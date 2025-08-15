Artist Turns Simple Paper Into Stunningly Realistic Wildlife Sculptures (49 Pics)
Today, we’re delighted to introduce you to Calvin Nicholls, a man who transforms simple sheets of paper into something extraordinary. Using archival paper, scalpels, and embossing tools, and drawing inspiration from wildlife, the Canadian artist sculpts detailed, lifelike 3D pieces that look as if they could move.
We’ve selected a wide range of Nicholls’ creations, where a little help from light and shadow brings each one to life, turning fragile paper into a vivid celebration of nature.
Without further ado, scroll down to explore this collection of impressive, meticulously crafted works, and let us know in the comments which one you loved most.
More info: Instagram | calvinnicholls.com | Facebook | behance.net
Image credits: calvinnicholls
This post may include affiliate links.
I am always envious of talented people. I can grow hostas from seed, make tomato jam from our own tomatoes, but a true talent like this? No.
I am always envious of talented people. I can grow hostas from seed, make tomato jam from our own tomatoes, but a true talent like this? No.