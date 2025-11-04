ADVERTISEMENT

New York City’s subway is more than just a way to get around—it’s a stage where millions of lives briefly cross paths every day. Photographer Chris Maliwat captures these fleeting connections in his stunning series Subwaygram, a collection of street portraits that reveal the heart and soul of the city underground.

Shot over four years—two before and two after the COVID-19 pandemic—Maliwat’s photos show how life, emotion, and community continued to pulse through New York’s subway system, even during times of change.

#1

"My Fair Lady"

Woman with bright red hair and star-spangled sunglasses wearing a red coat in a captivating NYC subway street portrait.

subwaygram

POST

Based in Brooklyn, Chris Maliwat has been exploring the poetry of daily life for years. A former black-and-white film photographer, he’s now recognized internationally for his empathetic street portraits. His work has been featured in The Guardian, LensCulture, and Huck Magazine, and his book Subwaygram was published by Daylight Books in 2022. Today, he continues to document the ever-changing pulse of New York as a member of Soho Photo Gallery and a Google Pixel Photo Ambassador.
    #2

    "NYC Care"

    Two men wearing jackets and jeans resting closely together on a New York City subway, showcasing life underground street portraits.

    subwaygram

    #3

    "See No Evil"

    Two masked passengers sitting on NYC subway seats, one showing phone screen to the other, capturing life underground street portraits.

    subwaygram

    #4

    "Connected"

    Two stylish women in leopard print coats sitting in NYC subway, captured in street portraits showcasing life underground.

    subwaygram

    #5

    "Train Or Halloween"

    Two fashionably dressed individuals wearing bold outfits and boots sit side by side on a NYC subway street portrait.

    subwaygram

    #6

    "Do The Math"

    Man with tattoos and unique face mask holding hands with woman wearing a mask in a candid NYC subway street portrait.

    subwaygram

    #7

    "Spirited Away"

    Young couple resting together on a New York City subway bench, showcasing intimate NYC subway street portraits.

    subwaygram

    #8

    "Less Rules More Sugar"

    Father and daughter seated in NYC subway, each focused on their phones, with a heart-shaped balloon nearby in street portrait style.

    subwaygram

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    typical of the way life is and continue being 🤦‍♂️😥

    #9

    "Lady Bugs"

    Father and three young girls wearing masks and colorful dresses captured in a street portrait on NYC subway.

    subwaygram

    #10

    "It's Ok To Look"

    Woman and child wearing masks seated in NYC subway, captured in a candid street portrait highlighting life underground.

    subwaygram

    #11

    "Hello Boy"

    Two stylish young passengers captured in captivating street portraits riding NYC’s subway, showcasing urban life underground.

    subwaygram

    #12

    "🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂"

    Colorfully dressed person with decorated hat and large bag standing on NYC subway platform in street portrait style.

    subwaygram

    #13

    "Secret Soldier"

    Woman and two children sitting in NYC subway, one child reading a book, captured in street portraits underground.

    subwaygram

    #14

    "Utopian"

    Two subway riders wearing colorful leopard print shoes and patterned face masks captured in a NYC street portrait.

    subwaygram

    #15

    "Slurpee"

    Two stylish women wearing colorful outfits and seated inside a NYC subway, capturing street portraits underground.

    subwaygram

    #16

    "Turn That Frown Upside Down"

    Middle-aged man in a blue checkered shirt sitting thoughtfully on an orange subway seat in NYC underground street portrait.

    subwaygram

    #17

    "Faces"

    Diverse passengers seated in NYC subway car, capturing candid moments of life underground in street portraits.

    subwaygram

    #18

    "Movie"

    Diverse passengers including a woman with blue hair and headphones captured in NYC subway street portraits.

    subwaygram

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i bet the old man shouldn't be looking but why would you be doing that on a train with people around you ?

    #19

    "Uptown Express"

    Woman with face mask and glitter makeup using phone, wearing fishnet tights, standing in NYC subway station portrait.

    subwaygram

    #20

    "Supreme"

    Woman wearing white dress using phone inside NYC subway, captured in street portrait showing life underground.

    subwaygram

    #21

    "It Takes Two To Tango"

    Two people wearing leopard print masks on NYC subway, capturing street portraits life underground.

    subwaygram

    #22

    "Boots On The Ground"

    Young woman in bright pink boots and patterned skirt sitting in NYC subway, a striking street portrait capturing life underground.

    subwaygram

    #23

    "Ilegalyque"

    Punk passenger with green mohawk hairstyle sitting in NYC subway, holding phone, capturing street portraits underground.

    subwaygram

    #24

    "Beauty Exclusively"

    Woman in bright outfit waiting on subway platform as man wearing mask sits inside NYC subway car street portrait.

    subwaygram

    #25

    "Six Sense"

    Woman wearing a bright pink ruffled dress holding phone, captured in a captivating street portrait inside NYC’s subway.

    subwaygram

    #26

    "Now Open"

    Two men sitting on a subway bench, captured in a street portrait from NYC’s subway life underground.

    subwaygram

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oldman is thinking how did we reach this point 🤦‍♂️

    #27

    "Party"

    Woman in a floral top standing inside NYC subway, captured as part of street portraits showcasing life underground in the subway.

    subwaygram

    #28

    "Don't Be Afraid"

    Woman wearing fishnet stockings and mask sitting on NYC subway, part of captivating street portraits from life underground.

    subwaygram

    #29

    Brooklyn Bound

    Young man sitting in NYC subway car, wearing green jacket and scarf, captured in a candid street portrait underground.

    subwaygram

    #30

    "Turtle Sandflowers"

    Woman in floral dress sitting on orange NYC subway seat, captured in a captivating street portrait underground.

    subwaygram

    #31

    "Empowered"

    Diverse passengers captured in candid subway portrait with NYC subway map in background, showcasing life underground.

    subwaygram

    #32

    "It's Not Easy"

    Elderly man in glasses and green shirt captured in a street portrait inside NYC subway train, showcasing life underground.

    subwaygram

    #33

    "Blond Ambition"

    Two passengers captured in a street portrait on NYC’s subway, showcasing diverse urban life underground.

    subwaygram

    #34

    "Who"

    Person wearing glasses and a mask, sitting on a subway bench with headphones, captured in a NYC street portrait.

    subwaygram

    #35

    "Let Us"

    Two young women wearing masks and stylish clothing sit in NYC subway, captured in captivating street portraits underground.

    subwaygram

    #36

    "Warlock"

    Young woman with blue hair on a phone call, holding bags, waiting near subway platform railing in NYC subway station.

    subwaygram

    #37

    "13"

    Young man sitting in NYC subway with large suitcase and backpack, a candid street portrait capturing life underground.

    subwaygram

    #38

    "Strategic Planning"

    Two young women sitting and talking inside a NYC subway car, capturing street portraits and life underground.

    subwaygram

    #39

    "Fantastical"

    Three women seated inside a NYC subway car, captured in a street portrait showing diverse daily life underground.

    subwaygram

    #40

    "Never Forget"

    Elderly woman wearing colorful jacket and scarf, sitting on NYC subway bench in a candid street portrait.

    subwaygram

