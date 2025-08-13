ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever walked on a crystal-clear lake—so transparent you can see bubbles, cracks, and frozen time itself trapped beneath your feet? Welcome to Lake Baikal in winter—the world’s deepest lake, transformed into a surreal kingdom of ice: jagged shards, glowing textures, and mirror-like surfaces stretching endlessly to the horizon.

In February, I travelled to Siberia for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Night temperatures sank below –40°C, and during the day it barely warmed up to –35°C. There was no wind, but the sunlight bouncing off the ice was so intense that sunglasses were essential—not for style, but for survival.

