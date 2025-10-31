ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or hate it, modern medical science does now allow people to express themselves through their own body like never before. As with almost anything else humans set their minds to, some folks really push this idea to its absolute limits.

A woman, famous for her full body tattoos and intensive modifications, shared her latest “update,” that she now had her nose surgically removed. Netizens discussed their thoughts on it. Be warned, her new look might be a bit intense for some viewers.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Some people get very creative with their body modifications

Tattooed woman with extensive facial and body tattoos posing against a dark background, showcasing unique body art.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

One influencer went as far as to remove her own nose

Tattooed woman with extensive body art takes a mirror selfie wearing black underwear in a bathroom setting.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattooed woman with extensive body art standing in water, showcasing unique modifications including a missing nose preserved in a jar.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

Tattooed woman with skeletal face paint holding a sleeping baby, highlighting before-and-after photos viral story.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

Tattooed woman with extensive body art and no nose, showcasing her unique appearance outdoors with dreadlocks and dark makeup.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattooed woman with facial body art and altered nose, showcasing dramatic before-and-after transformation details.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

Tattooed woman with extensive facial tattoos and missing nose wearing red skull necklace and Harley-Davidson shirt indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

Tattooed woman with nose cut off receiving care in viral before-and-after photos showing preserved nose in a jar.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattooed woman with black facial tattoos and cut off nose posing outdoors wearing a fishnet top and spiked collar.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattooed woman with facial tattoos and nose piercings, showing the area where her nose was cut off and preserved.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

On her Instagram account recently, she shared how she used to look before all the body mods

Tattooed woman with red braided hair and bold makeup, posing confidently, related to viral nose removal transformation.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattooed woman with blonde hair and makeup sitting in a car, related to before-and-after photos of nose removal.

Share icon

Image credits: toxii.bodymod

You can view some of her videos here

Many netizens thought she had every right to do whatever she wanted with her body

Comment text praising tattooed woman for standing out with creative art and unique image posted on social media.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising a tattooed woman featured in before-and-after photos.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post by user am_hamidian saying pls no judgement with profile picture of a man wearing sunglasses and a hat.

Share icon

Comment on TikTok post, reading The transformation definitely has a vibe, related to before-and-after photos of tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar.

Share icon

Comment from user princesss._tay asking about physical health and calling the tattooed woman a work of art.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post with username elena_stella_97 saying From no one, to someone with raised hands emoji.

Share icon

Comment on social media post praising tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar, calling the transformation liberating.

Share icon

Comment by potting.in.soil with username logo, discussing judgment in comments about people who are different from you.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post praising tattooed woman’s transformation after cutting off her nose and preserving it in a jar.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from daniellerose1390 praising a tattooed woman as beautiful before and after her nose cutting and preservation story.

Share icon

Comment on social media praising tattooed woman’s commitment after cutting off and preserving her nose in a jar.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a tattooed woman’s unique choice to cut off and preserve her nose, respecting her individuality and happiness.

Share icon

Others seemed to have strong opinions against it

Comment on social media criticizing a tattooed woman for cutting off her nose, questioning altering what God made.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post expressing sadness about before-and-after photos of tattooed woman who cut off and preserved her nose.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media showing user steph_lood asking Why tho with 7 likes, related to tattooed woman cutting off her nose.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment about a tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar.

Share icon

A tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar shares before-and-after photos that went viral.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post where a tattooed woman’s transformation after cutting off her nose and preserving it in a jar sparks viral reactions.

Share icon

Comment on social media expressing sympathy about a tattooed woman who preserved her nose after cutting it off.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment asking if the tattooed woman who cut off her nose was scared to return to normal.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post asking what to do after reaching a breaking point, related to tattooed woman who cut off her nose.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a social media post expressing shock about a tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar.

Share icon

Comment on viral before-and-after photos of tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post criticizing a tattooed woman who cut off her nose and preserved it in a jar.

Share icon

Comment questioning the safety and health impact of a tattooed woman cutting off her nose and preserving it in a jar.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post questioning money spent on a therapist, related to viral tattooed woman nose story.

Share icon