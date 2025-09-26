ADVERTISEMENT

For most of us, commuting on public transport is nothing more than a daily routine, often tiring, cramped, and noisy. Passengers pressed shoulder to shoulder, the air either too warm or too cold, the constant sounds overwhelming your senses. And of course, the occasional stranger stepping on your toes.

But for New York City–based photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan, every subway ride is an opportunity to find something beautiful.

She’s the creative mind behind the Instagram page Subway Hands, where she documents fascinating stories told through the hands of busy NYC riders. Nervously gripping a rail, carrying pets, scribbling last-minute birthday cards, hugging, reading, or simply resting on a lap—each gesture captures a piece of city life.

Though faces make only rare appearances in these snapshots, the images feel strikingly intimate, sometimes even more expressive than portraits. Scroll down to see some of her most captivating photos.

#1

Person on New York subway holding a hearing aid and case, showcasing quirky items people carry on the subway.

Will never forget this lady who put in her hearing aid *after* her companion got off the train

subwayhands Report

    #2

    Person on New York subway holding a small dog wearing a green sweater, showing cute and hilarious items carried by riders.

    subwayhands Report

    #3

    Green-painted hands with red nail polish and a silver-studded bracelet, showcasing unique things people carry on the subway.

    subwayhands Report

    #4

    Person on New York subway holding a plastic bag over their hand while gripping a metal pole for support.

    subwayhands Report

    #5

    Two women wearing hijabs and masks hold a large pizza box on the New York subway, showcasing unique items passengers carry.

    subwayhands Report

    #6

    Person on New York subway holding colorful gadgets and a floral bag with a cute Grogu keychain attached.

    subwayhands Report

    #7

    Person in a bright pink suit holding a vibrant green wig on the subway in New York, showcasing quirky items people carry.

    subwayhands Report

    #8

    Person holding a phone next to a green parrot in a cage, showcasing people taking the subway in New York with unique items.

    subwayhands Report

    #9

    Man wearing blue shirt holding a cute sleeping kitten in his arms, an example of people taking the subway in New York.

    subwayhands Report

    #10

    Child on New York subway holding a doll wearing a pink outfit, being fed with a baby bottle.

    subwayhands Report

    #11

    Person wearing a Spider-Man costume on the subway in New York holding a comic book in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #12

    Passenger on New York subway holding a small sleeping dog inside a patterned blue bag on their lap.

    subwayhands Report

    #13

    Person taking the subway in New York writing a card by hand while referencing a message on their phone.

    subwayhands Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    He's copying down what he wrote to make it personal, it's a Mother's Day note.

    #14

    Children and adult on New York subway play with hands, highlighting people taking the subway in New York with cute and funny moments.

    subwayhands Report

    #15

    Person on New York subway holding a heart-shaped balloon, flowers, and a gift bag with heart designs.

    subwayhands Report

    #16

    Person sitting on the subway in New York with a hand gesture resting on a thigh wearing black thigh-high boots.

    subwayhands Report

    Adult and child holding hands on the New York subway, showcasing one of the cutest things people carry in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #18

    Two people on the New York subway holding hands behind a polka dot dress, one carrying a beige bag.

    subwayhands Report

    #19

    People taking the subway in New York using hand sanitizer in their hands while sitting closely together.

    subwayhands Report

    #20

    Person on New York subway holding a skull-shaped object with their reflection visible in the window.

    subwayhands Report

    #21

    Person on New York subway wearing Union Jack wristbands and dress, hands resting on lap.

    subwayhands Report

    #22

    Person on New York subway holding the Quran, showcasing unique and meaningful items people carry in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #23

    Person on New York subway holding a plastic bag with goldfish, showcasing weird things carried in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #24

    Person on New York subway holding smartphone showing a digital book, illustrating unique items people carry in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Man, that print is small! Maybe there's a downloadable version?

