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Tattoo artists spend hours turning ideas into permanent art, but they also spend a surprising amount of time answering the same handful of questions over and over again. Some are practical, some are funny, and some reveal just how mysterious the tattoo process still seems to many people.

Here are some of the most common questions tattoo artists get asked—and why they never seem to go away.

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