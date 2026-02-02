From Wildlife To Landscapes: 25 Photos That Won AAP Magazine’s Nature Competition
Nature has long been one of photography’s most powerful storytellers, and the winners of AAP Magazine Issue #54: Nature offer a striking reminder of why. All About Photo has announced the 25 winning photographers of its latest international competition, celebrating compelling and visually rich interpretations of the natural world.
The competition attracted thousands of submissions from photographers worldwide, presenting a wide range of perspectives—from sweeping landscapes and remote environments to intimate studies of wildlife, plants, and natural textures. The selected works reflect the diversity and vitality of contemporary nature photography, revealing nature as both resilient and fragile, timeless yet constantly evolving.
More info: all-about-photo.com
Sleeping With Mum From The Series 'Svalbard: The White Fragile Kingdom' By Roberta Pagano
Top Winners of AAP Magazine #54: Nature
The Winner is Isabella Tabacchi (Italy) with the series Resiliency of Nature.
The Second Place Winner is Marco Di Marco (Italy) with the series Restless Island.
The Third Place Winner is Eduardo Salvador (Spain) with the series Inside the Macro World.
Glass Embrace From The Series 'Inside The Macro World' By Eduardo Salvador
Now Is Not A Good Time From The Series 'African Wild Dog Portraits' By Turgay Uzer
Merit Award Winners
The Merit Award Gallery features outstanding photographers from multiple countries and continents, including Abilio Magalhães (Portugal), Michael Ritzie (United States), Gary Wagner (United States), Julie Wang (United States), Benoit Rondelet (Belgium), Tracy Burke (United States), Nat Coalson (United Kingdom/United States), Xiaoping Lin (China), Graham Hobart (United States), Stefano Battistelli (Italy), Turgay Uzer (United States), Marta Fiscus (United States), George Dian Balan (Romania), Conrad Peloquin (United States), Sean Du (United States), Myrtie Cope (United States), Roberta Pagano (Italy), Guenther Reissner (Germany), Alessandro Natalini (Italy), Jens Rosbach (Austria), Aindreas Scholz (Ireland/Germany), and Don Jacobson (United States).
Leopard Descends Tree #1 From The Series 'Africa - In A Different Light' By Graham Hobart
Earth Veins From The Series 'Restless Island' By Marco Di Marco
The top three winners receive a $1,000 cash prize, and all winning photographs are featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #54: Nature.
Published monthly, AAP Magazine showcases both emerging and established photographers whose work pushes the boundaries of visual storytelling. Issue #54: Nature honors the creativity, vision, and technical excellence of these artists, inviting audiences to engage more deeply with the natural world through photography.