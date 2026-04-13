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Generational gaps are nothing new. What one generation sees as standard, the next sees as excessive. What one sees as harmless, the next sees as indefensible. Sometimes those arguments stay surface level, and sometimes they cut straight to the core of someone’s being.

One 16-year-old started going head-to-head with her silver-spooned mother, digging into her privileged past and uncovering some dark truths that just should not fly by today’s standards. Multiple generations were at odds, some arguing societal norms, while others felt the next generation simply must be better. But who was right, and who needed to check their privilege at the door?

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Generational debates seem to always hang around, with the younger generation usually having a go at archaic beliefs that they want to change

Image credits: sodawhiskey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One teen loved debating with her family, but when she started calling out her mom’s privileged upbringing, things got ugly pretty quickly

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Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Her mother grew up in a 10-bedroom house with servants, but insists she was actually relatively poor compared to her private school friends

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Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The servants still slept on the doorstep in extreme heat, while there was plenty of room to build them a more suitable home

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Image credits: Specialist-Air-1954

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The teen and the mother went head-to-head, with the whole family later chiming in, refusing to acknowledge their privilege or the conditions the staff lived in

A 16-year-old was studying politics, and her family loved debating current affairs around the dinner table. Her mother had strong opinions, and when the teen disagreed, mom would give her the silent treatment. So the teen started bringing up her mother’s childhood as evidence in these debates.

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One anecdote that hit particularly hard was the part where she grew up in a 10-bedroom house in an emerging Asian country with live-in servants who slept in a metal shack in the garden. Mom did not love that, and it made her cry more than once. The mother insisted she was actually relatively poor because everyone she knew at her prestigious private school was richer than her.

The teen went on to describe the privilege of her mom explaining that she and her friends all attended the same university with no intention of ever working, skipped all their classes, and likely paid someone to take their exams. She lived at home, painting, shopping, and socializing until she was 28 simply because she could.

What really pushed the teen over the edge was not the wealth itself but the refusal to acknowledge it. Her mother talked about how the household staff was like family, but those staff members, now elderly, still lived on the property in a cramped two-room metal shack. They slept on rolled-out beds on the doorstep in over 100-degree heat because it helped protect the family from robbers.

The teen suggested building proper rooms for them in the garden and got laughed at by the entire family. The garden, for context, was large enough for livestock, badminton courts, an orchard, and occasionally a traveling fair. The teen kept calling it out during family debates, and her mother kept crying. The extended family said she went too far, and her cousins were the only ones who agreed with her.

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Image credits: rantaimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A Stanford University study explains that those at the top often deal with the guilt of their privilege by making exaggerated claims about hardships they overcame. Sound familiar? The mother insisting she was poor despite the 10-bedroom house is a bit of a slap in the face to the people below her, so it is understandable that the daughter was calling her out.

She mentions the caste system in India, which is an ancient social hierarchy that divides people into rigid groups based on birth, jobs, social standing, and peers. It sadly still influences modern life deeply, particularly in older generations and wealthier families who use caste to maintain social exclusivity. The mother is clearly having a hard time letting go of these archaic values.

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But the teen’s strategy is not working. She is calling her mother out, making her cry, and nothing is changing except the emotional temperature in the room. If she genuinely wants to see those servants housed properly, she needs to shift from insults to workable suggestions. Start small, build support quietly, and stop using her mother’s guilt as a debate tactic.

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Psychologist Carl E. Pickhardt points out that arguing with parents is part of the process through which individual identity is expressed and social independence is gained. The mother needs to understand that her daughter is not attacking her personally; she is forming her own moral compass. And the daughter needs to understand that shaming someone into change rarely works.

How do you think the teen could better approach this subject with her mom? Share some suggestions in the comments!

The internet was very divided on whether the teen is holding her mother accountable or just making her cry without offering any real solutions

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