Teen Lies About Her Natural Hair Color, Ends Up With Bright “Clown-Like” Hair

“Liar, liar, pants on fire!” yell people when they catch someone being dishonest. But actions speak louder than words, and that’s what some people turn to to teach them a lesson.

Reddit user WiscOhioNative9 told the ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community about how his little sister wouldn’t let their cousin get away with her lies. The girls were sharing semi-permanent dye when the cousin said her hair wasn’t bleached. The little sis knew she was lying but carried on nevertheless. Unsurprisingly, the new color didn’t look great.

It’s important to pay attention to what’s been done with the hair in the past before dyeing it a new color

This teenager lied about previously treating her hair, which led to an act of malicious compliance and a disastrous dye job

Image credits: WiscOhioNative9

