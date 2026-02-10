Mom Doesn’t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

The family group chat can serve many purposes. It’s a practical place that can be used for planning holiday and birthday celebrations, but it’s also the perfect place to update your loved ones on your life. Whether you’re having a great day or a terrible one, your parents and siblings will always have your back. Unless, that is, they constantly change the topic to be about them.

One person reached out to Reddit for advice after they got fed up with their sister hijacking every conversation they tried to have with their family. Below, you’ll find all the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers left the author.

RELATED:

Family group chats should be a safe space for everyone to share about their lives

Young woman wrapped in a scarf focused on her phone, reflecting the tension of mom not letting sister have one conversation.

Image credits: Miguelangel Perez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this person is fed up with their sister who constantly makes every conversation about her

Text excerpt showing a sister frustrated with mom for mommyjacking conversations by constantly bringing up her kids in family chats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a mom who interrupts sister’s conversations by bringing up her kids during multiple topics.

Text excerpt discussing job restructuring stress and wanting advice, reflecting mom not letting sister have one conversation alone.

Young woman looking stressed and thoughtful, reflecting on family and issues with mom and sister conversations.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message excerpt showing frustration as mom brings up sister's kids during group chat conversation.

Text describing a private message about a mom not letting sister have a conversation without bringing up her kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text asking if telling sister to stop mommyjacking conversations and let speaker talk about their life.

Image credits: TAannoying

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s extremely common for parents to have a favorite child, whether they want to admit it or not

Ask any parent, and they’ll claim that they love each of their children equally. And I’m sure that most of them believe that’s actually true. But if you were to ask their children if they believe their parents had a favorite, you would likely hear a different story.

The Institute for Family Studies reports that 40% of Americans who grew up with siblings believe that their parents had a favorite child. And women are more likely to perceive parental favoritism, as 45%, compared to only 35% of men, say that their parents favored one kid.

Children of divorced parents are also more likely to believe that there was a golden child in their family, as 51% say so. And when it comes to who was chosen to be the favorite, youngest children are the most likely to believe that they were the favorite. Meanwhile, middle children were the least likely to think they were the golden child.

Unsurprisingly, raising kids in an environment where it’s clear that one is the favorite can have lasting consequences. The Institute for Family Studies notes that Americans are much less likely to be close to their siblings in adulthood if they grew up feeling like one was favored.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, less than half of Americans who think their parents had a favorite say that they’re satisfied with the relationship they have with their parents today. Even amongst people who did grow up being the golden child, only 55% are happy with the relationship they have with their parents.

Smiling mother and daughter hugging closely, showing a warm family bond and playful connection between them.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Grandparents often start to direct the majority of their attention towards their grandkids

We have no way of knowing what this author’s experience was like when growing up with their sister. But we do know that the sister has children, which can be another easy way to steal attention away from parents.

It’s no secret that many parents hope that they’ll become grandparents as they get older. And according to a YouGov survey, the majority of grandparents want at least four grandchildren. But sometimes, the adult children who choose not to start a family get overlooked after their siblings start having kids.

Grandchildren demand a lot of attention, and it’s easy for parents to forget that their kids are going through a lot in their lives, even if they don’t have little ones of their own. And unfortunately, some parents have a talent for making everything about them.

Choosing Therapy notes that some of the signs of a narcissistic parent are the need to be the center of attention, being immature and selfish, blaming others for their behavior, and showing little concern for others’ needs and feelings.

They can also be manipulative and exploitative, will do anything to be the best, become annoyed when anyone else asks for attention, and have no problem publicly embarrassing others.

Siblings are supposed to look out for one another, but if it’s become clear that the relationship is causing more stress than it’s worth, it might be time to set boundaries. Headspace notes that it’s important to know that your sibling’s issues are not your fault. At the end of the day, you have to put your own mental health and peace of mind first.

Later, the author responded to several comments and provided more information

Screenshot of an online conversation where a sister is interrupted by mom bringing up her kids repeatedly.

Screenshot of a group chat discussing the number of participants with a user mentioning mom not letting sister have privacy.

Reddit conversation about a mom not letting sister have one conversation to herself, repeatedly bringing up her kids.

Forum discussion about a mom not letting sister have a conversation alone, always bringing up her kids repeatedly.

Some readers assured them that they had done nothing wrong

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom not letting sister have one conversation to herself, focusing on kids.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a mom who interrupts conversations by bringing up her kids repeatedly.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom not letting sister have one conversation to herself, mentioning her kids repeatedly.

Text post discussing the term mommyjacking to describe narcissistic new mothers in an online parenting forum.

Text excerpt discussing support for individuals and avoiding hijacking conversations about kids in family dynamics.

Reddit comment discussing attention-seeking behavior and family dynamics involving sister and mom bringing up kids.

Text from a Reddit comment about being fed up with someone always bringing up her kids during conversations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom interrupting her sister, constantly bringing up her kids in conversations.

A Reddit comment discussing a sister being difficult, with 549 points and posted 3 days ago.

Text comment on a discussion forum stating needing an in depth chat and support, suggesting group chat is not the place.

Comment about losing touch with friends who had kids and the impact on relationships and support.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom dominating conversations and mentioning her kids repeatedly.

Reddit user discussing a mom who interrupts sister's conversations, repeatedly bringing up her kids in family group chat.

However, some believed that everyone could have handled the situation more maturely

Text conversation about sister hijacking chats by bringing up her kids, causing frustration in family group messages.

Text conversation about family dynamics where the mom keeps bringing up her kids, preventing sister from talking freely.

Others thought that nobody was at fault

Alt text: Family group chat discussion showing mom repeatedly bringing up her kids, preventing sister from having her own conversation.

Meanwhile, some provided advice on how to deal with the situation

Screenshot of a chat discussion about a mom not letting sister have a private conversation, repeatedly bringing up her kids.

Reddit conversation about a mom not letting sister have private conversations and constantly bringing up her kids.

Group chat conversation showing frustration as mom keeps bringing up her kids, not letting sister have one conversation to herself.

Alt text: Reddit conversation about a mom constantly bringing up her kids, frustrating her sister who wants one conversation to herself.

And others said that the author was at fault

Text conversation about family dynamics where mom doesn't let sister have a conversation without mentioning her kids repeatedly.