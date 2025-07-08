Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Is Furious Teen Asks To Be Paid For Babysitting: "I Have A Nail Appointment"
Mom and toddler with text messages showing a teen asking to be paid for babysitting and momu2019s refusal
Family, Relationships

Mom Is Furious Teen Asks To Be Paid For Babysitting: "I Have A Nail Appointment"

Having young children who require supervision is one of the most challenging phases for each parent. They’ll need to provide constant care and attention, and go through the trouble of finding a reliable babysitter for when they need to be away from home. 

A woman didn’t seem to have the luxury of time or connections to look elsewhere, so she decided to pull her son out of school to babysit his little brother. Tensions arose when the boy demanded compensation and the mom flat-out rejected the idea. 

The daughter eventually got involved to mediate, but this simple favor turned into a lengthy discussion. Scroll down to see how everything ended. 

RELATED:

    Babysitting favors can be a source of tension among family members

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A teenage boy wanted compensation for babysitting his little brother, but his mom wasn’t having it

    He shared a screenshot of his text conversations with his mother

    Eventually, his sister had to get involved in the discussion

    Image credits: 

    Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Paying a child to do chores has its pros and cons

    Compensating your child to complete a chore, such as babysitting, can have its benefits. According to finance educator and mom of two Lily Harder, one upside is that it introduces kids to the real world at a young age. That involves doing work that isn’t “fun.” 

    “When kids learn that earning money is tied to doing a specific job, it can provide the motivation to find other ways of generating an income through more entrepreneurial means,” Harder wrote on her website, Bringing Up Money

    By assigning monetary value to specific tasks, Harder says children develop a sense of control and ownership over their earning potential. The more chores they do, the more motivated the youngsters may be to help more around the house, while also picking tasks that are worth their while. 

    On the other hand, children may also be too picky about their chores. Harder says the worst case could be that they skip doing anything altogether. 

    But the most important point Harder brought up is that chores are a family and a team effort. 

    “When there is an expectation that everyone in the family has to pitch in, it can teach a different kind of responsibility to pull their own weight,” she wrote. 

    This is what may have happened in the story. The boy seemed to expect compensation, since his mom had done it before, causing a rift that could have been avoided in the first place. 

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Passing childcare responsibilities onto another child may be problematic

    The mom also has her shortcomings in this situation by having her older son babysit the younger child. According to certified parenting coach Lynna Sutherland, having older siblings act as “virtual stand-ins” for parents could be a problem. 

    Sutherland refers to this as instrumental parentification, where children are given adult responsibilities, particularly parenting. 

    “It’s just not a good idea to leave your children in the care of someone who, for whatever reason, is not competent to care for them,” she wrote

    It was wrong for the mom to pull her son out of school and have him take on babysitting duties. She could’ve hired someone capable enough to handle any situation, especially emergencies that require adult intervention.

    The author answered readersquestions to provide more clarity

    Most commenters sided with the boy, questioning his mother’s intentions and decisions

    Others shared similar experiences

    But some called him out and urged him to have more “familial empathy”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I am not trying to be mean, but based on just his comments, answers, spelling, grammar and comprehension, he sounds like he does not need to be missing any school. It would appear he doesn't even know the difference between a step brother and a half brother.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
