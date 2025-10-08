Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Clueless Dad Says 15YO Can Use Paper Towel To Swim On Period, She Calls Him Out For “Stupid” Ideas
Hands holding a sanitary pad and a tampon, representing period products and clueless dad ideas about swimming on period.
Family, Relationships

Clueless Dad Says 15YO Can Use Paper Towel To Swim On Period, She Calls Him Out For “Stupid” Ideas

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting advice from your dad about anything related to puberty is awkward at best. It is usually a special blend of good intentions and spectacularly wrong information, bless their hearts. Their knowledge base often seems to be cobbled together from a half-remembered health class and pure, unadulterated panic.

Usually, these well-meaning blunders are harmless and just become funny family stories. But the advice isn’t always just a little off; sometimes it’s so wildly incorrect it defies all logic. One dad’s “helpful” suggestion for his daughter was a truly absorbent-ly bad idea instead.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Even a hero-dad’s well-meaning advice about puberty can sometimes be spectacularly, hilariously wrong

    Father and daughter smiling and hugging indoors, illustrating clueless dad and period swimming paper towel discussion.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    After a teen got her period on vacation, her dad valiantly bailed on their waterpark plans for go-karting instead

    Teen girl calls out clueless dad for suggesting paper towel use to swim on period in a candid family conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a clueless dad suggesting paper towel for swimming on period, and a 15-year-old calling out his idea.

    Text on screen about a dad saying a 15-year-old can use a paper towel to swim while on her period.

    Text discussing a clueless dad suggesting using a paper towel to swim on period, with his daughter calling out his ideas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post explaining dad’s clueless idea about using paper towel for swimming during period, daughter calls out idea.

    Water park with colorful slides and fountains surrounded by lush greenery, illustrating clueless dad swimming period idea scenario.

    Image credits: Aiman Hussein / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But he quickly backtracked and came up with the solution that she should just use a “paper towel” to go swimming with the family

    Text about unfairness of being stuck in a caravan on last holiday day, highlighting clueless dad and swimming on period.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing clueless dad suggesting paper towel use to swim on period and being called out for stupid ideas.

    Text excerpt about a dad’s clueless idea that a 15-year-old can use a paper towel to swim during her period.

    Text excerpt discussing a clueless dad suggesting paper towel use to swim on period, and his daughter calling out the idea.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing a clueless dad’s idea about using paper towel to swim on period and family reactions.

    Father and teenage daughter sitting apart on couch with arms crossed, showing tension over paper towel swimming idea on period.

    Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she called the idea “stupid,” he shouted, slammed the door, and left her alone all day

    Text post discussing a dad’s clueless period swimming advice and his daughter calling out his stupid ideas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message exchange showing a clueless dad suggesting paper towel use for swimming on period and teen calling out the idea.

    Text excerpt discussing reasons for visiting a water park related to a girlfriend and sister's insistence.

    Text message from dad apologizing and wanting to discuss clueless dad ideas about using paper towel to swim on period.

    Text conversation showing a dad suggesting paper towel use during period swimming and daughter calling out clueless ideas.

    Text showing a clueless dad suggesting a paper towel can be used to swim on period, and his 15-year-old daughter calling out the idea.

    Text message discussing confusion about tampon use and planning to explain ideas moving forward on period swimming alternatives.

    Image credits: Defiant_Hawk_372

    In a heartwarming twist, the dad sent a perfect, heartfelt apology after educating himself on this delicate subject

    A 15-year-old girl’s vacation plans were ambushed by the arrival of her period, making the planned water park trip a no-go. Her dad, her main support system, was initially a hero. He not only understood but even suggested a cool alternative: ditching the water park and taking her go-karting instead, a perfect dad-daughter bonding moment.

    But the heroics were short-lived. A few hours later, influenced by his girlfriend and the younger sister, he bailed on the go-karting plan. He then offered a piece of menstrual advice so spectacularly bad it belongs in a museum of terrible ideas: his “female friends” just use “paper towels” to go swimming, and she could too if she wasn’t “choosing not to.”

    Understandably, the teen called this “stupid idea” what it was: stupid. Her dad did not take this critique of his questionable medical advice well. He responded by shouting, slamming the door in her face, and then giving her the silent treatment. She was left stranded in the caravan for the rest of the day, her vacation effectively ruined over a piece of truly absorbent-ly bad advice.

    But in a heartwarming twist, the dad actually listened and learned. The next day, he sent a heartfelt apology text, admitting he’d “taken some advice” from someone who actually knows things. He confessed he felt terrible for not understanding and promised to come up with a real plan to help her, a rare and beautiful moment of a dad admitting he was wrong and actively trying to do better.

    Hands holding sanitary pad and tampon, illustrating clueless dad’s idea of using paper towel to swim on period.

    Image credits: atlascompany / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The dad’s now-infamous “paper towel” suggestion isn’t just a little off; it’s a complete anatomical and functional impossibility. As made clear by experts at Tampax, it’s perfectly safe to swim on your period, but only with internal protection like a tampon or menstrual cup.

    Pads, and by extension, paper towels, are designed to absorb liquid, meaning they would instantly become saturated with pool water, rendering them useless and likely leading to a deeply humiliating situation for his daughter.

    The initial conflict highlights a common but critical challenge: how dads can and should talk about periods. Experts at Nua emphasize that a dad’s role is to be a supportive, reassuring presence—not to offer unqualified medical advice. The goal is to make his daughter feel comfortable and understood and by dismissing her reality he missed the mark.

