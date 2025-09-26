People Taking The Subway In New York Carry The Most Hilarious, Cute, And Weird Things In Their Hands
For most of us, commuting on public transport is nothing more than a daily routine, often tiring, cramped, and noisy. Passengers pressed shoulder to shoulder, the air either too warm or too cold, the constant sounds overwhelming your senses. And of course, the occasional stranger stepping on your toes.
But for New York City–based photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan, every subway ride is an opportunity to find something beautiful.
She’s the creative mind behind the Instagram page Subway Hands, where she documents fascinating stories told through the hands of busy NYC riders. Nervously gripping a rail, carrying pets, scribbling last-minute birthday cards, hugging, reading, or simply resting on a lap—each gesture captures a piece of city life.
Though faces make only rare appearances in these snapshots, the images feel strikingly intimate, sometimes even more expressive than portraits. Scroll down to see some of her most captivating photos.
This post may include affiliate links.
Will never forget this lady who put in her hearing aid *after* her companion got off the train
He's copying down what he wrote to make it personal, it's a Mother's Day note.
Man, that print is small! Maybe there's a downloadable version?
Maybe they could help the lady with the tangled earbud cord currently above?
If her knuckles are any indication, she's been at this awhile!
This was a fun and unique perspective on the unique folks of NYC!
This was a fun and unique perspective on the unique folks of NYC!