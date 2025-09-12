ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that wealth puts a person in a different stratosphere compared to someone who isn’t as well-off. They view the world differently and may enjoy certain perks that regular people could only dream of. 

But what if a non-wealthy person gets thrust into the world among the rich? This is what a private school student shared in a Reddit AMA a year ago, where they answered questions about how it is to mingle with children of millionaires and billionaires. 

Read through their interesting responses, as well as some expert insights about being amongst the affluent.

#1

Screenshot of a Reddit thread where a person studied in a prestigious private school answers questions about their experience.

Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #2

    Person studied in a prestigious private school shares insights on peers, wealth, nepotism, and career paths in a candid discussion.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #3

    Reddit exchange featuring a person studied in a prestigious private school sharing stories about strict parents and exclusive parties.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    How exactly does wealth change a person, to begin with? For one, a shift occurs in how they perceive risk, according to wealth advisor Robert Cannon, MBA, AIFA.

    “When you have ample resources, you're going to look at a setback as a temporary hurdle instead of a crisis,” Cannon told Bored Panda, adding that losing out on an investment or taking career gambles doesn’t feel as threatening for rich people because they know they have a “reserve” to fall back on.

    #4

    Reddit user shares experience studying in a prestigious private school, discussing culture, teachers, and personal success.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #5

    Person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about celebrity kids, friendships, and meeting parents.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #6

    Reddit user shares insights on attending a prestigious private school and networking for research and internships.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    Cambridge Therapy Centre clinical psychologist Christine Schneirder says money changes a person’s daily reference points. As she explained, with more money comes more freedom of choice, particularly with deciding where to live and how to spend time. 

    “Over time, this difference in perspective can create a gap in empathy, because what feels like a small decision for one person might be a life-changing risk for another,” Schneider said.

    #7

    User with a verified badge answering questions about experiences at a prestigious private school.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #8

    Reddit user explains challenges faced by a person studied in a prestigious private school and their advantages.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #9

    Comments discussing connections and alumni benefits from studying in a prestigious private school, focusing on networking and internships.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    We often hear people refer to money as “the root of all evil.” However, Schneider says money isn’t the sole cause of the shift in people’s behavior and outlook on the world. It’s also due to the change in their social environment. 

    In the same way, people who aren’t well-off but spend time among wealthy individuals tend to measure themselves against those around them. Schneider says this may cause the non-wealthy person to want to “keep up” by overspending, while dealing with self-doubt or having a distorted sense of what is “normal.”

    #10

    Reddit user from prestigious private school shares insights on dating, wealth, and social dynamics among students.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #11

    Reddit discussion with a person who studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about tuition affordability.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #12

    Person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about rich parents and dating experiences with peers.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    Santa Clara University psychology professor Thomas Plante also brought up the social comparison theory. According to him, being surrounded by wealthy folks may make an individual feel poorer.  

    As an example, Plante told a story about a neighbor of his who fell into a depression after selling his company for two million dollars. His sadness came over him after learning about his brother-in-law selling his company for $60 million.

    #13

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a person studied in a prestigious private school shares insights on academic qualifications and challenges.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #14

    Chat exchange where a person studied in a prestigious private school explains scholarship and opportunities given.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #15

    Reddit user answers questions about experiences studying in a prestigious private school and wealthy classmates.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    This is where the security of oneself plays a role. According to Schneider, people who feel assured of themselves may feel more ambitious and broaden their horizons, inspired by the wealthy people around them. 

    “The impact depends less on money itself and more on how much value and self-worth someone ties to financial status,” she said.

    #16

    Reddit conversation with a person who studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about their educational path.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #17

    Reddit conversation showing a person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about cheating and stress.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing experiences of a person studied in a prestigious private school and their reflections.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #19

    Reddit user shares experience studying in a prestigious private school abroad, describing challenges and memorable moments.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #20

    Reddit conversation showing a person studied in a prestigious private school discussing social and self-help skills.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #21

    Person studied in a prestigious private school shares unique academic experience and insights on social dynamics and motivation.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #22

    Online discussion showing a person studied in a prestigious private school sharing thoughts on education value.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #23

    Reddit conversation with a person who studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about social life and behavior.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #24

    Person studied in a prestigious private school shares insights on habits of the wealthy and social pressures they face.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #25

    Reddit conversation with person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about expulsions and college attendance.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #26

    Person studied in a prestigious private school shares experiences about favoritism and disciplinary issues involving donors.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #27

