Today, we’re delighted to introduce you to Calvin Nicholls, a man who transforms simple sheets of paper into something extraordinary. Using archival paper, scalpels, and embossing tools, and drawing inspiration from wildlife, the Canadian artist sculpts detailed, lifelike 3D pieces that look as if they could move.

We’ve selected a wide range of Nicholls’ creations, where a little help from light and shadow brings each one to life, turning fragile paper into a vivid celebration of nature.

Without further ado, scroll down to explore this collection of impressive, meticulously crafted works, and let us know in the comments which one you loved most.

More info: Instagram | calvinnicholls.com | Facebook | behance.net

Image credits: calvinnicholls

#1

Paper sculpture featuring realistically detailed owls in a framed wildlife art piece made from simple paper.

calvinnicholls

    #2

    Paper sculpture of realistic wildlife featuring a detailed bird and chick crafted with layered paper feathers.

    calvinnicholls

    #3

    Detailed wildlife sculptures made from simple paper, showcasing intricate textures and realistic bird designs in an art studio setting.

    calvinnicholls

    #4

    Paper wildlife sculpture of an owl flying through a window, showcasing stunningly realistic details and intricate paper art.

    calvinnicholls

    #5

    Paper artist creating stunningly realistic wildlife sculptures, featuring a detailed pig crafted from simple white paper.

    calvinnicholls

    #6

    Two stunningly realistic giraffe wildlife sculptures made from simple paper, showcasing intricate details of fur and eyes.

    calvinnicholls

    #7

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a fennec fox made from simple paper, showcasing intricate texture and lifelike details.

    calvinnicholls

    #8

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a bird perched on a branch with pine cones, showcasing stunningly realistic details.

    calvinnicholls

    #9

    Paper sculpture of a detailed, realistic bird created by an artist using simple paper in wildlife art form.

    calvinnicholls

    #10

    Paper sculpture of a bird showcasing detailed, realistic wildlife feathers and textures in stunning white layers.

    calvinnicholls

    #11

    Intricately detailed wildlife sculpture of a porcupine crafted from layered paper by talented artist.

    calvinnicholls

    #12

    Detailed white paper wildlife sculpture of an owl in flight displayed in a wooden frame and during the crafting process.

    calvinnicholls

    #13

    Stunningly realistic wildlife sculptures of a tiger and antelope created from simple white paper by an artist.

    calvinnicholls

    #14

    Paper sculpture of a realistic bird perched on a branch, showcasing stunningly detailed wildlife art from simple paper.

    calvinnicholls

    #15

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a bird created from simple paper showcasing stunning detail and lifelike texture.

    calvinnicholls

    #16

    Paper artist creates stunningly realistic wildlife sculptures of ducks in a detailed natural setting with textured paper layers.

    calvinnicholls

    #17

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a wolf, showcasing stunningly realistic details and lifelike fur texture in a framed display.

    calvinnicholls

    #18

    Realistic wildlife paper sculpture of a bird with intricate feather details mounted on a dark background in a frame.

    calvinnicholls

    #19

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a bird appearing to emerge from the frame, showcasing stunningly realistic detail and texture.

    calvinnicholls

    #20

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a black and white dog holding a bone, crafted from simple paper in a dark frame.

    calvinnicholls

    #21

    Black paper wildlife sculpture of a gorilla with detailed fur and lifelike expression by an artist specializing in realistic wildlife sculptures.

    calvinnicholls

    #22

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a wolf's head with intricate fur details, showcasing realistic texture and lifelike expression.

    calvinnicholls

    #23

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a detailed bird in flight made from intricately crafted simple white paper layers.

    calvinnicholls

    #24

    Artist working on a stunningly realistic wildlife sculpture of a resting bear made from simple paper against a dark background.

    calvinnicholls

    #25

    Paper artist creating stunningly realistic horse wildlife sculptures with intricate details and lifelike movement.

    calvinnicholls

    #26

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a small bird with detailed feathers, framed in a dark wooden frame against a neutral background.

    calvinnicholls

    #27

    Realistic wildlife paper sculpture of a bird perched on a wooden structure, showcasing detailed feather and texture work.

    calvinnicholls

    #28

    Highly detailed realistic wildlife sculpture of a wolf made from simple paper showcasing intricate texture and depth.

    calvinnicholls

    #29

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a bird with detailed feathers displayed in a black frame and crafted on a cutting mat.

    calvinnicholls

    #30

    Paper sculpture of a realistic eagle in flight showcasing stunning wildlife art made from simple paper by talented artist.

    calvinnicholls

    #31

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a frog with detailed leaves, showcasing realistic texture and depth in a framed artwork.

    calvinnicholls

    #32

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a lion with detailed mane and facial features showcasing realistic wildlife art craftsmanship.

    calvinnicholls

    #33

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a panda eating bamboo, intricately crafted from simple paper by an artist.

    calvinnicholls

    #34

    Intricately detailed paper sculpture of realistic wildlife featuring two large birds with outstretched wings in a white frame.

    calvinnicholls

    #35

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a dog holding a ball, crafted from simple paper with intricate detail and texture.

    calvinnicholls

    #36

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a panda made from simple paper, displayed in a wooden frame against a dark background.

    calvinnicholls

    #37

    Realistic wildlife paper sculpture of a bird emerging from a curled paper in a framed display, showcasing detailed texture and form.

    calvinnicholls

    #38

    Artist holding a framed, stunningly realistic wildlife sculpture made from simple white paper, featuring dolphins leaping from waves.

    calvinnicholls

    #39

    Paper wildlife sculpture of a bird perched on a branch, showcasing stunningly realistic details in a framed display.

    calvinnicholls

    #40

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of an eagle with outstretched wings made from simple paper artwork in a frame.

    calvinnicholls

    #41

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a fish leaping from water, made from layered and textured simple paper artwork in a black frame.

    calvinnicholls

    #42

    Framed wildlife sculpture of a bird taking flight created from layered paper with a forest and water background.

    calvinnicholls

    #43

    Intricately detailed wildlife sculpture of a bird carved from simple white paper, showcasing realistic feather textures.

    calvinnicholls

    #44

    Paper wildlife sculpture of an owl perched on a branch, showcasing stunningly realistic details and intricate craftsmanship.

    calvinnicholls

    #45

    Realistic wildlife sculpture of a mountain goat made from intricately layered white paper by a talented artist.

    calvinnicholls

    #46

    White paper sculpture resembling a detailed realistic flower, showcasing stunning wildlife art crafted from simple paper layers.

    calvinnicholls

    #47

    White paper sculpture of wildlife animals arranged in a circular pattern displayed on a round white frame against dark background.

    calvinnicholls

    #48

    Intricately crafted wildlife sculpture made from simple paper, showcasing stunningly realistic details and artistic skill.

    calvinnicholls

    #49

    White paper sculpture resembling a layered flower, showcasing the artist's skill in creating realistic wildlife sculptures from simple paper.

    calvinnicholls

