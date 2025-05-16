ADVERTISEMENT

A different perspective invites us to see the familiar in a new way. This time, let’s explore the world from above, through the lens of Yura Borschev, also known as Borsch.

From Germany to Dubai, this aerial photographer has soared the skies with his drone, capturing what cities and deserts reveal when viewed from above. His work has already caught the eye of major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Porsche, thanks to his unique blend of technical precision and creative vision.

If you’re passionate about photography or simply love discovering new angles of the world, Borsch’s imagery is sure to inspire.

More info: Instagram | embo.digital