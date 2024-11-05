I Make Super Awkward Flyers And Hang Them In The Streets, Here Are My Newest Ones (26 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I am Bert Musketon and I am a visual artist based in Belgium. I love awkward stuff or situations, so I came up with the concept of Awkward Flyers. I try to communicate a random joke in one image. I put in a lot of time and effort, to be honest. Coming up with ideas, printing the flyer, going out, and pasting them on the streets. But, it's super fun!

A few years ago, I shared part 1 and part 2 of this post. Here is the long-awaited part 3 of Awkward Flyer.

More info: Instagram | musketon.com | x.com | Facebook | behance.net