    Person studied in a prestigious private school shares insights on luxury lifestyles, wealthy classmates, and unique experiences.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #28

    Screenshot of an online discussion featuring a person who studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about education quality.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #29

    Comment exchange showing a person studied in a prestigious private school sharing insights on improving career opportunities.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #30

    Reddit conversation discussing relationships and friendships at a prestigious private school from a person studied there.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #31

    Person studied in a prestigious private school sharing experiences about wealth, friendships, and social expectations.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #32

    Commenter explains how a person studied in a prestigious private school, mentioning scholarships and academic merit.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #33

    Reddit user from a prestigious private school explains how connections and tutoring impact academic success.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #34

    Reddit user shares story about a person studied in a prestigious private school and their life achievements.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a private school student answering questions about campus issues including handling misconduct and parental influence.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #36

    Person studied in a prestigious private school explaining education quality and workload compared to public schools in an online discussion.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a discussion about scholarships, uniforms, and extracurricular costs from a person studied in a prestigious private school.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #38

    Person studied in a prestigious private school sharing insights on education, networking, and mental health decisions for kids.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #39

    Reddit conversation featuring a person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about privilege and lifestyle.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #40

    Person studied in a prestigious private school sharing insights about strict parents, academic pressure, and career outcomes.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a person who studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about classmates and career.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #42

    Person studied in prestigious private school answering questions about celebrities and social gatherings.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #43

    Reddit Q&A showing person studied in a prestigious private school discussing friendships and social connections.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #44

    Reddit conversation about drug use and safety concerns at prestigious private schools from a student’s perspective.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #45

    Reddit user studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about life, money, and success lessons.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #46

    Comment discussing a person who studied in a prestigious private school and their perception of wealth and privilege.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #47

    Reddit user sharing experiences after studying in a prestigious private school and addressing questions about arrogance and privilege.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #48

    Reddit discussion about a prestigious private school’s tech policies, art classes, and student preferences for digital learning tools.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #49

    Reddit exchange where a person studied in a prestigious private school discusses lasting friendships and job connections.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #50

    Reddit conversation where a person studied in a prestigious private school shares insights about education and career challenges.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #51

    Reddit discussion where a person studied in a prestigious private school answers questions about education differences.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #52

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a person studied in a prestigious private school answers burning questions about family and privilege.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #53

    Reddit conversation where a person studied in a prestigious private school discusses challenging curriculum and class difficulty.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #54

    Online discussion featuring a person studied in a prestigious private school sharing insights on social and academic pressures.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #55

    Reddit comments discussing experiences of a person studied in a prestigious private school and campus life differences.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #56

    Reddit user studied in a prestigious private school shares experience about friendships and staying connected after graduation.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #57

    Person studied in a prestigious private school discussing experiences and answering questions about school transfer choices.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #58

    Person studied in a prestigious private school discussing classmates' careers in engineering, business, research, and art.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #59

    Reddit conversation with a person studied in a prestigious private school sharing their positive experience and gratitude.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #60

    Commenter asking about get out of jail cards and person studied in prestigious private school responding with zero so far.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #61

    Comment thread showing discussion about empathy of students from a prestigious private school sharing experiences.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #62

    Reddit Q&A where a person studied in a prestigious private school discusses dating experiences and social challenges.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #63

    Reddit user who studied in a prestigious private school explains reasons for attending and shares personal experiences.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #64

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a person who studied in a prestigious private school answers questions about rich kids.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #65

    Person studied in a prestigious private school answering common questions about their academic experience online.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #66

    Reddit conversation where a person studied in a prestigious private school shares insights on stereotypes and student life.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #67

    Reddit user who studied in a prestigious private school shares details about scholarships and tuition payment.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #68

    Reddit user who studied in a prestigious private school answers questions about medical research and funding.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #69

    Reddit Q&A with a person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions about college majors.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #70

    Reddit user answers how they got into a prestigious private school, mentioning high entrance exam scores and scholarship offer.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #71

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a person studied in a prestigious private school answers questions about their experience and siblings.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #72

    Reddit user answering questions about life and experiences of a person studied in a prestigious private school.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #73

    Student from prestigious private school answers questions about graduating class size and perfect ACT/SAT scores.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #74

    Reddit user discusses experiences studying in a prestigious private school and answers common questions from people.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

    #75

    Reddit users discuss college tuition costs and expenses, with one person studied in a prestigious private school answering questions.

    Electrical_Key2949 Report

