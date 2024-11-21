Teddi Mellencamp Slammed For “Seductive” Workout Video Amid Trainer Affair Scandal

ADVERTISEMENT

Teddi Mellencamp, the TV personality formerly known for her participation in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, uploaded a series of workout videos on her Instagram account that viewers described as “oddly seductive.”

The clips, shared yesterday (November 20), were released amid ongoing rumors of a months-long affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröder, who allegedly played a pivotal role in her decision to divorce her husband of 13 years, Edwin Arroyave.

The model appeared wearing a bright pink workout set consisting of biker shorts and a sports bra. She ran on a treadmill and exercised on a spin bike while suggestively pointing the camera toward her cleavage.

“She’s desperate for attention,” one viewer wrote, with others echoing similar sentiments. “How embarrassing.”

Image credits: teddimellencamp

Mellencamp, who promotes herself as a certified nutrition and wellness coach, presumably uploaded the videos to showcase her workout routine and physical condition. Still, viewers instead paid attention to her facial expressions and camera angles.

Image credits: Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The former TV personality centered the camera on her breasts while making a pouty expression, with viewers pointing out that it was far from a face someone undergoing a demanding workout would make while exercising.

“What’s wrong with her mouth? Stuck?” a netizen asked. “She’s losing it.”

“Whoa. On that exercise bike, she has that ‘scary skinny psychotic’ look,” another stated. “The crazy eyes, the non-existent thigh muscles with the huge thigh gap, the blank expression.”

Image credits: teddimellencamp

Others focused on the controversy surrounding her marriage, accusing her of being a “home-wrecker” due to the fact that her alleged lover, Simon Schröder, had his own wife, Karli Postel, who was pregnant with their second child while the affair unfolded.

Image credits: teddimellencamp

According to the DailyMail, Postel discovered incriminating text messages that led her to confront both parties, who confessed to their infidelity, with Mellencamp reportedly promising to end it.

Schröder’s wife informed Mellencamp’s husband of the affair, leading to their divorce and a complex custody battle

Image credits: teddimellencamp

The 43-year-old announced her separation on November 2, with a statement posted on her Instagram that read: “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce.”

“My priority is my children, and I will ensure that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

﻿

Mellencamp shares three kids with her ex-husband: Slate, Cruz, and Dove Arroyane. The model was also a stepmother to Bella Arroyane, Edwin’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Image credits: edwinarroyaveofficial

As of this writing, the divorce has allegedly turned contentious, with Mellencamp requesting primary custody of the children and spousal support, with Arroyave allowed only visitation rights.

Image credits: teddimellencamp

Despite Mellencamp’s attempts to move forward, her social media is still littered with user messages attacking her character. The latest example is a video of her promoting a skin care cream, where a follower wrote: “Teddi, Teddi, Teddi. You messed up. No one is interested anymore.”