It all sounds good until you realize that the son never bought into it. He doesn’t see the woman as his sister, he sees her as a usurper of his mother’s attention and affection. This is something the OP should have been thinking about a long time ago.” User DiscipleofPizza added a similar point, saying “no parent should ever adopt (formally or not) their kid’s boyfriend or girlfriend. That’s setting them up for major emotional issues.”

Finally, most Redditors sided with user Supreme Court Just[123], who voted no jerks here, noting that while parents shouldn’t be expected to disinvite the woman they accepted as their own child from a family event, it is natural for the son’s wife to feel upset.

