ADVERTISEMENT

The air is getting crisp, the leaves are putting on their final, glorious show, and the siren song of the cozy couch is getting louder every day. It's incredibly tempting to look at your beautiful summer garden, give it a little wave, and say "see you in the spring!" But a little bit of tough love now will save you from a world of horticultural heartbreak later.

Winter is coming, and it can be a real jerk to the unprepared. Think of this as your official checklist for tucking your entire yard into a cozy bed for its long winter nap. A little prep work now is the secret to ensuring it all wakes up happy, healthy, and ready to thrive come springtime.