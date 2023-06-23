Woman Ponders If She Was Wrong For Having A Surprise Wedding With Her Husband At Their Engagement Party

You know, there are people who since childhood have had a dream about their wedding day. They used to imagine everything, the preparations, outfits, colors, music and everything to the smallest details. On the other hand, there are also completely different people who really don’t want and don’t care about weddings. And actually, there is nothing wrong with either of them.

However, sometimes, maybe even often, it happens that parents are more excited about all the preparations and traditions that put pressure on their kids. And when that happens, there is confusion over whether you are really making the right decision.

More info: Reddit

Couple plans a surprise wedding, everybody is happy, but later on gets scolded by their mothers for taking away a chance to be involved in planning

Image credits: Daniel Moises Magulado (not the actual photo)

They decided to do a small engagement party, but then thought that getting married would be even more fun

Image credits: Careless_Evidence_46

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

The couple invited only 10 people to the surprise wedding party, everybody had a great time and looked happy

Image credits: Careless_Evidence_46

Image credits: Улака Улака (not the actual photo)

After the honeymoon, both of their mothers slammed the newlyweds for taking away their opportunity to organize and especially go wedding dress shopping

A few days ago, a woman shared her story in one of the Reddit communities seeking to hear more opinions online. She pondered whether she and her husband were jerks for having planned a surprise wedding party and taken away their parents’ chances to be involved with the wedding. The story collected more than 9.1K upvotes and 1.4K comments in just a few days.

The author starts her story by saying that her father suddenly passed away, which was a major shock. Even before, she was not a fan of big celebrations, but with her dad passing, having a traditional big wedding was excluded from the plans. However, her husband proposed and they decided that it would be fun to do a small celebration.

Now, after a bit of planning, they came to the conclusion that getting married would be even more fun. They planned a surprise wedding and invited 10 of the closest people, who were all happy and surprised. After a short honeymoon, they came back and surprisingly got a disappointing speech from their mothers. The parents were upset that they didn’t have a possibility to be a part of wedding planning and dress shopping, which were very important to them.

Community members defended the author and gave her ‘Not the a-hole’ title. “Your wedding, your way! Your mums can feel disappointed but this suited you two,” one user wrote. Another suggested: “Tell the mums you’re sorry they are disappointed, but it was your choice and you had a wonderful time.”

Image credits: Elvert Barnes (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda contacted Jennifer Prince, editor of Hill City Bride and she kindly agreed to share insights regarding the planning of surprise weddings and not disappointing parents when they feel left out.

“Getting married is one of the most exciting times in a couple’s lives, so keeping a secret is challenging,” Jennifer started.

“Surprise events work best when family and friends realize that marriage is inevitable and is on board with you and your significant other spending the rest of your lives together,” she emphasized. “If there is tension within the family or they don’t get along with your partner, that can make a spontaneous event a setup for disaster.”

If you know that your loved ones will be upset that they are missing wedding planning elements, Jennifer suggests: “Have them help you, but keep the details surrounding your wedding date and location a secret.”

“For example, if your mom thinks you’re getting married in October, she can help you with traditional pre-planning activities based on that faux timeframe. If you have a wedding in August, she’ll be mentally prepped for your marriage while maintaining that element of surprise.”

Now, a few suggestions: “I would also suggest hiring a professional photographer (or even two) to capture the looks on the faces of family and friends. The surprised looks and happy tears are something you’ll always want to remember!”

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s website where you can find plenty of ideas and useful information when planning the wedding of your dreams!

Folks in the comments backed the couple up for planning the wedding that made them happy