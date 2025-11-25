“He Thinks He’s The Gift”: Man Thinks Proposal Counts As A Christmas Gift, Gets A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes being someone’s friend means telling them openly and honestly that their idea is downright terrible. It can be hard, it might mean some conflict, but ultimately, it’s often for the best. At the same time, not every disagreement has a clear right answer.

A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong to tell their friend that his plan to propose to his girlfriend in lieu of getting her any gifts was a bad idea. Turns out, he was not particularly receptive towards constructive feedback. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

Most people are pretty excited about getting things over Christmas

Man smiling and holding an open ring box proposing as a Christmas gift but facing a reality check.

Image credits: Anna Pou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So one man was told that his plan to propose instead of buying anything was perhaps flawed

Text excerpt discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift and faces a reality check.

Man thinks proposal counts as Christmas gift, plans surprise engagement during family present opening.

Man thinks proposal counts as Christmas gift, hoping engagement saves time on holiday shopping plans.

Couple exchanging a Christmas gift near decorated tree, highlighting man thinking proposal counts as holiday gift.

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift, receiving a reality check.

Text excerpt about a man’s proposal not counting as a Christmas gift, addressing expectations and reality check.

Man thinks proposal counts as a Christmas gift but gets a reality check about gift exchanges and appreciation.

Woman sitting on a couch looking thoughtful and disappointed, representing a man’s proposal not counting as a Christmas gift reality check.

Image credits: Gui Spinardi / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a man thinking his proposal counts as a Christmas gift receiving a reality check.

The netizen responded to a few reader comments as well

Text excerpt discussing response to multiple comments on the same lines about a proposal as a Christmas gift reality check.

Man thinks proposal counts as a Christmas gift but gets a reality check about engagement timing and partner’s wishes.

Man thinks proposal counts as a Christmas gift but faces a reality check from friends during holiday discussion.

Image credits: jamaicanmescream

Some thought they were right to call out “harry”

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing the idea that a marriage proposal counts as a Christmas gift.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying a man thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift but receives a reality check.

Comment from ryhan0 discussing engagement and marriage as a Christmas gift, highlighting relationship expectations and reality check.

Reddit comment criticizing man who thinks proposal counts as a Christmas gift, highlighting attitude and generosity issues.

Screenshot of an online comment stating that getting engaged is not a Christmas gift, reflecting a reality check.

Commenter sharing childhood memory of receiving one combined birthday and Christmas gift instead of separate presents.

User comment sharing experience of men thinking a proposal counts as a Christmas gift, highlighting thoughtless engagement ring purchases.

Comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift, receiving a reality check.

Comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift and receives a reality check.

Comment highlighting a man who thinks his marriage proposal counts as a Christmas gift, and the woman considering saying no.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift and faces a reality check.

Screenshot of a forum comment where a user states the man thinks proposal counts as a Christmas gift and gets a reality check.

Comment discussing how a man thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift but receives a reality check.

Man thinks proposal counts as Christmas gift, gets reality check about engagement and gift expectations.

Comment discussing a man thinking a proposal counts as a Christmas gift and receiving a reality check.

Man reacts to proposal during Christmas, expecting it to count as a gift, but receives a reality check.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift and faces a reality check.

Reddit comment criticizing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift, urging for a proper present.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who wrongly thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift.

Comment discussing why a proposal or engagement ring should not count as a Christmas gift, explaining effort matters more.

Comment discussing how a man thinks a proposal counts as a Christmas gift but receives a reality check.

Comment criticizing a man who thinks his marriage proposal counts as a Christmas gift, receiving a reality check.

User comment about a man thinking his proposal counts as a Christmas gift, criticized for needing to get a proper gift.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift, receiving a reality check.

Screenshot of a comment explaining why a marriage proposal does not count as a Christmas gift and challenges that belief.

Screenshot of an online comment discussion about a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift.

Others thought “Harry’s” idea was fine

User comment discussing opinions on Christmas proposals and reactions to engagement debates on social media.

Comment discussing how a man thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift and receives a reality check.

Man thinks proposal counts as Christmas gift but gets a reality check in online discussion about engagement expectations.

Comment discussing if a man’s proposal counts as a Christmas gift and relationship expectations around gifts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about holiday gift expectations, sharing a critical view on materialism during Christmas.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing a man who thinks his proposal counts as a Christmas gift and receives a reality check.

Comment from user bobdown33 expressing agreement that a lovely piece of jewelry is a great Christmas gift.

Man thinks proposal counts as Christmas gift, sparking debate about expectations and realities of holiday presents.