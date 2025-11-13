46 “Port Sherry” Comics That Might Make You Laugh And Think (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you’ve never checked out Port Sherry, you’re in for a treat. Pedro Arizpe has been making these comics since 2010, and they’re full of clever, weird, and sometimes surprisingly deep humor. Some strips make you laugh, others make you pause and think, and a few do both at the same time. His style is all over the place (in a good way), and you never really know what you’re going to get next, which keeps things interesting.
Pedro finds inspiration in everyday life, but he always manages to twist it into something unexpected or strange. Whether it’s a tiny joke about a mundane moment or a bigger story that makes you see things differently, Port Sherry has this way of hitting just the right note. Scroll through, and you’ll probably find yourself laughing, thinking, or just marveling at how weird and wonderful life can be.
More info: Instagram | x.com | portsherry.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com
Pedro’s comics don’t come out of nowhere—they start with careful observation and a bit of curiosity. As he puts it, “Observing the world with a critical eye, not to be a contrarian, but to make sure we’re not just accepting things as a given. Even if they later evolve into a whole narrative, most ideas start with phrases like ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if…’ or ‘If you think about it…’, which question why things are like they are, and are an attempt to see them from a different angle.” That curiosity is exactly what gives Port Sherry its unique twist, turning ordinary situations into something unexpected and often hilarious.
Creating comics isn’t always easy, and Pedro is honest about the challenges. “Absolutely, I've been burnt out. It helps that I try to do what I want instead of being bound to external demands, but the alchemy of filtering everything through your eyes and converting it into something that moves people or makes them laugh takes a toll. When the quality of the work starts to suffer, that is when I walk away and try to enjoy life for myself. Better one quality comic a week than three mediocre ones.” It’s a reminder that even in something as fun as comics, taking care of yourself comes first—and the work that comes out of that balance is always better.
Pedro’s process is a mix of experimentation and careful timing. He explained, “On average, I’d say 3 days. Since I don’t stick to a fixed length, a 4-panel black and white comic could be done the same afternoon I came up with the idea. Longer comics can take a week, and if they have color, even more. And that’s once they’ve already been written. Some ideas have gestated in my head for years.”
And while the work is deeply personal, Pedro’s connection to his readers is important too. “I am fortunate that most of the people who follow me know and accept that my work does not have thematic or tonal cohesiveness from comic to comic; the constant they like is perhaps the authenticity and sincerity in them, even if I give them whiplash from time to time. Crafting content to the specific taste of an audience is an effective way to grow your readership, but I think your mental health will invariably suffer if you devote yourself to making something you don’t believe in.”