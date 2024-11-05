I Make Super Awkward Flyers And Hang Them In The Streets, Here Are My Newest Ones (26 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I am Bert Musketon and I am a visual artist based in Belgium. I love awkward stuff or situations, so I came up with the concept of Awkward Flyers. I try to communicate a random joke in one image. I put in a lot of time and effort, to be honest. Coming up with ideas, printing the flyer, going out, and pasting them on the streets. But, it's super fun!

A few years ago, I shared part 1 and part 2 of this post. Here is the long-awaited part 3 of Awkward Flyer.

More info: Instagram | musketon.com | x.com | Facebook | behance.net

#1

Bert Musketon
The flyers themselves are awkward, but it’s equally awkward when you’re putting one up, and someone spots you doing it... I mean, hanging a "smell your own farts" workshop flyer, for instance, is pretty weird if someone sees me posting it around!
#2

Bert Musketon
#3

Bert Musketon
When I’m traveling, I try to get prime locations — places like Times Square or Broadway in New York, where there’s a lot of foot traffic. However, when I’m in my hometown and posting a flyer a day, it can be overkill to paste them in the streets too much, and I don’t want to get too many angry letters from the city. In Ghent, where I live, we have a dedicated street for legal graffiti. I usually stick to that spot for a few reasons:

  1. Part of the street is covered, so the flyers are protected from the elements and last a bit longer.
  2. It’s a legal spot for graffiti and street art, so I won’t get angry letters from people.
  3. It’s a well-known street for tourists, and since I started using it as my regular spot, I’ve noticed a lot of international people following my Instagram page.
#4

Bert Musketon
#5

Bert Musketon
I hope to put a smile on people’s faces when they spot a flyer. In the beginning, I was still finding my style, and sometimes my flyers were too awkward or weird. Now, I try to find a middle ground — topics that are relatable to the average person, that make people smile or feel something.
#6

Bert Musketon
#7

Bert Musketon
For me, this started as a passion project in 2021... and it still is, because I make absolutely no money from it at the moment. I just enjoy making these art pieces and putting them up in the streets.
#8

Bert Musketon
#9

Bert Musketon
#10

Bert Musketon
#11

Bert Musketon
#12

Bert Musketon
#13

Bert Musketon
#14

Bert Musketon
#15

Bert Musketon
#16

Bert Musketon
#17

Bert Musketon
#18

Bert Musketon
#19

Bert Musketon
#20

Bert Musketon
#21

Bert Musketon
#22

Bert Musketon
#23

Bert Musketon
#24

Bert Musketon
#25

Bert Musketon
#26

Bert Musketon
