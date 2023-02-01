Teen Refuses To Watch Kids At A Family Gathering, One Of Them Wanders Off To A Nearby Creek

It is not an easy task to watch over a kid. It’s even more demanding when there are six, eight, or twelve of them. That is why nannies and kindergartens exist, so parents can leave their little ones in the safe hands of the professionals—people who choose to do this and get paid for it.

Some parents, however, tend to put this responsibility on others free of charge. They think that someone will look after their child without previously agreeing to it just because they’re around. A young woman on Reddit shared her story of being blamed for not looking after a child when she never agreed to it in the first place. She was expected to babysit kids at a family gathering when one of them wandered off to a nearby creek unsupervised. The dad of the kid was furious with rage and others called her a jerk for not taking care of the infants. She turned to the r/AITA community to be the judge of that.

Woman on Reddit discussed the time she was expected to watch over children and one wandered off unsupervised

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Guests at family gatherings though she would be looking after their kids without her agreeing to it

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

The r/AITA community had lots to say but most members agreed that the OP was not the jerk