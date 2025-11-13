ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve never checked out Port Sherry, you’re in for a treat. Pedro Arizpe has been making these comics since 2010, and they’re full of clever, weird, and sometimes surprisingly deep humor. Some strips make you laugh, others make you pause and think, and a few do both at the same time. His style is all over the place (in a good way), and you never really know what you’re going to get next, which keeps things interesting.

Pedro finds inspiration in everyday life, but he always manages to twist it into something unexpected or strange. Whether it’s a tiny joke about a mundane moment or a bigger story that makes you see things differently, Port Sherry has this way of hitting just the right note. Scroll through, and you’ll probably find yourself laughing, thinking, or just marveling at how weird and wonderful life can be.

More info: Instagram | x.com | portsherry.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com