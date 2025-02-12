Character development is something I’m always working on. It happens by knowing when to focus on certain characters and when to let others fade into the background. My strip has evolved over time—when I first started, it featured an ensemble cast of fairy tale characters. In recent years, I’ve shifted to focus on the Three Little Pigs, while adding original characters like Wolfette (the Big Bad Wolf’s sister) and Sir Lambelot, a hippie sheep. How the characters interact with each other helps them grow and change. The more I write, the more I learn about them, and their personalities and quirks emerge naturally. I’ve been doing this so long that, nowadays, when I write, I can put the characters into any scenario and their voices just start speaking in my head. The strip practically writes itself.