    #25

    Person on New York subway holding a sign that says Will You Marry Me with a bouquet of roses.

    subwayhands Report

    #26

    Person on New York subway holding a bag of pretzels and a phone with a Sudoku puzzle on screen.

    subwayhands Report

    #27

    Police officer in New York subway holding a smartphone with a Mickey Mouse case and wearing a red smartwatch and pink nails.

    subwayhands Report

    #28

    Person wearing a Tune Squad jersey holding a large fresh carrot on the subway in New York.

    subwayhands Report

    #29

    Person on subway in New York holding a black item while a dog opens its mouth wide nearby.

    subwayhands Report

    #30

    Person on New York subway holding embroidery hoop with dog portrait and phone showing photo of the same dog.

    subwayhands Report

    #31

    Person with vitiligo holding a patterned bag while riding the subway in New York carrying unique items in their hands

    subwayhands Report

    #32

    Two people holding hands on a New York subway surrounded by bags and seating, showcasing unique items carried by riders.

    subwayhands Report

    #33

    Person on New York subway holding a large bouquet of pink lilies, showcasing funny and unusual items carried by riders.

    subwayhands Report

    #34

    Two people on the New York subway holding onto a yellow strap handle while standing close together.

    subwayhands Report

    #35

    Two people on the New York subway with colorful bracelets and a rainbow fan, holding hands close together.

    subwayhands Report

    #36

    Two people sitting on the subway in New York, each carrying unique and interesting items in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #37

    Woman on New York subway with child resting hand on her ear, illustrating people carrying cute and funny things in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #38

    Hands with pink nails and tattooed letters on fingers resting on a shiny pink purse carried by a subway rider in New York.

    subwayhands Report

    #39

    Person on New York subway holding a wine bottle with a bouquet of yellow and white flowers inside.

    subwayhands Report

    #40

    Person on New York subway holding tangled earbuds and a phone with a brown purse resting on their lap.

    subwayhands Report

    #41

    Person on New York subway holding a book about knots, showcasing unique and interesting items in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Maybe they could help the lady with the tangled earbud cord currently above?

    #42

    Hand holding subway pole in New York with crumpled paper, showcasing people carrying cute and weird things in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #43

    Person on New York subway holding a yogurt cup and a pink spoon while a child in a pink jacket eats nearby

    subwayhands Report

    #44

    Hand holding onto a subway pole, illustrating people taking the subway in New York with unique items in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #45

    Person taking the subway in New York painting nails with nail polish while holding a black handbag and phone.

    subwayhands Report

    #46

    Person on New York subway holding false eyelashes above a patterned bag with a pink item inside.

    subwayhands Report

    #47

    Two people on the subway in New York solving a crossword puzzle with a pen in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #48

    Person on New York subway holding phone with floral case and carrying pink boxing gloves in a bag.

    subwayhands Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    If her knuckles are any indication, she's been at this awhile!

    #49

    Person taking the subway in New York wearing satin gloves and holding delicate lace fabric with a pink dress background

    subwayhands Report

    #50

    Person on New York subway holding a container of colorful eggs, showcasing cute and weird things carried in hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #51

    Close-up of people on the New York subway holding hands and carrying a tote bag with rings on fingers.

    subwayhands Report

    #52

    Two people sitting on the subway in New York, one holding a white flower while their hands gently touch.

    subwayhands Report

    #53

    Person in striped shirt and jeans drawing in notebook while sitting with book and a digital pet on subway in New York.

    subwayhands Report

    #54

    Man on New York subway holding a map purse and a magnifying glass while examining details closely.

    subwayhands Report

    #55

    Person on New York subway holding a large pumpkin, wearing Halloween-themed clothing with jack-o-lantern patterns.

    subwayhands Report

    #56

    Person on New York subway holding a covered bottle and smartphone, showcasing unique items people carry in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #57

    Person holding a rolled newspaper in hand while standing inside the New York subway with ads in the background.

    subwayhands Report

    #58

    Person on New York subway holding a large milk jug, showcasing one of the weird items people carry in their hands.

    subwayhands Report

    #59

    Hand with music-themed tattoos holding a phone on New York subway, showcasing the unique things people carry.

    subwayhands Report

    #60

    Person taking the subway in New York holding sunglasses with a light-colored dog sitting closely by their side.

    subwayhands Report

    #61

    Person on New York subway holding a phone and a crumpled paper bag with a soda can inside.

    subwayhands Report

