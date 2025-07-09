Mom Puts Her Foot Down After Hubby And Teens Treat Her Like A Maid, Hubby Tries To Make Excuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Moms usually have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders. They are expected to manage the house, their work, and childcare without any complaint. This can put a lot of burden on them, because one person genuinely can’t do it all by themselves.

This is what a woman faced when she started working toward getting her degree. She had already been juggling a lot and this put more pressure on her. So she was angry when she asked her family to help her out with chores, and they all threw tantrums.

More info: Reddit

Family members all need to pitch in with household tasks so that it doesn’t fall on just one person’s shoulders

Image credits: Alexander Mass / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that despite having a job, she had been managing most of the household tasks, while her husband and three kids did a few chores

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Recently, she decided to get her master’s degree, and that took up a lot more time, so she found herself unable to keep up with work, studies, and chores

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What irked the woman was that, despite knowing how busy she was, her husband and kids kept complaining about things and expected her to manage it all

Image credits: TA_busywife

The poster couldn’t take it anymore, so she told her family to step up and help out or shut up about it, but that just made her husband and kids mad

The woman shared that since the beginning, she had been managing the majority of the household chores. Her teens did a few things on their own, and her husband managed the typical “man” tasks of the house. That’s why, when she decided to work toward her degree, it became a new responsibility on top of an already large mountain of tasks.

According to research done on more than 3,000 couples, women tend to handle the majority of the domestic tasks. This seems to be the norm that many folks find themselves set in. The problem is that it also takes up a lot of time, which might make the women feel constantly burdened and busy.

The poster mentioned that when she first started her studies, she was able to keep up with everything well. After a while, it became too much for her to handle, and she didn’t get any help from either her teens or her husband. Instead, they kept complaining about having to eat frozen meals or that the house was a mess.

Unfortunately for women, the traditional family setup involves ladies doing more domestic labor. This can become heightened once children are in the picture, because then women are also expected to handle the childcare. It seems like this was exactly the OP’s family dynamic, which is why she felt so stuck.

Image credits: Annie Spratt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster reached her breaking point after her husband came to her while she was busy and said that their shower curtain liner had become moldy. Instead of changing it himself, he thought it was okay to disturb her and make her do the task instead. That’s why she decided to have an honest talk with her family and confront them about their actions.

She told everyone that they were more than capable of managing the chores themselves and that instead of constantly pestering her, they could take care of a few things. She also shared how she had been managing so many things without them even realizing it, and that she finally needed them to step up.

When it comes to household chores, the responsibility should be divided among all the family members. This division of labor helps the whole family come together and chip in. It also helps kids understand how much their parents are taking care of. Parents also learn to appreciate one another better when they work together to manage the house.

It’s clear that the woman only wanted a little support from her family, but instead, she got clear refusals from all of them. Nobody should have to juggle so many tasks without any help, and hopefully her husband realizes the predicament she’s in before it’s too late!

Do you think the woman was right to confront her family about their behavior? Let us know what you think.

Folks sided with the woman and were annoyed by her husband’s disinterest

