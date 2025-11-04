40 Candid Photos Of New York’s Subway Riders By Chris Maliwat
New York City’s subway is more than just a way to get around—it’s a stage where millions of lives briefly cross paths every day. Photographer Chris Maliwat captures these fleeting connections in his stunning series Subwaygram, a collection of street portraits that reveal the heart and soul of the city underground.
Shot over four years—two before and two after the COVID-19 pandemic—Maliwat’s photos show how life, emotion, and community continued to pulse through New York’s subway system, even during times of change.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
Based in Brooklyn, Chris Maliwat has been exploring the poetry of daily life for years. A former black-and-white film photographer, he’s now recognized internationally for his empathetic street portraits. His work has been featured in The Guardian, LensCulture, and Huck Magazine, and his book Subwaygram was published by Daylight Books in 2022. Today, he continues to document the ever-changing pulse of New York as a member of Soho Photo Gallery and a Google Pixel Photo Ambassador.