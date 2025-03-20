ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Zank is a photographer who bends reality in the most unexpected ways. His images often feature solitary figures in unusual poses, placed in surreal yet oddly familiar landscapes. Whether it's a head buried in the ground, a body balancing on the edge of something unknown, or a person swallowed by their surroundings, his work makes you stop and think—sometimes with a smirk, and sometimes with a sense of quiet unease.

Zank’s photography is striking in its simplicity. There’s no unnecessary clutter, no overcomplicated concepts—just strong compositions, bold colors, and a sense of mystery that pulls you in. His work feels like a visual riddle, inviting the viewer to interpret it in their own way. It's playful, a little strange, and always thought-provoking.

#1

"Mixed Signals", 2022

A person in a red suit stands behind two road signs, creating a surreal scene.

benzank

Curious about his creative world, we reached out to Ben Zank. He shared that his journey with photography began at age eighteen, with a spark that ignited his creative path. "It most certainly started as a fun hobby for me that I didn’t think too much up. It wasn’t until my time in college as a journalism major that I began to realize photography was something I wanted to take more seriously."
    #2

    "Deep State Of Reflection", 2022

    Solitary figure covered in mirrors on a rooftop under a cloudy sky, creating a surreal reflection of the surroundings.

    benzank

    #3

    "Failed Columnist", 2022

    A surreal photograph by Ben Zank showing a solitary figure in a suit sitting behind a pole holding glasses.

    benzank

    When asked if he works with a team, Ben shared: "The outfits in the images are suits I’ve thrifted over the years. I sometimes change the color of them in Photoshop which may give off the illusion that I have a larger collection of suits than I really do. There are no sets as I either shoot in my apartment, outside on location, or at vacation rentals."

    #4

    "Roadface", 2022

    Man in green suit and hat, face obscured by yellow lines, stands in surreal urban landscape by Ben Zank.

    benzank

    #5

    "Permanent Case Of Brain Fog", 2023

    Surreal photograph by Ben Zank of a solitary figure in a suit with a cloud for a head, wearing a hat.

    benzank

    Since Ben mentioned that he shoots in his apartment, on location, or at vacation rentals, we were curious about how he selects his specific spots. "I’m quite picky when it comes to what inspires me. Living in NYC though means a lot of public locations can be challenging to shoot at without being disturbed. So I often have to accept what comes my way."
    #6

    "Professional Crosswalker", 2022

    Solitary figure in a pink suit, hanging unusually from a streetlight, showcasing surreal photography by Ben Zank.

    benzank

    #7

    "I'm In The Alluminati", 2022

    A surreal photograph by Ben Zank showing a solitary figure in a yellow suit standing in a doorway filled with foil.

    benzank

    In response to our question about the messages behind his work and his personal influences, Ben shared: "I’m not too concerned with how viewers receive my work. What I mean is that all feedback, negative or positive, I consider to be a good thing. My work is often quite personal to me, so while I try to leave breadcrumbs, I tend to be sparse in talking about what I think each image means."
    #8

    "This Is Not A Block", 2021

    A surreal photograph by Ben Zank of a solitary figure in a suit lying with the head obscured by a concrete block.

    benzank

    #9

    "I Was Blind But Now I See", 2022

    Solitary figure in a yellow suit blending into curtains, holding a cane, in a surreal photograph by Ben Zank.

    benzank

    #10

    "Fun At Funerals", 2022

    Surreal photograph by Ben Zank featuring a solitary figure upside down in a grassy field.

    benzank

    #11

    "Emotional Bypass", 2023

    A figure in a suit with a coiled metal duct headpiece stands in a surreal desert landscape by Ben Zank.

    benzank

    #12

    "My Brain Took An Extended Vacation"

    A surreal photograph by Ben Zank of a figure in checked suit, with face obscured by a plant through a window.

    benzank

    #13

    "No Pressure At All"

    Solitary figure in surreal pose with stack of cushions obscuring head in a vintage room.

    benzank

    #14

    "Pay No Attention To The Man In The Corner", 2023

    A surreal photograph by Ben Zank featuring a solitary figure with a yellow paper covering their head in a yellow room.

    benzank

    #15

    "Stay Alert", 2022

    Surreal photograph by Ben Zank of a solitary figure in a unique pose under a road barrier in a minimalistic landscape.

    benzank

    #16

    "My Neck Hurts", 2023

    A surreal photograph of a solitary figure holding a large green rectangle against a white wall.

    benzank

    #17

    "Swiss Army Man", 2022

    Surreal photograph by Ben Zank showing a solitary figure in a suit made of tools, standing in a grassy yard.

    benzank

    #18

    "He Blocked Me", 2022

    A person in a yellow suit obscured by cinder blocks, creating a surreal landscape scene.

    benzank

    #19

    "Hot Local Landscapers Near You", 2023

    Person hidden in tall grass with legs out, creating a surreal landscape scene.

    benzank

    #20

    "The Fear Of Trees (Georgina)", 2024

    Solitary figure in a green suit blended into lush bushes, showcasing surreal photography by Ben Zank.

    benzank

    #21

    "I'm Tired", 2022

    Surreal photograph by Ben Zank of a person in a suit standing with their head inside a stack of yellow tires.

    benzank

    #22

    "I Can't Feel My Face When I'm With Me", 2021

    Solitary figure in a suit standing in water, face obscured by tree branches, creating a surreal landscape.

    benzank

    #23

    "Chairman Of The Board", 2023

    Solitary figure buried under stacked chairs in a room with wooden floors and bookshelves, illustrating surreal photography.

    benzank

    #24

    "Daily Commute", 2017

    Surreal photograph of a person in a gray suit hidden behind large palm leaves, highlighting unusual poses and landscapes.

    benzank

