ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that wealth puts a person in a different stratosphere compared to someone who isn’t as well-off. They view the world differently and may enjoy certain perks that regular people could only dream of.

But what if a non-wealthy person gets thrust into the world among the rich? This is what a private school student shared in a Reddit AMA a year ago, where they answered questions about how it is to mingle with children of millionaires and billionaires.

Read through their interesting responses, as well as some expert insights about being amongst the affluent.