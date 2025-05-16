ADVERTISEMENT

A different perspective invites us to see the familiar in a new way. This time, let’s explore the world from above, through the lens of Yura Borschev, also known as Borsch.

From Germany to Dubai, this aerial photographer has soared the skies with his drone, capturing what cities and deserts reveal when viewed from above. His work has already caught the eye of major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Porsche, thanks to his unique blend of technical precision and creative vision.

If you’re passionate about photography or simply love discovering new angles of the world, Borsch’s imagery is sure to inspire.

More info: Instagram | embo.digital

#1

Aerial photo of a deer casting a long shadow on a paved road, showcasing stunning aerial photography perspective.

    #2

    Aerial photo of a white tower on a small island with surrounding deep blue water and a sunken ship visible below.

    #3

    Aerial view of two players on a colorful basketball court with geometric patterns captured in aerial photos.

    #4

    Aerial photo of vast sand dunes with a lone camel casting a long shadow in the desert landscape.

    #5

    Aerial photo of a snowy forest surrounding a green soccer field, showcasing stunning aerial photography by Borsch.

    #6

    Aerial photo showing multiple colorful sports courts between two busy highways with cars and green trees lining the roads.

    #7

    Aerial photo of a boat navigating through tall trees submerged in vibrant blue water, showcasing stunning aerial photography.

    #8

    Aerial photo of a ship with a soccer field on deck sailing through deep blue water surrounded by two smaller boats.

    #9

    Aerial photo showing a desert road almost completely covered by sand dunes, illustrating stunning aerial photography.

    #10

    Aerial photo of an abandoned basketball court partially covered by sand dunes in a desert landscape.

    #11

    Aerial photo of a person walking through lush green tea plantation rows, showcasing stunning aerial photography patterns.

    #12

    Aerial view of numerous colorful paddleboards with people on water, showcasing stunning aerial photos perspective.

    #13

    Aerial view of rows of yellow taxis parked closely in a large lot showcasing stunning aerial photography.

    #14

    Aerial photo showcasing a forest surrounding a turquoise lake with a small boat in the center, captured from above.

    #15

    Aerial photo of a secluded football field on a rocky island surrounded by dark blue ocean waters and sparse buildings.

    #16

    Aerial photo of a cityscape showing a large building with a basketball court in the center surrounded by streets and trees.

    #17

    Aerial photo of a whale swimming in the deep blue ocean with sunlight reflecting on the water surface.

    #18

    Aerial photo of a circular building surrounding dense greenery with a soccer field in the center, showcasing stunning aerial views.

    #19

    Aerial photo of a unique roundabout with glass pedestrian bridges crossing over busy roads surrounded by green trees and buildings.

    #20

    Aerial view of a person sitting alone among rows of empty wooden seats, capturing the world from above.

    #21

    Aerial photo of a boat moving through dark water, creating white waves and patterns behind it.

    #22

    Aerial view of colorful hot air balloons arranged on green grass, showcasing stunning aerial photos from above.

    #23

    Aerial photo of a basketball court surrounded by dense trees and seven buildings, showcasing stunning aerial photography.

    #24

    Aerial photo of a circular stadium with red and blue seating, surrounded by parking lots and urban structures.

    #25

    Aerial photo of geometric apartment buildings surrounded by dense green trees showcasing stunning aerial views.

    #26

    Aerial photo showing a desert road splitting around a green tree, highlighting stunning aerial photos and world views.

    #27

    Aerial view of a blue car emitting blue smoke in an empty parking lot from above, unique aerial photo perspective.

    #28

    Aerial view of a white car surrounded by multiple red cars, captured in a stunning aerial photo by Borsch.

    #29

    Aerial photo of a vintage airplane with red stars on wings parked on a weathered runway marked with number 25

    #30

    Aerial photo of a winding road cutting through dense green forest, showcasing stunning perspectives from above.

    #31

    Yellow car parked on snow with tire tracks and footprints visible in aerial photo showcasing world from above.

    #32

    Aerial photo of a woman in a pink dress lying on cracked ice patterns showcasing stunning aerial photography.

    #33

    Aerial view of a train moving through dense green forest leaving a trail of white smoke in aerial photos.

    #34

    Aerial photo of a green peninsula extending into calm water with a small red boat nearby, showcasing stunning aerial views.

    #35

    Aerial view of a snowy winter landscape with a winding road and a car, showcasing stunning aerial photos by Borsch.

    #36

    Aerial photo showing a person lying in vast sand dunes, capturing the essence of stunning aerial photos by Borsch.

    #37

    Aerial photo showing a small boat creating a circular wake pattern on deep blue water from above.

