I Visited The World’s Deepest Lake In Winter, And It Was Like Walking On Glass (15 Pics)
Have you ever walked on a crystal-clear lake—so transparent you can see bubbles, cracks, and frozen time itself trapped beneath your feet? Welcome to Lake Baikal in winter—the world’s deepest lake, transformed into a surreal kingdom of ice: jagged shards, glowing textures, and mirror-like surfaces stretching endlessly to the horizon.
In February, I travelled to Siberia for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Night temperatures sank below –40°C, and during the day it barely warmed up to –35°C. There was no wind, but the sunlight bouncing off the ice was so intense that sunglasses were essential—not for style, but for survival.
Shaman Rock Reflected On The Frozen Surface Of Lake Baikal
These 15 photos capture only a glimpse of what I witnessed: electric-blue ice grottos, sunrise reflections, frozen shipwrecks locked in time, and Soviet-era UAZ vans cruising casually across the lake as if it were a road.
And if you think some of these shots are too surreal to be real—they’re not. The ice truly is that clear. And that's beautiful.
Lake Baikal in winter isn’t just cold. It’s quiet, brutal, and completely hypnotising—a place where time slows down, your eyelashes freeze, and every step feels like a dream on glass.