ADVERTISEMENT

Now is the time to choose your side when it comes to the good guys vs the bad guys, aka superheroes and supervillains. Some think superheroes are the best without a doubt because of their power and goodness, but others think that supervillains are much more interesting and layered compared to superheroes because of their backstories and personalities. 

Time to cast your votes!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Spider-Man vs. Loki

Spider-Man vs. Loki

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Black Widow vs. Ayesha

Black Widow vs. Ayesha

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Captain Marvel vs. Killmonger

Captain Marvel vs. Killmonger

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Gamora vs. Green Goblin

Gamora vs. Green Goblin

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Flash vs. Yellowjacket

Flash vs. Yellowjacket

Warner Bros. , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Aquaman vs. Penguin

Aquaman vs. Penguin

Warner Bros. , Warner Bros. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Hulk vs. Mystique

Hulk vs. Mystique

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Mysterio vs. Doctor Strange

Mysterio vs. Doctor Strange

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Black Panther vs. Joker

Black Panther vs. Joker

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Batman vs. Thanos

Batman vs. Thanos

Warner Bros. , Warner Bros. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Iron Man vs. Magneto

Iron Man vs. Magneto

Marvel , 20th Century Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Superman vs. Red Skull

Superman vs. Red Skull

Warner Bros. , Paramount Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Wanda Maximoff vs. Poison Ivy

Wanda Maximoff vs. Poison Ivy

Marvel , Warner Bros. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Wonder Woman vs. Ultron

Wonder Woman vs. Ultron

Warner Bros. , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Captain America vs Hela

Captain America vs Hela

Marvel , Marvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!