    His immediate, angry reaction further damaged that trust. Dr. Asma J. Chattha stresses the importance of dads creating a safe space and being open to learning, not shutting down. By getting defensive, shouting, and slamming the door, he turned a moment where she needed support into a moment where she was punished for his own ignorance.

    However, the father’s update is a perfect example of how to correct a parenting mistake. According to advice from Calm.com, a sincere apology involves taking responsibility, expressing remorse, and showing you’ve learned from the experience. The dad’s text hits every single one of these points and is a faultless example of how to mend a relationship after a major screw-up.

    This is a safe space to trauma dump, so tell us all your most cringe-worthy or frustrating puberty parenting mishaps!

    The internet applauded the dad’s apology, calling it a masterclass in how to admit you’re wrong

    Forum discussion about clueless dad’s period swimming advice using paper towel and daughter calling out his stupid ideas.

    Reddit comments discussing a clueless dad suggesting paper towel to swim on period, and a teen calling out his ideas.

    Reddit conversation showing clueless dad suggesting paper towel to swim on period and daughter calling out his stupid ideas.

    Reddit comments discussing clueless dad suggesting 15YO uses paper towel to swim on period and being called out.

    Alt text: Reddit user discussing clueless dad’s paper towel idea for swimming on period and being called out for stupid advice.

    Comment discussing clueless dad’s period advice on using paper towel and being called out for unrealistic menstrual ideas.

    Comment discussing clueless dad suggesting paper towel use to swim on period, called out for stupid ideas by teen.

    Comment discussing clueless dad suggesting paper towel use for period swimming and teen calling out his wrong ideas.

    Comment discussing why using a paper towel to swim on period is a stupid and unsafe idea.

    Comment discussing clueless dad’s unrealistic period advice and daughter calling out stupid ideas about using paper towel.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating clueless dad says 15YO can use paper towel to swim on period and gets called out.

    Comment criticizing clueless dad's incorrect advice on using paper towel to swim during period and promoting period education.

    Comment discussing clueless dad’s wrong idea about using paper towel to swim during period, called out for stupid ideas

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a clueless dad suggesting paper towel use for swimming on period, called out for silly ideas.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a clueless dad’s idea about using a paper towel to swim on period.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a dad’s suggestion that a 15-year-old use paper towels to swim on her period.

    Comment criticizing clueless dad's idea of using paper towel to swim on period, calling it a dumb and traumatic suggestion.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    3

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is no one going to say anything about the dad saying that tampons aren’t good to use for someone who isn’t sexually active? FFS, I was still a teenage virgin when I stopped using pads and switched to tampons, especially for swimming, but also because pads are an inconvenient stinky mess. So, being sexually active has NOTHING to do with tampons—-I mean, they make special slim ones for teenagers, FFS. So daddy was partly OK in his apology, but he has A LOT left to learn about women’s periods. How in TF can a man have been married, living 24/7/365 with his wife, have a DAUGHTER and STILL not know a damned thing about how women’s bodies work? My husband, who only had one sister so didn’t come from a majority female household, learned enough between school, his mother, and girlfriends to understand about periods and pregnancy. He had no problem, no embarrassment with buying me tampons and other feminine products when I ran low. He had no issues taking care of me when I had to have a hysterectomy. While I still had the staples holding my surgical site together, my husband held me up in the shower and helped me bathe. Having surgery on your core area really wakes you up to how much that area controls your body. I couldn’t lift my legs to step over the tub to get into the shower, so he had to lift me then stand by me and help me stand. Because he paid attention, and listened to the do tor’s instructions. That’s love. That’s the real thing. He also knows I would do—-and have done—-the same for him.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Using tampons is fine, it has nothing to do with being sexually active. But it is her choice and if she doesn't feel comfortable that is fine. I would love for the gf to demonstrate swimming using a paper towel though ...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jeolas1 avatar
    Jeolas1
    Jeolas1
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my god, here we go again with the "virgins will be deflowered by using tampons" c ra p! Even if that were true - so what?!?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is no one going to say anything about the dad saying that tampons aren’t good to use for someone who isn’t sexually active? FFS, I was still a teenage virgin when I stopped using pads and switched to tampons, especially for swimming, but also because pads are an inconvenient stinky mess. So, being sexually active has NOTHING to do with tampons—-I mean, they make special slim ones for teenagers, FFS. So daddy was partly OK in his apology, but he has A LOT left to learn about women’s periods. How in TF can a man have been married, living 24/7/365 with his wife, have a DAUGHTER and STILL not know a damned thing about how women’s bodies work? My husband, who only had one sister so didn’t come from a majority female household, learned enough between school, his mother, and girlfriends to understand about periods and pregnancy. He had no problem, no embarrassment with buying me tampons and other feminine products when I ran low. He had no issues taking care of me when I had to have a hysterectomy. While I still had the staples holding my surgical site together, my husband held me up in the shower and helped me bathe. Having surgery on your core area really wakes you up to how much that area controls your body. I couldn’t lift my legs to step over the tub to get into the shower, so he had to lift me then stand by me and help me stand. Because he paid attention, and listened to the do tor’s instructions. That’s love. That’s the real thing. He also knows I would do—-and have done—-the same for him.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Using tampons is fine, it has nothing to do with being sexually active. But it is her choice and if she doesn't feel comfortable that is fine. I would love for the gf to demonstrate swimming using a paper towel though ...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jeolas1 avatar
    Jeolas1
    Jeolas1
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my god, here we go again with the "virgins will be deflowered by using tampons" c ra p! Even if that were true - so what?!?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT