“Not A Problem For Me To Fix”: Teen Refuses To Babysit In Emergency, Leaves 5YO Alone For Hours
Young girl left alone on couch playing with remote control, highlighting issues of babysitting emergency neglect.
Family, Relationships

“Not A Problem For Me To Fix”: Teen Refuses To Babysit In Emergency, Leaves 5YO Alone For Hours

When people avoid difficult conversations, their problems often don’t just go away. On the contrary, hurt feelings can make things much worse. Seventeen-year-old Reddit user LittleFoyoo posted an emotional confession on r/AITAH, telling the community about the complicated fallout of their dad’s affair. A messy custody arrangement and pressure to step in as a sibling for two girls they’re not related to made the teenager feel stuck in a stepfamily they never asked for. The tension within the household eventually imploded, and sadly, it was the youngest child who was caught in the middle.

    Having a stepfamily is not something  most people anticipate or plan for

    Image credits: nateemee / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: LittleFoyoo

    As their story went viral, the teenager joined the discussion in its comments

    Many said they can’t be blamed for what happened

    But some have a different opinion

    And say the teen could’ve handled the situattion better

    Family
    smithpaula2000 avatar
    Paula Smith
    Paula Smith
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor little 5 year old needs to be In foster care with a family who cherishes her. . Everyone hates her, it seems. Absolutely tragic…😢. Poor little thing..

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guy does sound petty and bitter but why didn't the dad or mom leave their work sooner? THEY are the parents. Also what court forces a 17 yr old into parental visits?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP doesn't sound either petty or bitter, he sounds tired of being forced to do something that shouldn't be forced to any human, having to live with people you hate. and what court forces parental visits? the ones where "family first", and "family values fixes things"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another AITA where OP confused obligation with decency. As others here have said - it doesn't matter the family drama, there is a 5-year-old child being left alone for hours. Everyone in this story is horrible, including OP. Every single person in this story who knew a 5-year-old child was left alone and did absolutely nothing is horrible.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
