“Not Everything In This Life Was About Her”: Single Sister Can’t Handle Sibling’s Engagement
Single sister feeling overwhelmed and stressed while coping with sibling's engagement news at home.
Family, Relationships

“Not Everything In This Life Was About Her”: Single Sister Can’t Handle Sibling’s Engagement

Sometimes, the truth can be unbearable to hear. It’s why giving someone a reality check can quickly turn into a tension-filled scenario that, at worst, can put a strain on the relationship

A mother learned this the hard way when she had to deal with her daughter’s self-centered attitude. While she understands that her behavior may come from a place of pain, she has also grown fed up with how it has affected everyone around. 

The mom snapped one day while they were all in public, causing her daughter to bite back with harsh words of her own. 

    Giving someone a “reality check” can backfire on you

    Mature woman in green sweater looking stressed and upset while sitting on a couch, struggling with sibling’s engagement news.

    Image credits: undefinedstock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman experienced this with her older daughter, whom she’s had difficulty dealing with

    Text excerpt about a single sister struggling with her sibling's engagement and family dynamics.

    Text excerpt about a single sister struggling with her sibling's engagement and wedding planning challenges.

    Text excerpt about sibling’s engagement causing emotional distress for single sister struggling to cope with the news.

    Sad young woman covering her face with hands, stressed and emotional, reflecting single sister can't handle sibling's engagement.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Things blew up one day when she finally snapped

    Single sister struggling with sibling's engagement and family dynamics, seeking counseling to handle feelings.

    Single sister struggles with emotions and conflict following sibling's engagement and bridal store appointment restrictions.

    Single sister overwhelmed and upset over sibling's engagement, causing family tension and emotional outburst at home.

    Stressed single sister in striped shirt sitting on couch struggling to handle sibling's engagement news in living room.

    Image credits: lifestock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mom provided some extra details to her story

    Text excerpt from a discussion about sibling's engagement and the emotional impact on a single sister.

    Text reading a personal story about a single sister struggling to handle her sibling’s engagement and emotions.

    Text about a single sister struggling to handle her sibling's engagement and family stress dynamics.

    Image credits: mydaughterssplitiek

    Angrily calling out an adult child can only make the situation worse

    The mom’s incendiary reaction to Sara’s behavior while at the bridal store was seemingly out of frustration. It appeared to be pent-up anger from putting up with her daughter’s behavior, and her snapping was likely her boiling point. 

    While her response was understandable, it only made things worse. According to psychologist and parent coach Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, parents should focus on showing understanding rather than responding with anger. 

    In his article for Psychology Today, he stated that parents can acknowledge their child’s perspective without necessarily agreeing with them. 

    Sara’s choice of words for her mom may also be an indicator of emotional wounds. In another article, Dr. Bernstein pointed out that blaming or faulting a parent may also be a result of unmet expectations and unresolved childhood trauma. 

    While these deep-seated issues require professional intervention, Dr. Bernstein shared some tips for dealing with an adult child, especially during moments when they are acting up. His first piece of advice: Don’t lecture your child about what you’ve done for them. 

    As Dr. Bernstein explained, demanding that they should “show some respect”—or in the story’s case, that Sara should stop making it about herself—is like “pouring gasoline on a slow-burning or ready-to-erupt fire.”

    He also advises reframing conversations in a more understanding tone, like, “You may want to consider ___” or “It may make you feel better if you ___.” 

    The mom could’ve been more empathetic toward Sara, who was clearly dealing with something. At the very least, she could’ve not shamed her while they were in public. This does not excuse Sara’s behavior, but as the parent, it would’ve helped to have shown a bit of sensitivity.

    The author provided more information by answering some questions

    Comment discussing single sister struggling with sibling engagement and perceived family favoritism issues online.

    Comment text from single sister struggling with sibling's engagement, discussing no parental favoritism or golden child issues.

    Many readers sided with her, stating her reactions were warranted because she’d been pushed long enough

    Reddit thread discussing a single sister struggling to handle her sibling’s engagement and family tensions.

    Online discussion about single sister struggling with sibling's engagement and family tensions over happiness.

    Comment on a forum post about a single sister struggling to handle her sibling's engagement and emotions.

    Text comment from an online forum discussing single sister struggling with sibling's engagement and emotional reactions.

    Text showing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and coping with family conflict.

    Comment about single sister struggling with sibling's engagement and family jealousy causing tension.

    Comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and the emotional stress involved.

    Comment discussing jealousy and tough love as a single sister struggles with sibling’s engagement news.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and emotional hurt.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and selfish behavior.

    Single sister struggles with sibling’s engagement, feeling overlooked and dealing with family tension and emotional pain.

    Comment discussing a single sister struggling to handle her sibling's engagement and related family frustrations.

    Comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and feelings of being overlooked.

    Comment discussing single sister unable to handle sibling’s engagement, focusing on jealousy and emotional impact.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and family dynamics.

    Comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling's engagement and wedding planning involvement.

    Comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement due to selfish and narcissistic behavior.

    Comment discussing single sister struggling with sibling’s engagement and family conflicts over the wedding events.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a single sister struggling with her sibling's engagement and immaturity issues.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement situation.

    Single sister struggling emotionally with sibling’s engagement, showing tension and family relationship challenges.

    Comment discussing single sister struggling with sibling's engagement, focusing on engagement and wedding tension.

    Comment on sibling's engagement conflict, highlighting single sister's struggle with her sibling's engagement news.

    Text discussing a single sister struggling with her sibling’s engagement and the strain on their relationship.

    Text excerpt about a single sister struggling to handle her sibling's engagement and emotional challenges.

    However, others criticized her for enabling her daughter’s behavior

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a single sister struggling with her sibling's engagement and emotional behavior.

    Comment discussing single sister struggling with sibling's engagement and issues of selfishness and family support.

    Comment discussing handling sibling's engagement with tough love and addressing selfish behavior in family dynamics.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
