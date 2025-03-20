24 Surreal Photographs By Ben Zank Featuring Solitary Figures In Unusual Poses And LandscapesInterview With Artist
Ben Zank is a photographer who bends reality in the most unexpected ways. His images often feature solitary figures in unusual poses, placed in surreal yet oddly familiar landscapes. Whether it's a head buried in the ground, a body balancing on the edge of something unknown, or a person swallowed by their surroundings, his work makes you stop and think—sometimes with a smirk, and sometimes with a sense of quiet unease.
Zank’s photography is striking in its simplicity. There’s no unnecessary clutter, no overcomplicated concepts—just strong compositions, bold colors, and a sense of mystery that pulls you in. His work feels like a visual riddle, inviting the viewer to interpret it in their own way. It's playful, a little strange, and always thought-provoking.
More info: Instagram | benzank.com | x.com
"Mixed Signals", 2022
Curious about his creative world, we reached out to Ben Zank. He shared that his journey with photography began at age eighteen, with a spark that ignited his creative path. "It most certainly started as a fun hobby for me that I didn’t think too much up. It wasn’t until my time in college as a journalism major that I began to realize photography was something I wanted to take more seriously."
"Deep State Of Reflection", 2022
"Failed Columnist", 2022
When asked if he works with a team, Ben shared: "The outfits in the images are suits I’ve thrifted over the years. I sometimes change the color of them in Photoshop which may give off the illusion that I have a larger collection of suits than I really do. There are no sets as I either shoot in my apartment, outside on location, or at vacation rentals."
"Roadface", 2022
"Permanent Case Of Brain Fog", 2023
Since Ben mentioned that he shoots in his apartment, on location, or at vacation rentals, we were curious about how he selects his specific spots. "I’m quite picky when it comes to what inspires me. Living in NYC though means a lot of public locations can be challenging to shoot at without being disturbed. So I often have to accept what comes my way."
"Professional Crosswalker", 2022
"I'm In The Alluminati", 2022
In response to our question about the messages behind his work and his personal influences, Ben shared: "I’m not too concerned with how viewers receive my work. What I mean is that all feedback, negative or positive, I consider to be a good thing. My work is often quite personal to me, so while I try to leave breadcrumbs, I tend to be sparse in talking about what I think each image means."