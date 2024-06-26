Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Spreads Nasty Rumors About Aunt And Her Friends, Gets Her Whole Family Cut Off
Family, Relationships

Teen Spreads Nasty Rumors About Aunt And Her Friends, Gets Her Whole Family Cut Off

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool parties are supposed to be relaxing, where people enjoy the water, sun, and each other’s company. However, during the one Reddit user Silent_Coconut_8060 and her husband threw for their family and friends, the fun ended when her niece decided to spread lies about the guests.

For reasons known only to the teenager, she started sending her parents false texts about substance abuse at the event, leading to a fallout between the siblings and in-laws.

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Silent_Coconut_8060

As her story went viral, the woman provided more information on the whole ordeal in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

People pretty much unanimously said that she hadn’t done anything wrong

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda