Teen Accused Of Crushing Half-Sister’s Dreams By Refusing The Thing She Wanted For Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a teenager, your bedroom is your sanctuary. It’s likely the only place that you can be completely alone, and the only place that you get to decorate exactly how you like. There’s no need to consider the color scheme Mom chose for the living room when picking which posters to hang on the walls. And nobody gets a say in how many fairy lights should line the walls except you.

That’s why this teen girl was thrilled to turn her bedroom into the room of her dreams. But when her half-sister decided that she wanted the same decorations in her room, she decided that she’d rather not live in that house at all. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the teen shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies that invested readers left her.

RELATED:

This teen was thrilled to decorate her bedroom exactly how she wanted

Teen girl sitting on the floor with torn wallpaper, holding a cutter, reflecting a troubled moment in a home setting.

Image credits: ShintarTatsiana/Envato (not the actual photo)

But when she was pressured to give her sanctuary to her half-sister, she decided that she’d rather not live in that house at all

Text post about a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas gift request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish amid family conflict and holiday disappointment.

Text excerpt about a teen’s half-sister wanting her room for Christmas, highlighting family conflict and holiday disappointment.

Teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing to give up room for Christmas gift request.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing Christmas gift, expressing anger over room decoration conflict.

Teen girl looking upset while older woman stands in background, highlighting tension and crushed dreams during Christmas.

Image credits: AirImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Text image showing a statement about declining money offered to decorate a room, related to a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about mom calling teen a brat and mentioning growing up, related to teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a message about a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas wishes.

Text on a plain white background about a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing Christmas gift, expressing frustration over lost hard-earned item.

Text post about a teen feeling guilty for upsetting their mom over refusing to give up their room decorations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen also shared more information on her situation after reading some of the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a teen refusing to help decorate her sister’s room, affecting sibling dreams.

Text post sharing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams by refusing her decorating request.

Text message discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish.

Text on a plain background stating a response about a sister’s past Christmas wishes and desires.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing a teen’s relationship with dad amid accusations of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams.

Teen girl with glasses looking thoughtful and upset, reflecting on crushed half-sister’s Christmas dreams.

Image credits: pvproductions/Feepik (not the actual photo)

Later, she shared an update on her new living situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about moving in with dad, removing decorations, and mom blaming teen, highlighting teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams.

Text message expressing gratitude to redditors for support in standing up for oneself amid family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams with refusal to grant her holiday wish text message screenshot

Image credits: throwaway_777890

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager’s bedroom is the one place where they get to express themself

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Do you remember what it was like to be a teen? Pumped full of hormones and angst, you were likely looking for anything to keep you entertained and happy. Whether that was going to the mall with your best friends, ding-dong ditching your crush, or blasting your favorite album in your bedroom, I hope you look back on those times with fondness.

And if you’re now a parent of a teenager, it’s important to remember what it felt like to be 16 and what matters most to kids of that age. According to a piece Carl E Pickhardt, PhD, wrote for Psychology Today, an adolescent’s bedroom is extremely sacred to them.

Once your child becomes a teenager, they’ll be less interested in having their parents in their room, more eager to keep the door closed, less interested in spending time with the family, and they’ll probably want to turn their bedroom into “a gallery to exhibit changing expressions of an adolescent state of mind,” Dr. Pickhardt notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, this doesn’t mean that the teenager should be able to do whatever they want, as it’s never a good idea to let dishes pile up until they’re growing mold or play music so loud that neighbors call the cops. But there should be fewer rules for teens to abide by in the comfort of their own rooms.

They don’t need to keep their bedroom spotless every single day, and they should have the freedom to get creative when decorating. Tim Lott wrote a piece for The Guardian explaining why he believes children should be able to do what they want with their rooms, noting that teens are constantly being told what to do in all other aspects of their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents can push their teens away by refusing to give them enough freedom

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

“If my daughter is anything to go by, they work extremely hard at school and have little enough agency when they get home,” Lott writes. “Giving them some control and a space to call their own is psychologically important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And when you’re at such a transformative age, it can be extremely difficult to express how you’re feeling through words. So the best way might be to simply plaster your bedroom walls with your own art, posters of bands you love, and Polaroid photos of you and your friends.

“The mess or order of a teenager’s room provides a visual representation of the thoughts that run through their minds and a visual representation of what they hold important and what they hope to achieve,” Tara Anastasoff writes for The Chant.

Most parents should also understand that pressuring their teens definitely isn’t the best way to persuade them to do anything. In this particular story, the mom pushed her daughter to move out of the house by making her feel bad about refusing to give up her room or decorate her sister’s room. As difficult as it may be, moms and dads can’t keep their teenagers on too tight a leash. Or they’ll just want to run as far away as possible the first opportunity they get.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think the author made the right move by deciding to live with her dad? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers unanimously sided with the author, calling out her mother for trying to make her feel bad

Teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing the thing she wanted for Christmas in family conflict discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from JustAnotherBoomer on sibling conflicts and lasting impact of refusing Christmas wishes after teen crushes half-sister’s dreams.

Comment on Reddit about a father traveling often and advice on managing living arrangements alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting to give the gift but hide tuna cans as a prank, referencing the teen accused of crushing dreams.

Teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish, causing family conflict and boundary disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing a Christmas gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish.

Comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish.

Comment on Reddit about redecorating sister’s room, discussing fees and being seen as an adult entrepreneur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams over a Christmas request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a teen accused of crushing her half-sister's dreams by refusing the Christmas wish.

Screenshot of an online comment apologizing for family issues related to a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams.

Comment text on a forum discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing Christmas gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment defending teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing Christmas gift in personal space dispute.

Comment criticizing parents' favoritism and a teen refusing to fulfill half-sister’s Christmas wishes.

Text comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas wish by refusing her request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and a half-sister refusing a Christmas wish.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing a Christmas gift request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment defending a teen, discussing the impact on the half-sister’s Christmas wishes and family dynamics.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing a Christmas request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas hopes by refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment from silent_whisper89 advising a teen about handling family conflicts and younger sister expectations.

Reddit comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish.

Comment discussing family dynamics and fairness issues related to a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment advising a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s dreams by refusing her Christmas wish to keep their decorated room.

Comment discussing a teen accused of crushing half-sister’s Christmas dreams by refusing her wishes for her room.