Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal
News

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Teddi Mellencamp, the TV personality formerly known for her participation in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, uploaded a series of workout videos on her Instagram account that viewers described as “oddly seductive.”

The clips, shared yesterday (November 20), were released amid ongoing rumors of a months-long affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröder, who allegedly played a pivotal role in her decision to divorce her husband of 13 years, Edwin Arroyave.

Highlights
  • Teddi Mellencamp criticized for 'seductive' workout video amid affair scandal.
  • Rumored affair with horse trainer Simon Schröder leads to divorce from Edwin Arroyave.
  • Viewers slammed her for focusing camera on cleavage during workouts.
  • Schröder's wife uncovered affair, leading to divorce and custody battle.

The model appeared wearing a bright pink workout set consisting of biker shorts and a sports bra. She ran on a treadmill and exercised on a spin bike while suggestively pointing the camera toward her cleavage.

“She’s desperate for attention,” one viewer wrote, with others echoing similar sentiments. “How embarrassing.”

Netizens are criticizing former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp for posting a “seductive” workout video amid affair scandal

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: teddimellencamp

Mellencamp, who promotes herself as a certified nutrition and wellness coach, presumably uploaded the videos to showcase her workout routine and physical condition. Still, viewers instead paid attention to her facial expressions and camera angles.

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The former TV personality centered the camera on her breasts while making a pouty expression, with viewers pointing out that it was far from a face someone undergoing a demanding workout would make while exercising.

“What’s wrong with her mouth? Stuck?” a netizen asked. “She’s losing it.”

“Whoa. On that exercise bike, she has that ‘scary skinny psychotic’ look,” another stated. “The crazy eyes, the non-existent thigh muscles with the huge thigh gap, the blank expression.”

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: teddimellencamp

Others focused on the controversy surrounding her marriage, accusing her of being a “home-wrecker” due to the fact that her alleged lover, Simon Schröder, had his own wife, Karli Postel, who was pregnant with their second child while the affair unfolded.

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: teddimellencamp

According to the DailyMail, Postel discovered incriminating text messages that led her to confront both parties, who confessed to their infidelity, with Mellencamp reportedly promising to end it.

Schröder’s wife informed Mellencamp’s husband of the affair, leading to their divorce and a complex custody battle

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: teddimellencamp

The 43-year-old announced her separation on November 2, with a statement posted on her Instagram that read: “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce.” 

“My priority is my children, and I will ensure that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

Mellencamp shares three kids with her ex-husband: Slate, Cruz, and Dove Arroyane. The model was also a stepmother to Bella Arroyane, Edwin’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: edwinarroyaveofficial

As of this writing, the divorce has allegedly turned contentious, with Mellencamp requesting primary custody of the children and spousal support, with Arroyave allowed only visitation rights.

Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

Image credits: teddimellencamp

Despite Mellencamp’s attempts to move forward, her social media is still littered with user messages attacking her character. The latest example is a video of her promoting a skin care cream, where a follower wrote: “Teddi, Teddi, Teddi. You messed up. No one is interested anymore.”

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

