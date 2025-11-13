ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve never checked out Port Sherry, you’re in for a treat. Pedro Arizpe has been making these comics since 2010, and they’re full of clever, weird, and sometimes surprisingly deep humor. Some strips make you laugh, others make you pause and think, and a few do both at the same time. His style is all over the place (in a good way), and you never really know what you’re going to get next, which keeps things interesting.

Pedro finds inspiration in everyday life, but he always manages to twist it into something unexpected or strange. Whether it’s a tiny joke about a mundane moment or a bigger story that makes you see things differently, Port Sherry has this way of hitting just the right note. Scroll through, and you’ll probably find yourself laughing, thinking, or just marveling at how weird and wonderful life can be.

More info: Instagram | x.com | portsherry.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip by Port Sherry showing a humorous twist on a sleeping enchantment with playful characters in a fantasy setting.

portsherry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Pedro’s comics don’t come out of nowhere—they start with careful observation and a bit of curiosity. As he puts it, “Observing the world with a critical eye, not to be a contrarian, but to make sure we’re not just accepting things as a given. Even if they later evolve into a whole narrative, most ideas start with phrases like ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if…’ or ‘If you think about it…’, which question why things are like they are, and are an attempt to see them from a different angle.” That curiosity is exactly what gives Port Sherry its unique twist, turning ordinary situations into something unexpected and often hilarious.
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing squirrels with a humorous twist involving talking nuts and playful parent-child interaction.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Comic panels of a Port Sherry character with a blue mask interacting with a floating head in a surreal funny scene.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Creating comics isn’t always easy, and Pedro is honest about the challenges. “Absolutely, I've been burnt out. It helps that I try to do what I want instead of being bound to external demands, but the alchemy of filtering everything through your eyes and converting it into something that moves people or makes them laugh takes a toll. When the quality of the work starts to suffer, that is when I walk away and try to enjoy life for myself. Better one quality comic a week than three mediocre ones.” It’s a reminder that even in something as fun as comics, taking care of yourself comes first—and the work that comes out of that balance is always better.
    #4

    Port Sherry comic showing a Puritan woman accused of witchcraft with an unexpected humorous twist.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a fish diving off a cliff and being applauded underwater.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Pedro’s process is a mix of experimentation and careful timing. He explained, “On average, I’d say 3 days. Since I don’t stick to a fixed length, a 4-panel black and white comic could be done the same afternoon I came up with the idea. Longer comics can take a week, and if they have color, even more. And that’s once they’ve already been written. Some ideas have gestated in my head for years.”
    #6

    Port Sherry comic showing a frustrated boy throwing a party hat at his birthday cake on Halloween night.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Port Sherry comic showing a grumpy cat blending everyday moments with absurd and humorous twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And while the work is deeply personal, Pedro’s connection to his readers is important too. “I am fortunate that most of the people who follow me know and accept that my work does not have thematic or tonal cohesiveness from comic to comic; the constant they like is perhaps the authenticity and sincerity in them, even if I give them whiplash from time to time. Crafting content to the specific taste of an audience is an effective way to grow your readership, but I think your mental health will invariably suffer if you devote yourself to making something you don’t believe in.”

    #8

    Comic strip from Port Sherry blending everyday moments with absurd twists featuring a humorous princess and cursed beast tale.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic strip showing a funny Port Sherry moment with a boy arguing about bathroom privacy and a cat slamming the door.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic strip by Port Sherry shows a woman tasting a cherry with humorous and absurd facial expressions in everyday moments.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.
    Port Sherry comic panel showing a worried man pouring from an empty wine jug with a nervous woman nearby.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic panels showing a coffee calendar with humorous coffee-themed illustrations blending everyday moments and absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic panels showing a funny Port Sherry scene with a cat biting a puppet and a man in a lion suit portrait.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic panels from Port Sherry showing a woman distracted by absurd barking lyrics while wearing headphones.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny Port Sherry comic with a character disguised as Medusa confusing an intruder in a humorous twist.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Port Sherry comic with talking birds, blending everyday moments and absurd twists in a colorful cartoon style.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic strip by Port Sherry showing a boy carving a tree that reacts with funny and absurd facial expressions.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic from Port Sherry showing a person scared of ghost movies surrounded by cartoon ghosts with absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.
    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a dog whining and crying behind bars, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon showing the inner workings of an eye-roll with a brain thinking in a funny Port Sherry comic style.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic from Port Sherry showing a humorous everyday moment with absurd twist involving a magnifying vanity mirror.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Black and white Port Sherry comic strip showing two characters reacting to a long, fast-forwarded voice message.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic panels featuring Port Sherry characters including adventurers, a healer, thief, bodyguard, and a mage in a fantasy setting.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Black and white Port Sherry comic showing a teacher and students with humorous dialogue in a classroom setting.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Port Sherry comic featuring a humorous twist on the Grim Reaper using pruning shears instead of a scythe.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A funny Port Sherry comic featuring a unimpressed woman holding a small frog playing a purple guitar with sparkles and smoke.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoon character in a red shirt reacts to a tarot reading flyer in a funny Port Sherry comic with an absurd twist.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a humorous wedding scene with a cake fight and absurd twist moments.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic panels from Port Sherry showing a girl debating the ethics of glue mousetraps in an everyday conversation with absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.
    Comic scene with a king asking a magic mirror, featuring Port Sherry comics blending everyday moments and absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two cartoon mice argue over a song playing, in a funny Port Sherry comic blending everyday moments with absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon vampire boy and fairy character in a funny Port Sherry comic with an absurd twist in a dark blue setting.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Port Sherry comic strip showing a mummy awakening and walking through a desolate, fiery landscape with a dark, surreal tone.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comic panels from Port Sherry showing two characters debating art, romance, and life with an absurd twist.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a cat meowing loudly and a boy calling the cat dramatic in everyday moments.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Black and white Port Sherry comic strip showing a supervisor and employee discussing moderation and radicalization online.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Comic strip by Port Sherry showing a boy humorously reacting to the fox, goose, and corn riddle with absurd visual aids.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Two flowers humorously debate about timing in a port sherry comic blending everyday moments with absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic panels showing a boy struggling with glasses that reveal a tiny face greeting him, from Port Sherry comics with absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comic panels from Port Sherry showing a humorous conversation about weather predictions and rain with a twist.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cartoon scene of two people on small islands with palm trees under a bright sun from Port Sherry comics.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Port Sherry comic panels depicting nostalgic school memories with humorous and absurd everyday twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Group of green cartoon characters crowded and complaining, and a girl with green braided hair in a funny Port Sherry comic strip.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Black and white Port Sherry comic showing two boys melting on the floor with humorous absurd dialogue.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Comic strip by Port Sherry showing two characters with a slap and humorous dialogue blending everyday moments and absurd twists.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a humorous moment about sandwich bread being too thick and absurdly bread-y.

    portsherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!