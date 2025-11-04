ADVERTISEMENT

New York City’s subway is more than just a way to get around—it’s a stage where millions of lives briefly cross paths every day. Photographer Chris Maliwat captures these fleeting connections in his stunning series Subwaygram, a collection of street portraits that reveal the heart and soul of the city underground.

Shot over four years—two before and two after the COVID-19 pandemic—Maliwat’s photos show how life, emotion, and community continued to pulse through New York’s subway system, even during times of change.

