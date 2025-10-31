ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or hate it, modern medical science does now allow people to express themselves through their own body like never before. As with almost anything else humans set their minds to, some folks really push this idea to its absolute limits.

A woman, famous for her full body tattoos and intensive modifications, shared her latest “update,” that she now had her nose surgically removed. Netizens discussed their thoughts on it. Be warned, her new look might be a bit intense for some viewers.
    Some people get very creative with their body modifications

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    One influencer went as far as to remove her own nose

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    On her Instagram account recently, she shared how she used to look before all the body mods

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    Image credits: toxii.bodymod

    You can view some of her videos here

     

    @toxii.bodymod Evolution toxii bodymod 💀 @Oscar Márquez Bodymod Oficial #inkedmag#bodymod#blackouttattoo#inkedgirl#facetattoo#bodymods#inked#tattoo#bodymodifications#inkedup#inked#heavilytattooed#inkedgirls#tattooconvention#skulltattoo#gothic#blackworktattoo#blackmetal#metal#gothgirl♬ origineel geluid – Toxii.bodymod

    @toxii.bodymod A few months ago i met in New York City 🇺🇸🗽 @Devon Rodriguez All my bodymods are done by @Oscar Márquez Bodymod Oficial #inkedmag#bodymod#blackouttattoo#inkedgirl#facetattoo#bodymods#inked#tattoo#bodymodifications#inkedup#inked#heavilytattooed#inkedgirls#tattooconvention#skulltattoo#gothic#blackworktattoo#blackmetal#metal#gothgirl#bodymodification#newyork#newyorkcity#devonrodriguezart♬ origineel geluid – Toxii.bodymod

    @toxii.bodymod Still healing… Soon we gonna continue the project 🖤💀 • bodymods are done by @Oscar Márquez Bodymod Oficial 🏴‍☠️ #bodymodifications#jobstoppers#bodymods#tattoo#alien#inkedgirl#facetattoo#aliens#inkedmag#bodymod#inked♬ origineel geluid – Toxii.bodymod

    @toxii.bodymod♬ Evil Girl – Scary Halloween Sound Effects – Halloween Sound Effects

     

    Many netizens thought she had every right to do whatever she wanted with her body

    Others seemed to have strong opinions against it

    ADVERTISEMENT

