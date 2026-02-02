ADVERTISEMENT

Nature has long been one of photography’s most powerful storytellers, and the winners of AAP Magazine Issue #54: Nature offer a striking reminder of why. All About Photo has announced the 25 winning photographers of its latest international competition, celebrating compelling and visually rich interpretations of the natural world.

The competition attracted thousands of submissions from photographers worldwide, presenting a wide range of perspectives—from sweeping landscapes and remote environments to intimate studies of wildlife, plants, and natural textures. The selected works reflect the diversity and vitality of contemporary nature photography, revealing nature as both resilient and fragile, timeless yet constantly evolving.

More info: all-about-photo.com

#1

Sleeping With Mum From The Series 'Svalbard: The White Fragile Kingdom' By Roberta Pagano

Sleeping With Mum From The Series 'Svalbard: The White Fragile Kingdom' By Roberta Pagano

Top Winners of AAP Magazine #54: Nature

The Winner is Isabella Tabacchi (Italy) with the series Resiliency of Nature.

The Second Place Winner is Marco Di Marco (Italy) with the series Restless Island.

The Third Place Winner is Eduardo Salvador (Spain) with the series Inside the Macro World.
    #2

    Glass Embrace From The Series 'Inside The Macro World' By Eduardo Salvador

    Glass Embrace From The Series 'Inside The Macro World' By Eduardo Salvador

    #3

    Now Is Not A Good Time From The Series 'African Wild Dog Portraits' By Turgay Uzer

    Now Is Not A Good Time From The Series 'African Wild Dog Portraits' By Turgay Uzer

    Merit Award Winners

    The Merit Award Gallery features outstanding photographers from multiple countries and continents, including Abilio Magalhães (Portugal), Michael Ritzie (United States), Gary Wagner (United States), Julie Wang (United States), Benoit Rondelet (Belgium), Tracy Burke (United States), Nat Coalson (United Kingdom/United States), Xiaoping Lin (China), Graham Hobart (United States), Stefano Battistelli (Italy), Turgay Uzer (United States), Marta Fiscus (United States), George Dian Balan (Romania), Conrad Peloquin (United States), Sean Du (United States), Myrtie Cope (United States), Roberta Pagano (Italy), Guenther Reissner (Germany), Alessandro Natalini (Italy), Jens Rosbach (Austria), Aindreas Scholz (Ireland/Germany), and Don Jacobson (United States).
    #4

    Leopard Descends Tree #1 From The Series 'Africa - In A Different Light' By Graham Hobart

    Leopard Descends Tree #1 From The Series 'Africa - In A Different Light' By Graham Hobart

    #5

    Earth Veins From The Series 'Restless Island' By Marco Di Marco

    Earth Veins From The Series 'Restless Island' By Marco Di Marco

    The top three winners receive a $1,000 cash prize, and all winning photographs are featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #54: Nature.

    Published monthly, AAP Magazine showcases both emerging and established photographers whose work pushes the boundaries of visual storytelling. Issue #54: Nature honors the creativity, vision, and technical excellence of these artists, inviting audiences to engage more deeply with the natural world through photography.
    #6

    Portrait From The Series 'Natural Self-Disconnection' By Alessandro Natalini

    Portrait From The Series 'Natural Self-Disconnection' By Alessandro Natalini

    #7

    Mushroom – Number 05 From The Series 'I’m A Fun Guy' By Michael Ritzie

    Mushroom – Number 05 From The Series 'I'm A Fun Guy' By Michael Ritzie

    #8

    Picnic From The Series 'The Vulnerable Temple Of The Orange Spirit' By Benoit Rondelet

    Picnic From The Series 'The Vulnerable Temple Of The Orange Spirit' By Benoit Rondelet

    #9

    Pass By From The Series 'The Epic Of Survival In The Waves' By Xiaoping Lin

    Pass By From The Series 'The Epic Of Survival In The Waves' By Xiaoping Lin

    #10

    Dunes 7 From The Series 'Thresholds' By Tracy Burk

    Dunes 7 From The Series 'Thresholds' By Tracy Burk

    #11

    Like In A Fairy Tale By Stefano Battistelli

    Like In A Fairy Tale By Stefano Battistelli

    #12

    Crab Spider On Her Throne From The Series ' The Small Stuff'' By Marta Fiscus

    Crab Spider On Her Throne From The Series ' The Small Stuff'' By Marta Fiscus

    #13

    When Mammoths Ruled The Earth From The Series 'Dian's Legendary Super Tuskers' By George Dian Balan

    When Mammoths Ruled The Earth From The Series 'Dian's Legendary Super Tuskers' By George Dian Balan

    #14

    Bee Eater By Conrad Peloquin

    Bee Eater By Conrad Peloquin

    #15

    Tangle Ridge, Jasper National Park, Alberta From The Series 'Above The Treeline' By Sean Du

    Tangle Ridge, Jasper National Park, Alberta From The Series 'Above The Treeline' By Sean Du

    #16

    Wild Rose From The Series 'Nature Embroidered: Writing With Light And Thread' By Myrtie Cope

    Wild Rose From The Series 'Nature Embroidered: Writing With Light And Thread' By Myrtie Cope

    #17

    Last Stretch From The Series Intimate Landscape By Abilio Magalhães

    Last Stretch From The Series Intimate Landscape By Abilio Magalhães

    #18

    Drifting Stillness From The Series 'Many Lives In A Flower' By Julie Wang

    Drifting Stillness From The Series 'Many Lives In A Flower' By Julie Wang

    #19

    Vira Laurisilva From The Series 'Flora Da Madeira' By Nat Coalson

    Vira Laurisilva From The Series 'Flora Da Madeira' By Nat Coalson

    #20

    Polar Mood From The Series 'Cold Composition' By Jens Rosbach

    Polar Mood From The Series 'Cold Composition' By Jens Rosbach

    #21

    The Most Beautiful Anthropocene #55 From The Series 'The Most Beautiful Anthropocene' By Aindreas Scholz

    The Most Beautiful Anthropocene #55 From The Series 'The Most Beautiful Anthropocene' By Aindreas Scholz

    #22

    Backlit Mushroom From The Series 'Fungus Among Us' By Don Jacobson

    Backlit Mushroom From The Series 'Fungus Among Us' By Don Jacobson

    #23

    Tree Of Life From The Series 'Resiliency Of Nature' By Isabella Tabacchi

    Tree Of Life From The Series 'Resiliency Of Nature' By Isabella Tabacchi

    #24

    Morning Light Park Avenue From The Series ' Sacred Spaces: National Parks And The Soul Of America’s Wild Places' By Gary Wagner

    Morning Light Park Avenue From The Series ' Sacred Spaces: National Parks And The Soul Of America's Wild Places' By Gary Wagner

    #25

    Foggy Forrest From The Series 'Autumn In Austria' By Guenther Reissner

    Foggy Forrest From The Series 'Autumn In Austria' By Guenther Reissner

