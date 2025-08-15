ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re delighted to introduce you to Calvin Nicholls, a man who transforms simple sheets of paper into something extraordinary. Using archival paper, scalpels, and embossing tools, and drawing inspiration from wildlife, the Canadian artist sculpts detailed, lifelike 3D pieces that look as if they could move.

We’ve selected a wide range of Nicholls’ creations, where a little help from light and shadow brings each one to life, turning fragile paper into a vivid celebration of nature.

Without further ado, scroll down to explore this collection of impressive, meticulously crafted works, and let us know in the comments which one you loved most.

More info: Instagram | calvinnicholls.com | Facebook | behance.net

Image credits: calvinnicholls