Before-And-After Photos Of Tattooed Woman Who Cut Off Her Nose And Preserved It In A Jar Go Viral
Love it or hate it, modern medical science does now allow people to express themselves through their own body like never before. As with almost anything else humans set their minds to, some folks really push this idea to its absolute limits.
A woman, famous for her full body tattoos and intensive modifications, shared her latest “update,” that she now had her nose surgically removed. Netizens discussed their thoughts on it. Be warned, her new look might be a bit intense for some viewers.
Some people get very creative with their body modifications
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
One influencer went as far as to remove her own nose
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
On her Instagram account recently, she shared how she used to look before all the body mods
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
You can view some of her videos here
@toxii.bodymod Evolution toxii bodymod 💀 @Oscar Márquez Bodymod Oficial #inkedmag#bodymod#blackouttattoo#inkedgirl#facetattoo#bodymods#inked#tattoo#bodymodifications#inkedup#inked#heavilytattooed#inkedgirls#tattooconvention#skulltattoo#gothic#blackworktattoo#blackmetal#metal#gothgirl♬ origineel geluid – Toxii.bodymod @toxii.bodymod A few months ago i met in New York City 🇺🇸🗽 @Devon Rodriguez All my bodymods are done by @Oscar Márquez Bodymod Oficial #inkedmag#bodymod#blackouttattoo#inkedgirl#facetattoo#bodymods#inked#tattoo#bodymodifications#inkedup#inked#heavilytattooed#inkedgirls#tattooconvention#skulltattoo#gothic#blackworktattoo#blackmetal#metal#gothgirl#bodymodification#newyork#newyorkcity#devonrodriguezart♬ origineel geluid – Toxii.bodymod @toxii.bodymod Still healing… Soon we gonna continue the project 🖤💀 • bodymods are done by @Oscar Márquez Bodymod Oficial 🏴☠️ #bodymodifications#jobstoppers#bodymods#tattoo#alien#inkedgirl#facetattoo#aliens#inkedmag#bodymod#inked♬ origineel geluid – Toxii.bodymod @toxii.bodymod♬ Evil Girl – Scary Halloween Sound Effects – Halloween Sound Effects
Many netizens thought she had every right to do whatever she wanted with her body
Others seemed to have strong opinions against it
Our nose protects us, it filters the air, it is full of mucus and hairs to keep the dirt out, it hydrates the air that you are breathing in, the nose breaks the fall when you land on your face ect... It is not just a decorative item ??
Exactly. I was wondering what the health implications are.
She was so pretty before she ruined herself and cutting off her nose...she needs to see a shrink if she hasn't already.
