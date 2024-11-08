Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Heartbreaking”: Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married
Celebrities, News

“Heartbreaking”: Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

Georgina Cooper, the British supermodel and friend of Kate Moss, has tragically passed away at the age of 46.

Georgina, a mother of one, was vacationing with her new husband, Nigel, on the Greek island of Kos when she became seriously ill

Initially treated at a local hospital, her condition was severe enough that she had to be airlifted to a better-equipped medical facility in Crete. Despite spending five days in intensive care, she tragically passed away, and her remains were returned to the UK last week.

  • Supermodel Georgina Cooper passed away at 46 while vacationing in Kos.
  • Georgina was airlifted to a hospital in Crete but passed away after five days.
  • Tributes poured in from modeling peers, calling her a "ray of light."
  • Georgina began modeling at 13 and became a defining face of the 1990s.

“She was a ray of light,” said Helena Christensen, as tributes from her modeling peers, including Jade Parfitt, Erin O’Connor, and Jodie Kidd, flooded in after the news spread. 

Supermodel Georgina Cooper passed away while vacationing on the Greek island of Kos. Details of her illness have not been revealed

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

“She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband, but she tragically died there a fortnight ago,” her former agent Dean Goodman told the DailyMail.

“Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital,” Goodman continued. “But she had plans for the future. She had 

just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar.”

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

The former supermodel married Nigel in a modest ceremony near their home in Maidstone, Kent, this past June, celebrating with a reception at a local pub.

The couple later enjoyed their honeymoon in Greece, sharing photos from the wedding on a local Facebook group. However, Georgina fell seriously ill upon her return to Kos in late October.

The cause of her death remains unclear, as well as details of her sickness have not been divulged.

The model started her career as a 13-year-old and continued working with renowned publications and artists until her retirement due to becoming a mother

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

Georgina’s modeling career began at the young age of 13 when a talent scout discovered her. 

At 15, she landed her first big break, appearing in a Bon Jovi music video. Soon after, she became one of the defining faces of the 1990s, earning the nickname “London’s original gap-toothed girl.” 

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

Her career saw her work with renowned photographer Corinne Day and grace the covers of top fashion magazines like US Vogue and The Face.

In a 2018 interview with UK fashion magazine The Cultural Omnivore, Georgina discussed her decision to leave modeling behind after becoming a mother. She said she couldn’t bear to be away from her son for long periods.

“Heartbreaking.” Both Georgina Cooper’s fans and the fashion world at large are mourning the passing of the beloved icon

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

"Heartbreaking": Supermodel Georgina Cooper Tragically Passes Away Months After Getting Married

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

robertasurprenant avatar
Roberta Surprenant
Roberta Surprenant
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

very sorry for her family, but I thought being a "supermodel" meant someone was well known, have never heard of this person.

tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this any more tragic than the death of someone who is not a supermodel?

