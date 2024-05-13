Viral Video Shows Loud Rave Inside A Small Bakery: “Welcome To The UK”

ADVERTISEMENT

Would you dance for the perfect pastry? Last week, someone went viral for capturing what appeared to be a rave at a Greggs, with a fully packed venue of people dancing to the beats of some techno music that could be heard from outside in the streets. As it turned out, two renowned DJs had taken over the bakery to motivate the eatery-goers.

“What is going on here?” a TikToker wrote in their video, which has since amassed 2.1 million views.

“I’ll have a sausage roll with a rave please,” they further jokingly captioned before explaining that the event wasn’t totally random, and it had, in fact, been organized for a new song called Yesterday by British DJ Schak, Scott DJ Will Atkinson, and singer Abi Flynnsinger.

The clip drew many comments from various fans of the British bakery chain, with a TikTok user writing: “How does one get tickets to a Greggs rave???”

A person commented: “I am the biggest introvert alive and I would 100% attend a Greggs rave.”

Someone joked: “Welcome to the UK.”

An additional viewer penned: “Greggs needs to now open a club and serve sausage rolls and steak bakes all night.”

Image credits: willatkinson90

Someone else remarked: “What people don’t realize is that in Newcastle every club has a Greggs.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Putting the Rave in Gravy.”

Greggs teamed up with acclaimed Schak and Will Atkinson to host an “after-hours” DJ performance aimed at dance music fans, the food-on-the-go retailer said in an official statement.

Newcastle native Schak is notable for holding flash mobs in various locations, including a home improvement B&Q store, a Tyne and Wear Metro train, the Shields Ferry, on board a bus, and outside St James Park following a Newcastle United victory.

Image credits: Greggs

Meanwhile, Will Atkinson, from Glasgow, saw his debut album, Last King of Scotland, topping the charts in the UK.

Both artists gave music and foodies a performance to celebrate the release Yesterday, with singer Abi joining the pair to perform live during the set.

Fans were treated to the unique “lock-in” style event, open to concert-goers on a first-come-first-served basis while feasting on sausage rolls.

The track was released on May 3 on Dutch independent record label Armada Music, where it was selected as the coveted “Hottest Record” by Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1’s Dance Party show.

Image credits: willatkinson90

Greggs’ official Instagram page posted a Reel with a caption that read: “A glow stick in one hand, Sausage Roll in the other? That’s right, see inside last night’s rave: Sausage Rolls and Stompers.”

Meanwhile, the headline artists also took to Instagram to showcase their impromptu performance, with Schak posting a carousel of the night.

“Here man last neet was such a crease,” the DJ wrote before adding: “was such an honor to play at Greggs the whole thing was so radge even the Bizzies turned up.”

A Bizzy is a British slang term for a police officer.

“Would also like to say a massive thank you to Greggs for giving us a deluxe golden box of pasties feel like I won a golden ticket to Willy Wonkas factory,” Shack concluded. “​​What a belter UP THE TOON.”

Will also posted a Reel of the event on his Instagram page, writing in the caption: “Had this weird dream we threw a rave in Greggs…”

Greggs, which has become the UK’s largest bakery brand, reached 2,500 stores across the country, with a new petrol forecourt site at Sainsbury’s Cobham, Surrey, World Coffee Portal reported on May 10.

Last month, Roisin Currie, the popular food company’s chief executive officer (CEO), was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by Northumbria University, Newcastle in recognition of her outstanding contribution to business, her commitment to diversity in the workplace, and her support in creating positive futures for people leaving prison, Northumbria University reported.

“It is a privilege to receive this honorary degree from Northumbria University,” the CEO said at the time.

Footage of the rave continued to ignite amused reactions

