“Not A Problem For Me To Fix”: Teen Refuses To Babysit In Emergency, Leaves 5YO Alone For Hours
When people avoid difficult conversations, their problems often don’t just go away. On the contrary, hurt feelings can make things much worse. Seventeen-year-old Reddit user LittleFoyoo posted an emotional confession on r/AITAH, telling the community about the complicated fallout of their dad’s affair. A messy custody arrangement and pressure to step in as a sibling for two girls they’re not related to made the teenager feel stuck in a stepfamily they never asked for. The tension within the household eventually imploded, and sadly, it was the youngest child who was caught in the middle.
Having a stepfamily is not something most people anticipate or plan for
Image credits: nateemee / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LittleFoyoo
As their story went viral, the teenager joined the discussion in its comments
Many said they can’t be blamed for what happened
But some have a different opinion
And say the teen could’ve handled the situattion better
That poor little 5 year old needs to be In foster care with a family who cherishes her. . Everyone hates her, it seems. Absolutely tragic…😢. Poor little thing..
Agree. Nobody shows any empathy...Load More Replies...
Guy does sound petty and bitter but why didn't the dad or mom leave their work sooner? THEY are the parents. Also what court forces a 17 yr old into parental visits?
OP doesn't sound either petty or bitter, he sounds tired of being forced to do something that shouldn't be forced to any human, having to live with people you hate. and what court forces parental visits? the ones where "family first", and "family values fixes things"Load More Replies...
Another AITA where OP confused obligation with decency. As others here have said - it doesn't matter the family drama, there is a 5-year-old child being left alone for hours. Everyone in this story is horrible, including OP. Every single person in this story who knew a 5-year-old child was left alone and did absolutely nothing is horrible.
