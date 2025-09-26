ADVERTISEMENT

For most of us, commuting on public transport is nothing more than a daily routine, often tiring, cramped, and noisy. Passengers pressed shoulder to shoulder, the air either too warm or too cold, the constant sounds overwhelming your senses. And of course, the occasional stranger stepping on your toes.

But for New York City–based photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan, every subway ride is an opportunity to find something beautiful.

She’s the creative mind behind the Instagram page Subway Hands, where she documents fascinating stories told through the hands of busy NYC riders. Nervously gripping a rail, carrying pets, scribbling last-minute birthday cards, hugging, reading, or simply resting on a lap—each gesture captures a piece of city life.

Though faces make only rare appearances in these snapshots, the images feel strikingly intimate, sometimes even more expressive than portraits. Scroll down to see some of her most captivating photos.