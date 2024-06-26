Teen Spreads Nasty Rumors About Aunt And Her Friends, Gets Her Whole Family Cut Off
Pool parties are supposed to be relaxing, where people enjoy the water, sun, and each other’s company. However, during the one Reddit user Silent_Coconut_8060 and her husband threw for their family and friends, the fun ended when her niece decided to spread lies about the guests.
For reasons known only to the teenager, she started sending her parents false texts about substance abuse at the event, leading to a fallout between the siblings and in-laws.
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image source: Silent_Coconut_8060
30
0